Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 18.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Clash of the ash in intriguing Duhallow JAHC semi-finals

Dromtarriffe winners of the Hannon's Mace/Maxol Duhallow Hurling Cup following a victory over Banteer at Kilbrin Photo by John Tarrant Expand

Close

Dromtarriffe winners of the Hannon's Mace/Maxol Duhallow Hurling Cup following a victory over Banteer at Kilbrin Photo by John Tarrant

Dromtarriffe winners of the Hannon's Mace/Maxol Duhallow Hurling Cup following a victory over Banteer at Kilbrin Photo by John Tarrant

Dromtarriffe winners of the Hannon's Mace/Maxol Duhallow Hurling Cup following a victory over Banteer at Kilbrin Photo by John Tarrant

corkman

John Tarrant

Both semi-finals to the E Tarrant & Sons Skoda Dealer Duhallow JAHC command interest with stagings in Kanturk and Meelin on Sunday.

First into fray are reigning holders Dromtarriffe and Kilbrin to the Kanturk billing in a repeat to last season’s decider.

Here Dromtarriffe’s hurling superiority surfaced, a balanced side held the better quality in their play and slicker teamwork. Indeed Dromtariffe’s greater craft and quicker striking emerged strongly to shoot a whopping 0-30.

Most Watched

Privacy