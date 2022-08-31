Charleville hurlers face Na Piarsaigh in relegation play-off after Blackrock rally late to beat them

COUNTY PREMIER SHC ROUND 3

Blackrock 1-20

Charleville 1-18

Charleville head to the relegation play-off game in the Premier SHC after their heroic effort to take out Blackrock last weekend came up just short in Mallow last Sunday afternoon.

Stifling conditions, a sun-hardened pitch and two sides going hell for leather at each other made for a magnificent afternoon’s entertainment as both Blackrock and Charleville went in search of a win to send them through to the quarter finals.

“It was a do-or-die occasion for both teams” said Blackrock manager Louis Mulqueen at the finish. “That is the unfortunate thing about the new format but for the neutral it must have been amazing. Both teams had something to play for – it was point for point throughout and at the end we just got the edge.

“I am so proud of our lads. The heart and spirit shown by Charleville, we just had to match it and at the end we just got to grips with it.”

On a tough day for hurling, the city side had to dig deep to get the win – only managing to take the lead for the first time on 59 minutes.

Led in attack by Alan Connolly, Tadgh Deasey and Michael O’Halloran, the city side looked to have all the firepower required to get the job done with Daniel Meaney and Niall Cashman patrolling around the middle third.

At the rear, Cathal Cormack was impressive as was Alan O’Callaghan, particularly under the high ball when Charleville were in the ascendancy.

Second half substitute Kevin O’Keeffe may have only gotten 10+ minutes on the pitch but his contribution would ultimately go a long way to securing what could well be a turning point for Mulqueen’s talented but at times nervous looking charges.

For the men in red, all eyes would have been on Cork star Darragh Fitzgibbon to see if he could again drag his side to the promised land however on this occasion the number nine had to be content with three points on what was a difficult afternoon for the hugely talented midfielder.

Jack Doyle at wing forward was the main talisman for the vanquished side with nine points and a very solid performance from start to finish.

Keeper Cian Collins, one of the best shot stoppers in the county, also did well, saving twice when Blackrock forward’s looked sure to goal.

A goal from Darren Casey inside two minutes was the perfect start for Charleville, a score that came less than 15 seconds after Connolly missed a glorious goal chance for his side.

Charleville led by five inside three minutes but a quick blitz from The Rockies had them level five minutes later, three points from Connolly settling the ship.

Charleville showed that they were not here to make up the numbers bagging the next seven points putting them in great shape heading into the second quarter but 1-3 from Deasey inside four minutes had this one back in the melting pot by the break – The Avondhu side leading by 1-12 to 1-09.

The Rockies needed and got a fast start and were level again on 36 minutes, points from Deasey, Meaney and Connolly (free) but again Fitzgibbon’s men fought back as this one went score for score till added time.

Charleville were under serious pressure for the final 15 minutes but managed to keep their heads just in front but a trio of superb scores from Blackrock substitute Kevin O’Keeffe would ultimately send this one the way of the city side.

No joy for Charleville and they now prepare for a do-or-die relegation play-off game with Na Piarsaigh while Blackrock march on but there is little doubting that the Rockies will need to up their game if they are to see off the most impressive divisional side of the last decade, Imokilly in the next all or nothing clash.

Mark Foley’s charges have shown enough this season, at the highest grade of Cork hurling, to suggest that they are well-capable of retaining their status as a Premier Senior side but all the promise will need to come to the fore when they take on a Na Piarsaigh side that will fancy their own chances of staying at the top grade – huge game for both sides.

BLACKROCK: G Connolly; S Murphy, A O’Callaghan, C O’Brien; Cathal Cormack 0-1, J Cashman, N Cashman; D Meaney 0-1, M O’Keeffe; J O’Sullivan, S O’Keeffe, M O’Halloran 0-4; R Cotter 0-1, A Connolly 0-5 (4f), T Deasey 1-4. Subs: Ciaran Cormack 0-1 for J O’Sullivan (inj, 20), K O’Keeffe 0-3 for S O’Keeffe (50).

CHARLEVILLE: C Collins; D Butler, J Meade, J Kilcommins; A Dennehy 0-1, J Buckley, F Cagney; D Fitzgibbon 0-3, J O’Callaghan 0-1; D Casey 1-0, C Buckley, J Doyle 0-9 (3f, 1 ‘65’); A Cagney 0-1, G Kelleher 0-2, T Hawe 0-1. Subs: J Barry for G Kelleher (42), O O’Connell for T Hawe (53), M Kavanagh for C Buckley (59).

Referee: Nathan Wall (Carrigaline)