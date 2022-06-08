Castlemagner deliver a strong performance to reach Ducon Cup semi-final

Castlemagner's Conor Murphy breaks through the Kilbrin defence during the Ducon Cup quarter-final at Lismire. Photo by John Tarrant

DUCON CUP QUARTER-FINAL

Castlemagner 4-12

Kilbrin 2-12

Slicker finishing proved all too much for Castlemagner to overcome Kilbrin in a quarter-final of the Ducon Cup played in Lismire. Over the full hour, the victors put together a well organised and efficient performance to earn a place in the penultimate hurdle against Cullen.

All through Kilbrin were honest and committed yet they came up against opponents that dominated possession and dictated key passages of play. A dream start for Castlemagner, centre forward Killian O’Sullivan found space to tuck home a terrific goal.

Though Kilbrin opened their account from a William Hefferan point, Castlemagner continued to impose themselves on the game through the effective play of Niall Breen, Donal Gayer, Danny Linehan and Conor Murphy.

A pair of Linehan points and another to Jack Cott confirmed Castlemagner’s early supremacy. However Kilbrin hauled themselves back into contention prompted by the encouraging play of Rory King, Brian O’Sullivan and William Heffernan.

Three points without reply from Heffernan and Niall Field had the margin narrow to two only for Castlemagner to stymie a spell of pressure, confirmed on Linehan placing Timmy Murphy for a goal to hold a 2-7 to 0-7 advantage at the break.

The contest exploded into action on the resumption, Kilbrin right back in the hunt once Heffernan netted from the penalty spot. Inevitably, the Castlemagner response was swift and decisive, two goals in as many minutes from Daniel Vaughan and O’Sullivan helped re-establish control and a ticket to the penultimate hurdle against Cullen.

CASTLEMAGNER: D O’Callaghan; A Morrissey, D Vaughan 1-0, N Breen; D Lucey, D Gayer, S Falvey; D Linehan 0-7, C Murphy; S Curtin, K O’Sullivan 2-0, D Murphy 0-3; J Cott 0-1, D Whooley, T Murphy 1-1. Subs: K O’Leary, B Healy, P O’Leary, J Bourke.

KILBRIN: D Griffin; T O’Brien, R King, D Heffernan; S McMahjon, C Ring, B O’Sullivan; E Sheahan -1, N Firld 0-3; R Heffernan, P O’Callaghan, S O’Reilly; M O’Brien, W Heffernan 1-4, M Sheahan. Subs: G Lynres, T O’Reilly.

Referee: J Kelleher (St. John’s)