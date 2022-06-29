Cleary suggests Cork’s poor conditioning as much as anything is slowing their progress to play with the big boys

"I thought our lads were fierce gallant and left everything out on the pitch, we couldn't ask for more from them, but look, ultimately Dublin were the better team and the scoreline doesn't lie, we were well beaten."

As a fair and simple summing up of Saturday's All-Ireland quarter-final between Cork and Dublin, John Cleary couldn’t have put it much better.

Yes, his players were gallant, and they did put everything into the contest. And yes, Dublin were the better team, and – alas – yes, Cork were well beaten.

The interim manager wasn't going to sugar-coat the result here: the Castlehaven man is too long around the place to deal in platitudes or silly talk. Cleary is a straight-talker and in the guts of the Hogan Stand on Saturday evening he was refreshingly straight up about the game that had just ended, and, more generally, Cork’s place in the football landscape right now.

“For us as a group, the ultimate aim is to get up to the very top and we're a good bit off it there now,” Cleary said of Cork's 11-point loss to a Dublin team many would agree didn’t have to much near their best to see off the Rebels and set up an All-Ireland semi-final with Kerry.

“We were beaten by Kerry by a similar type of score that we were beaten by Dublin. That's the standard and we're not at that, we're nowhere near it. But at least people can see that out there today, particularly all the lads in the dressing-room and the backroom, that that's the standard you have to try to get to.

“How long it takes and whether you can get there or not is another matter really, and when Dublin pushed on, their fitness, their conditioning... we just didn't have the answer,” Cleary suggested.

“That probably takes a number of years because there were times this year when we pushed on a bit with harder training and our lads were breaking down and getting injured. It’s a thing that you just don't build overnight, it probably takes a good number of years to build. Like all the top teams who will be in the semi-finals, it didn't just happen overnight.

"It's obviously something in the S&C and the fitness psyche because we can go so far with teams and then we can't, you know. That's the way with the top teams, they seem to have that extra gear when it really matters and at times we were looking and thought Dublin had sixteen or seventeen players, the way they were all coming at angles and our lads were out on their feet completely there.

“You could see Dublin today, all their players that won the six-in-a-row, they were in fantastic physical condition, knew exactly how to play, knew exactly when to give the right ball, and never shot when it wasn’t on."

Cleary, who has stood in as manager for Keith Ricken for the last couple of months, continued: “Hopefully there’s an awful lot of learnings for the guys inside the Cork dressing room. Hopefully, they will be in a better position to do something better in the years going by if they can learn from what happened today, because it’s a relatively young team. But that doesn’t matter if they can’t learn from what happened here and from what happened against Kerry, and try and get onto the next level.”

Cork’s year is over now, and some might feel the team overachieved by getting to the last eight of the Championship. Certainly the team’s National League form didn’t foretell a trip to Croke Park and living with the Dubs for 40 or so minutes in an All-Ireland quarter-final. But, as ever, Cleary is sanguine about the season as a whole.

"It got off to an awful bad start. We had a tough draw in the league, we had an awful lot of injuries, we lost our manager, and everything that could go

wrong went wrong. We kind of steadied the ship. We won two games in the championship, but we had two heavy defeats as well. Score lines don’t lie. At the moment where we are is a mid-to-lower Division 2 team, and that’s what the results have shown,” he said.

"Hopefully going forward, the idea is to get up to the top of Division 2, and then maybe ultimately try and get into Division 1. We know that a team has no hope of coming up here in quarter-finals and semi-finals unless you’re at the top of Division 2 or competing in Division 1, because that’s where it’s at, and that’s where you learn, and that’s where the winning teams are going to come from.

"The next level that Cork need to get to is that, try and get up to the top of Division 2. And hopefully that can happen over the next couple of years. It’s going to take an awful lot of hard work to do that. So that’s the next item on the agenda."