Classy Cork secure passage to Munster minor semi final

The Cork minor hurlers won through tot he Munster semi-final on Tuesday evening with a comprehensive victory over Limerick in Páirc Uí Chaoimh Phot by Sportsfile

MUNSTER MHC GROUP 2 ROUND 2

Cork 4-21

Limerick 2-14

Cork provided evidence of their wellbeing on outclassing Limerick in the Electric Ireland Munster MHC at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Tuesday evening.

By doing so, the home side offered pep in their step after a highly impressive showing secured top of the table in the group stage and confirmation of a semi final position next month.

Cork had the benefit of an earlier outing in the campaign, taking victory over Kerry one week earlier. Clearly Cork had dusted down the cobwebs, hurling with a fluency of a team very much enjoying themselves that left a debutant Limerick floundering in their wake.

From a competent all round team performance, Na Piarsaigh’s Ross O’Sullivan stole the show on delivering an exhibition on shooting a massive 3-9 tally, his poise and precision a joy to watch.

Overall, Cork emerged full value for the victory, operating the more compelling fare and their ability to grab goals at the more opportune times proved pivotal.

Showing two changes of personnel from the Kerry outing, Cork introduced Jayden Casey and Seán O’Donoughue into attack. And Cork sprinted out of the starting blocks with O’Sullivan and James Murray sharing the opening four points inside the opening six minutes.

Cork ‘keeper Daniel O’Connell mopped up a potentially dangerous situation before a Pierce Connery point opened Limerick’s account. The home side held a grip on the proceedings, O’Sullivan might well have netted only for a timely intervention by Limerick custodian Fionn O’Brien save before O’Sullivan obliged with a resultant ‘65.

Limerick failed to heed the warning signals, Cork drawing inspiration from their initial goal, centre-back Daniel Murnane directing the sliothar from distance into O’Donoghue who moved in along the end line and blasted to the net beyond a hapless O’Brien.

Though O’Sullivan added a Cork point, Limerick stepped up the pace after an insecure opening through the prompting of Pierce Connery, well supported by Darren Collopy and Bradley Moran.

For a spell, Cork’s early momentum was disrupted, hesitancy within the Cork defence capitalised when Collopy broke through for an opportunist goal that cut the leeway 1-7 to 1-4.

Though Limerick were within touching distance, Cork took a big step towards stamping their authority on the proceedings, Peter O’Shea and Murray combining for O’Sullivan to fetch brilliantly and goal. By half-time, Cork looked on their way to victory, holding a 2-12 to 1-7 advantage.

And the opening phase to the second half went along similar lines, a series of Cork raids yielded points for Ben Walsh, Adam O’Sullivan and Murray before the young Rebels put firm daylight between the sides, from a Walsh delivery, Ross O’Sullivan gained possession to fire home his second green flag.

At times, Limerick enjoyed small crumbs of comfort after a Mark Field goal, that score quickly cancelled out, Adam O’Sullivan performing the spadework for his Na Piarsaigh Ross bag his hat-trick.

Clearly Cork’s main marksman had his day’s work completed on being substituted with 10 minutes remaining, O’Sullivan’s workrate and finishing satisfying team coach Paudie Murray, his management and the Cork supporters in the stand.

Limerick attempted to rally, relying principally on Collopy yet they held no answers to the energy running through a Cork team that was very difficult to counteract.

With Cork assured of a semi final place, Limerick encounter Kerry in the closing game to the Group, both sides assured of places in the quarter-finals against the teams second and third in Group 1.

CORK: D O’Connell (Dromina); E Guinane (Valley Rovers), J O’Brien (Fermoy), T O’Leary Hayes (Midleton); S Ahern (Bandon), D Murnane (Carrigtwohill) 0-1, M Woods (Valley Rovers); P O’Shea (Erin’s Own), B Walsh (Killeagh) 0-1; A O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig) 0-3, T Wilk (Cobh) 0-2, J Casey (Youghal) 0-1; R O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh) 3-9, 0-2f, 0-2’65, J Murray (Youghal) 0-4, S O’Donoghue (St Catherine’s) 1-0 Subs: C Buckley (St Finbarr’s), for S Ahern (44), E O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum) for B Walsh (47), S Lynam (Glen Rovers) for S O’Donoghue (50), D McCarthy (Killeagh) for R O’Sullivan (50), O Fitzgerald (St Catherine’s) for D Murnane (53)

LIMERICK: F O’Brien; B Earls, S Fitzgibbon, J Daly; D Lyons, C Frawley, D Langan 0-1; F Fitzgerald, O Meany; P Connery 0-3, B Moran 0-4 (0-2f, 0-1’65), M Field 1-0; T Hourigan, J Sheehan, D Collopy 1-5 (0-2f) Subs: C McMahon 0-1 for B Moran (37), M O’Riordan for J Sheehan (42), B Murnane for D Lyons (42), P Mooney for J Daly (46), S Hartigan for T Hourigan (49)

REFEREE: J Donnellan (Clare)