Clash of the ash in intriguing Duhallow JAHC semi-finals

Both semi-finals to the E Tarrant & Sons Skoda Dealer Duhallow JAHC command interest with stagings in Kanturk and Meelin on Sunday.

First into fray are reigning holders Dromtarriffe and Kilbrin to the Kanturk billing in a repeat to last season’s decider.

Here Dromtarriffe’s hurling superiority surfaced, a balanced side held the better quality in their play and slicker teamwork. Indeed Dromtariffe’s greater craft and quicker striking emerged strongly to shoot a whopping 0-30.

The writing was on the wall for Kilbrin, trailing by twelve points at the interval yet they hauled themselves right back into contention to trail by five with 10 minutes remaining on the clock.

Facing a test of character, a calm Dromtariffe response proved effective to rattle off a further glut of points to land a deserved victory.

That put Dromtarriffe into a county, sweeping past Brian Dillons before the campaign was halted owing to the pandemic. And when the action resumed, Dromtarriffe were left to ponder to what might had been all so different on incurring a narrow two point defeat to eventual champions Lisgoold.

Trailing by twelve points early in the second half, Dromtarriffe fought gallantly to reduce the deficit and ever so close to erasing the deficit.

Returning to domestic fare, Dromtarriffe are back in form, confirmed on landing the Duhallow Cup last weekend. Team wise Conor O’Callaghan, Kevin Cremin and Mikie O’Gorman anchor the defence, well supported by the Howard and Murphy brothers along with newcomer Stephen Coyne.

For their part, Kilbrin enjoyed a decent run in this season’s league only to come up short to Millstreet in the decider. Defeated by Newmarket in their initial outing to the championship, Kilbrin stormed back to better neighbours Castlemagner.

The loss of key players to injuries and retirement over recent years has impacted on Kilbrin yet Paudie O’Callaghan, Niall Field, Eoin Sheahan, Stephen O’Reilly and Shane Crowley remain key figures as do William Heffernan and Liam Daly.

One can expect a committed showing from Kilbrin but Dromtarriffe are a formidable all round combination that are fancied to advance.

The second semi final is much more difficult to predict on the meeting of Millstreet and Newmarket at Meelin. Millstreet received a massive boost on bridging fourteen years to regain the Duhallow league title following a victory over Kilbrin.

That offered promise for the championship, Millstreet far from imposing, got close to Dromtarriffe at stages only for the latter to drive on and deliver telling scores. And Millstreet breathed a sigh of relief to edge past a wasteful Banteer, the outcome provided Millstreet a ticket to this semi-final.

Obviously the championship is a sterner ordeal, Millstreet field a blend of youth and experience with Mark Ellis, Alan Murphy, Darren Kiely and Paul Sheehan joined by the presence of Darragh Cashman, Neil Flahive and Luke O’Donoughue.

Opponents Newmarket took a long awaited title in 2019 to end a frustrating 40 year barren run that included a defeat to Dromtarriffe in the previous season. From this campaign, Newmarket can take encouragement from bettering both Kilbrin and Castlemagner.

Injuries and travel has impacted significantly but returnees such as Barry O’Connor will boost their cause. Elsewhere Kevin O’Sullivan, Gavin Forde, Paudie Allen and the Ryan brothers are great servants to Newmarket in addition to Mikey Browne and the O’Keeffes’ in attack.

The majority of the Newmarket players have tasted County JAHC involvement, that experience may tell here yet Millstreet are on the upward spiral and seek to take a step towards a rare appearance in a championship final.