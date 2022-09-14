Charleville edge past Kilworth to qualify for JAFC final against Buttevant on Sunday

Charleville edged out Kilworth in the Synergy Fermoy Credit Union JAFC semi-final at Kildorrery on Tuesday night.

AVONDHU JAFC SEMI-FINAL

Charleville 0-15

Kilworth 0-11

Charleville edged out Kilworth in the Synergy Fermoy Credit Union JAFC semi-final at Kildorrery on Tuesday night. Over the hour the Rathluirc side did well and they survived a great rally by Kilworth. Jack Callaghan opened with two early points. Kilworth ’keeper Killiuan Heggveit saved well from Jack Doyle.

Kilworth had their opening score in the 10th minute by Brian Sheehan (free). Tim Hawe and Broan Sheehan exchanged a point. Mark Kavanagh was denied a goal by the Kilworth keeper. Further Charleville pressure led to a Darren Casey point under pressure. Brian Sheehan replied with another pointed free. Good play by Michael O'Flynn and Darren Casey led to a fine Darren Butler point. In the closing moments of the first half Jack Callaghan and Jack Doyle added points for the winners with Brian Sheehan replying for Kilworth who trailed 0-8 to 0-5 at the break.

Kilworth did well in the opening 20 minutes of the second half. They had a series of points by Brian Sheehan (2) Eoin Carey and Leo Coffey that cut the deficit to two points 0-11 to 0-9 at the end of the third quarter.

Jack Callaghan followed with a pointed free for Charleville. Kilworth continued to do well, Michael Sheehan soloed through and pointed with Austin O'Hara and Michael Sheehan working well for Leo Coffey who cut the lead 0-13 to 0-11 Charleville finished well adding three late points by James O'Brien as they held out for a final meeting with Buttevant this Sunday.

Best for Charleville Jack Doyle, Jack Buckley, Darren Casey, Jack Callaghan, Darren Butler and James O'Brien.

For Kilworth Killian Heggevit, Dave Twomey, Eoin Carey, Eoin McGrath, Michael Sheehan and Brian Sheehan did well.

The winners now meet Buttevant in the final this Sunday in Churchtown 4pm

CHARLEVILLE: J Smith, M O'Flynn, J Kilcommons, D O'Sullivan, J Buckley J Meade, J Doyle 0-4 (2f), D O'Flynn, C Buckley, T Hawe, 0-1, D Casey 0-1, J Kavanagh, J Callaghan 0-4 (3f), D Butler 0-2, M Kavanagh. Subs: S Gleeson for C Buckley (inj), J O'Brien 0-3 for T Hawe, D Forde for J Kavanagh.

KILWORTH: K Heggevit, D O'Regan, D Twomey, M Gowen, L Carey 0-1, A O'Hara, R Jordan, E McGrath, E Carey 0-1, L Coffey 0-1, J Sheehan M Sheehan 0-1, B Sheehan 0-7 (5f), N Byrne, N McNamara. Subs: T Twomey for K Heggevit (inj), D Jordan for J Sheehan.

Referee: Ciaran Murphy (Glanworth)