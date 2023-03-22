Close run thing as Ballyhea edge out Lisgoold in Division 4

Ballyhea won through with a pair of injury-time points Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

RED FM COUNTY SHL DIVISION 4

Ballyhea 0-15

Lisgoold 0-14

Ballyhea had a close win over Lisgoold at Ballyhea on Sunday.

Light rain in the opening 10 minutes made conditions a bit greasy. It was closely contested all through with the sides level 0-1, 0-6, 0 -7, 0- 8, 0- 9, 0-12, 0- 13 and 0-14 each.

Ballyhea were short Adam Barrett, Tom Hanley and Tiernan Hanley. Lisgoold were minus Cathal Cashman, Diarmuid Healy and Cathal Hickey. Liam O'Shea opened the scoring with a first minute point. Ballyhea levelled by Michael Mortell.

Pa O'Callaghan pointed three frees before James O'Driscoll replied for the Imokilly side. Pa O'Callaghan landed another free. Tom Savage worked well for Liam O'Shea who had a very good point.

O'Shea followed with a free. Pa O'Callaghan was denied by a great save by Ciaran Cronin with the rebound going out for a '65 that O'Callaghan converted. In the 18th minute Liam O'Shea levelled 0-6 each.

Pa O'Callaghan (free) and John Cashman with a point each levelled at 0-7. Good play by Kieran Cashman led to a Tom Savage point. Eugene O'Leary levelled again.

Lisgoold lost Cian Healy and Liam O'Shea through injury. John Cashman pointed a free before John Morrissey levelled at 0-9 each. John Cashman with a late point gave his side an interval lead 0-10 to 0-9.

On the changeover Lisgoold moved 0-12 to 0-9 clear. John Morrissey and Eugene O'Leary cut the lead to a point. Eugene O'Leary put Maurice O'Sullivan through but he was denied by the crossbar.

In the 48th minute Pa O'Callaghan levelled at 0-12 each. Lisgoold hit the front again through John Cashman. John Morrissey levelled in the 57th minute. Mark Hegarty seemed to have given Lisgoold the winning point.

However, in injury time John Morrissey from play and a free edged Ballyhea ahead. They held out for a very close win. Best for Ballyhea Mikey Browne, Jamie Copps, Maurice O'Sullivan, Pa O'Callaghan and John Morrissey. For Lisgoold Cian Healy, Liam O'Shea, Tom Savage, John Cashman and John Cronin were best.

BALLYHEA: Mikey Browne, Adam Horan, James Hennessy, Luke Hanley, Calim Cox, Jamie Copps, William Carroll, Maurice O'Sullivan, Dean Copps, Dion Curtin, Pa O'Callaghan (0-7, 5f), Gavin Morrissey, John Morrissey (0-5, 1f), Michael Mortell (0-1), Eugene O'Leary (0-2) Subs: Joseph Hickey for William Carroll, James Horgan for Michael Mortell Mikey Mortell for Gavin Morrissey Sean O’Kelly for Dean Copps, Stephen Walsh for Pa O'Callaghan (inj)

LISGOOLD: Ciaran Cronin, James Hegarty, Cian Healy, Cian Scannell, Kieran Cashman (0-1), John Cronin, Luke Walsh, Cormac Hallahan, Tom Savage (0-1), Caolan O'Brien, Liam O'Shea (0-4, 1f), Mark Hegarty (0-1), James O'Driscoll (0-1), John Cashman (0-6, 3f), Caoimhin O'Shea Subs: Pierce Fitzgerald for Cian Healy (inj) Billy Whelan for Liam O'Shea (inj Sean Coleman for Caolan O'Brien.

REFEREE: Dave Twomey (Shanballymore)