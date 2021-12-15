Christmas comes early for Ballygiblin with Munster final berth secured

MUNSTER CLUB JFC SEMI-FINAL

Ballygiblin 1-9

Caherline 0-10

History making Ballygiblin hurlers will have a quite Christmas this year as the Cork County Champions prepare for the biggest day in the club’s history, a Munster Final against neighbours Skeheenarinky in Mallow on the second weekend in January.

Dream of lifting a provincial title remains firmly on track after the North Cork side battled past Caherline of Limerick to book their place in the Munster Junior Hurling Final of 2021 – to be held in early January.

The Cork champions had to again dig deep last weekend against Caherline in Kildorrery to take the spoils, something this particular group of players seem to be getting used to after securing their first County title just a few weeks previous.

A goal on 40 minutes from Ballygiblin’s Dillon Sheehan would ultimately be the difference on the day however the victors had to battle hard in the latter stages as the Limerick champions pushed all the way to the final whistle.

It is brilliant, Just brilliant” said Ballygiblin coach Ronan Dwane moments after Ballygiblin saw off the Limerick’s champions by two points.

“It was always going to be a tough test today, especially considering the opposition and the weather conditions but we got through it and we couldn’t be happier.”

Ballygiblin, aided by a strong wind were up by just a point at the break so turning into the conditions what was Dwane thinking of his side’s predicament?

“The game is always more structured in the first half and we had the wind so of course leading by a point wasn’t what we would have been looking for but in wind like this it was always going to be as hard to play with the wind as it was against it so we stuck to the plan and credit to the lads they dug in for what was in the end an incredible win.

“We have been in tight battles all year and I think those past games may have helped the lads today. At this level and in this competition you have to play to the final whistle and we did that today.

“Having said all that there is no doubt about it that at half time I knew we would need a goal. Caherline had us under pressure and the conditions were against us so we knew we needed one and we spoke about how we would go about getting one.”

Plenty of Ballygiblin’s players have also been playing with Mitchelstown’s footballers since the season began – another reason for Dwane to heap on the praise.

“I have to give credit to these lads. Between hurling and football that is their 15th game in the last 15 weeks so most of them are going every week for the last four months – and because of that they know how to dig into those reserves and get the job done when it needs to be done. They are fantastic and really I can’t speak highly enough about them.

“Losing the football County Final was a blow to some of the lads but they took a day or two off and got back to it again.

“We couldn’t have imagined it at the start of the season but now we must plan to play Skeheenarinky – the next village up in the Munster Final. We are neighbouring parishes so there will be a great interest in that.”

For the Avondhu men, Darragh Flynn, Sheehan, Joseph O’Sullivan and Dean Barry stood tall along with the two defensive lines who had to work really hard as the pressure came on late on.

For the Treaty side, Andrew Brennan, Aaron Power and James Enright were the stand out players with eight of their 10 point tally. Their midfield pairing of Jack Carroll and Páraic Wixted also shone, burt on the day they were just pipped at the post by a side that really did look destined to win when Sheehan raised the only green flag of over the 70 minutes of hurling.

From the off this was a well contested, hard, but genuine provincial semi-final as both sides stuck to their game plans throughout.

Both teams looked to move the ball long as quick as possible in order to contend with the very windy and heavy conditions with Ballygiblin going high in the opening 30+ minutes to take advantage of what was a serious diagonal gale.

The Cork men were first on the board – a free from their talisman Darragh Flynn on four minutes.

Caherline responded with a free of their own from centre forward Andrew Brennan as the game settled down to a very credible pace.

Colin English had Ballygiblin back in front soon after, the first of only five points from play in the opening half.

Flynn added another pair of frees with Barry also chipping in with his point on the run. A class score that was needed at the time.

Caherline had scores from Brennan, Enright and Power as they finished the half with just five points – but more than well in the hunt for the victory.

It would have been Ballygiblin supporters that would have been worried at the interval as their side led by just the minimum at the turn (0-6 to 0-5), this despite having a serious gale to their backs.

Those concerns would have been reinforced shortly after the restart as Caherline took the lead for the first time but Ballygiblin had that major on 40 minutes which settled them back into a three point lead as the conditions worsened on one of the highest points in North Cork.

The packed stand got behind both sides to drown out the weather as Ballygiblin seemed to retreat closer to their own goal - something that left Caherline bring the game back to a just a point on 62 minutes, but some savage defending from O’Sullivan (named at centre-back but finished nearer full-back) and a late point from Walsh ended this one as a contest.

BALLYGIBLIN: C Nolan; B O’Gorman, F Herlihy, M Lewis; R Donegan, J Mullins, B Coffey; J O’Sullivan, D Flynn 0-6 (5f, 1.65); M Walsh 0-1; C English 0-1, D Sheehan 1-0; K Duggan, S O’Sullivan, D Barry 0-1 Subs: C O’Brien for J Mullins (inj) (58), A Donegan for D Sheehan (62)

CAHERLINE: M Moloney; W O’Keeffe, P O’Keeffe, D Power; S Whelan, D Murnane, D Balfry; J Carroll 0-1f, P Wixted 0-1; James Kennedy, A Brennan 0-4f, James Enright 0-2; Jack Kennedy, A Power 0-2, K Wixted Subs: J Carroll for Jack Kennedy (42), N Tierney for James Kennedy (50), Jack Enright for K Wixted (53), S Wixted for James Enright (60)

REFEREE: N O’Toole (Waterford)