Candid John Cleary admits Cork ‘were hanging on by their fingernails’ against Derry at times

John Cleary couldn’t have been more candid in assessing Cork’s display against Derry and their form in the league campaign overall.

He agreed the performance at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last Sunday left a bit to be desired, but he felt the gutsy manner in which the players stuck to the task when all seemed lost was very encouraging.

“You’d have to say, in fairness, Derry thought us a lesson for a lot of the game,” the Cork manager admitted.

“They defended well, they broke with intent and they opened us up with ease at times. We were hanging on by our fingernails with about 20 minutes to go, but credit to the lads, they kept at it, I thought we got a nice impact from the bench, and we had a bit of luck in the end with the [equalising] goal,” he said.

Asked to pinpoint the reason for the rather remarkable transformation in the trend of the play in the last quarter, Cleary felt it was primarily because Derry ran out of steam.

“The type of game Derry play is very tiring, and if you can keep them within distance, you might have a chance. In the games we looked at them playing in the league, they were so far out of sight it didn’t matter when they tired near the end.

“Maybe they were down a few players today, but at the same time we showed a lot of composure, we kept chipping away to stay in touch, and, as I’ve said, we got a lucky break with the late goal.

“It was a bit of a fluke perhaps, but you could say it made up for two gilt-edged goal chances we missed earlier.”

Describing Cork’s campaign as a ‘mixed bag’ overall, Cleary said he’s satisfied the players will have learned a lot from it and can drive on from here.

“In the first game against Meath we were very disappointed, because we came with a plan and Meath hit us with goals to upset it. In the game against Louth last week we wasted six goal-chances, so it was definitely one we shouldn’t have left behind us, but I think we learned something from every outing.

“The way Derry played at times today was text-book and we were floundering, but that’s where we hope to get to on our journey going forward, and we’re not there yet.”

In regard to Cork’s championship prospects, Cleary is keen to put a lid on unrealistic expectations.

“You don’t automatically measure up against the top teams after almost being relegated [to Division 3] last season, and being beaten by 10 or 12 points by both Kerry and Dublin in the championship.

“You can go in with all the notions and preconceived ideas that this is Cork or whatever, but you still have to serve your apprenticeship, and it’s a slow burner,” he stressed.

“It’s on to Ennis in two weeks time for the championship opener, and we’ll go up there in better spirits than would have been the case if we were beaten by eight or nine points today.

“It looked for a while in the second-half that the game was going to go away from us big-time, but we didn’t suffer defeat while learning the lessons, which is good for morale going forward” he suggested.

Cleary is hopeful that, apart from Mitchelstown’s Cathail O’Mahony who has a long-term injury and will miss the entire Munster championship at least, there will be a full panel available for the assignment against Clare.

“It’s fifty/fifty for Brian Hurley [shoulder injury] and Maurice Shanley [groin] at the moment, so we’ll have to see what the medics say, but obviously we’d have liked another week or two to finalise our preparations.

“If Brian and Maurice aren’t available, I think we have guys who stepped up to the plate today and showed they are ready to come in, so, while you’re never completely happy going into the championship, we’d be pleased enough with the way the league has gone,” he revealed.