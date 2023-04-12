Castlehaven edge out Kiskeam in County SFL Division 1

Kiskeam rallied well in the second half but were still edged out away to Castlehaven Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

CORK CREDIT UNION COUNTY SFL DIVISION 1

Castlehaven 2-13

Kiskeam 3-9

Castlehaven made it four wins from four starts following a single point win over Kiskeam in the County Football League Division 1 at Moneyvollihane.

Certainly the 'Haven didn't get it their own way, a resolute Kiskeam pushed the hosts all the way. Trailing by seven points in the second half, Kiskeam mounted a rally that came ever so close to forcing parity during the latter stages.

Kiskeam had the benefit of a strong wind in the first half, boosted by a promising start from a David Scannell goal. However, Castlehaven kept the scoreboard ticking over kicking some excellent points from Michael Hurley and Mark Collins to stay in touch.

Still Kiskeam held the upper hand, Kieran O'Connor delivering a tour de force showing at midfield, stepping forward to net a goal. However, Castlehaven pressed on the accelerator, Hurley and Michael Maguire netted goals for a 2-6 to 2-3 advantage at half-time.

On the turnover, Castlehaven extended their grip and looked well positioned for a comfortable win. However, Kiskeam roused themselves, encouraged from a goal by substitute Shane O'Riordan.

Follow up points to Seán O'Sullivan and Thomas Casey narrowed the arrears to the minimum. Piling on the pressure, Kiskeam came in search of an equaliser only for the 'Haven rear guard to circle the wagons and hold out.

CASTLEHAVEN: S Hurley, J O’Regan, R Walsh, J Bohane, S Walsh, C O’Sullivan, D Whelton 0-1, J Walsh 0-1, A Whelton , C Nolan , M Collins 0-4, S Browne 0-1, M Maguire 1-3, M Hurley 1-3, K O’Donovan Subs: J O’Driscoll, S O’Connell, S Nolan, S Bohane

KISKEAM: A Casey; D Linehan, A J O’Connor, J O’Connor; D Murphy, Michael Casey, J Daly; T Dennehy, K O’Connor 1-1; M Herlihy, S O’Sullivan 0-5, K Murphy; T Casey 0-2, D Scannell 1-1, Maurice Casey Subs: Jeremiah McAulliffe, S O’Riordan 1-0, John McAulliffe