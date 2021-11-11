Castlemartyr finally quell Cloughduv’s gutsy resistance

COUNTY INTERMEDIATE ‘A’ HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

Castlemartyr 3-21

Cloughduv 2-18

It speaks volumes for Cloughduv’s resolve that they managed to remain in with a shout until the concluding stages of the county intermediate ‘A’ hurling championship semi-final at Pairc Ui Rinn last Saturday.

The fact is Castlemartyr, the 2020 Lower Intermediate Hurling Championship winners, looked to have their measure from an early stage and were clearly the more formidable outfit in the first-half.

The East Cork men had eased into a four-point lead before Cloughduv got off the mark in the seventh minute through Eoghan Clifford, who placed Mark Verling for the Muskerry side’s second score which made it 0-6 to 0-2 five minutes later.

Midfielder Clifford was unquestionably Cloughduv’s stand-out player in the first half, although Cormac O’Driscoll and Eoghan Curzon both kept their end up well in the half back line, and Mark Verling and Mark Walsh had their moments in attack.

In general, however, Castlemartyr looked much better-balanced, and the threat carried by Andrew Kelly and Mike Kelly in the inside line of attack was bound to yield a rich dividend at some stage.

It did in the 28th minute when the former took a return pass from the latter to rattle the net, leaving Cloughduv 1-10 to 0-5 behind at that juncture.

In keeping with their never-say-die attitude, Cloughduv responded with three unanswered points before the break, with Clifford beginning the sequence and Brian Verling slotting over a brace from placed balls.

On the general run of the play, Cloughduv were flattered to turn over trailing by 1-10 to 0-8, and it wasn’t surprising that their mentors overhauled the side for the second-half.

They restarted with a new midfield pairing comprising corner-forward William Ahern, who did well, and wing-forward Eoin Moynihan, moving Eoghan Clifford to centre-back where he continued to perform heroically.

Sprung from the bench were Sean O’Connor and James Moynihan, who brought a bit more stability to their defence, while Kevin Walsh made a telling impact in attack following his introduction at the three-quarter stage.

More than anything else, however, it was the manner in which Brian Verling exploded into action at corner-forward that caused Cloughduv’s ambitions to soar initially.

After availing of a defensive lapse to poach a goal in the 39th minute, Verling tacked on three excellent points on the trot to level matters at 1-13 apiece five minutes later.

Faced with a searching test of their character, Castlemartyr weren’t found wanting, with Ciaran Joyce, a commanding figure at centre-back throughout, excelling as they got back on track.

A goal from full-forward Joe Stack after Mike Kelly, whose free-taking was flawless on the day, had pumped a long ball into the danger-zone appeared to be enough to secure Castlemartyr’s passage to the decider, giving them a six-point cushion, 2-18 to 1-15, with nine minutes remaining.

Cloughduv were by no means ready to give up the ghost, however, and great work by Kevin Walsh led to a foul on Brian Verling in the square two minutes later.

Mark Verling rifled home the resultant penalty before a Brian Verling point from a free followed to leave just two between the teams and the prospect of a nail-biting finale looming large.

Again Castlemartyr displayed commendable resilience when danger threatened, although their relief was almost tangible when substitute Jack McGann knocked in a goal from close-range to restore a six-point advantage and finally quell Cloughduv’s gutsy resistance in the 59th minute.

CASTLEMARTYR: D Coughlan; C Martin, B O’Tuama, D Moran; J Lawton, C Joyce, A Bowes; M Cosgrave, Jamie Stack; Brian Lawton, N Madden, Barry Lawton; M Kelly, Joe Stack, A Kelly. Subs: E Martin for Jamie Stack, 46, J McGann for A Kelly, 59, P Fleming for Madden, 58.

CLOUGHDUV: J Buckley; L Kelleher, P Buckley, M Dunne; C O’Driscoll, A Twomey, E Curzon; E Clifford, A Murphy; M Verling, O O’Driscoll, E Moynihan; B Verling, M Walsh, W Ahern. Subs: S O’Connor for Twomey, ht, J Moynihan for Buckley, ht, K Walsh for E Moynihan, 46.

Referee: P Lyons (Bishopstown)