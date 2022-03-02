Camogie victory over Limerick secures clean sweep for Cork in weekend’s small ball games

Cliona Healy of Cork in action against Stephanie Woulfe of Limerick during the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1 Round 2 match between Cork and Limerick at Páirc Ui Chaoimh Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

LITTLEWOODS IRELAND CAMOGIE LEAGUE DIVISION 1

Cork 5-17

Limerick 0-6

Cork’s ladies ensured it would be a good weekend for the Rebel county with the small ball by easily pushing past Limerick to make it two wins from two in the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1.

The game, which was played at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last Saturday was a mismatch from the word go as Cork blitzed the visiting side, racing into a 5-8 to 0-3 at half-time lead before ultimately taking their collective foot off the gas in the second half – still winning out by a well-deserved 26 points at the finish.

A brace of goals from Amy O’Connor as well as majors from Sorcha McCartan, Izzy O’Regan and Cliona Healy grabbed most of the highlight reel however the individual display given Healy was worth the admission alone – 1-8 and a player of the match display showed just some of the attackers influence on the game.

Ashling Thompson was a powerhouse in the middle with Ballinora’s Meabh Murphy in her second start of the season also doing well, as did Kate Wall who came in for her first start in red.

Cork took to the field with 11 of the players that started their previous win against Clare showing that Matthew Twomey’s side have plenty of quality at their disposal both on the field and in the dugout.

No question that Cork are one of the sides to beat this year and with players of the quality of O’Connor and Thompson firing on all cylinders this early in the year the signs look good for not only a good league finish, but also for a competitive championship - something that will boost the collective no end as the year moves on to the drier ground.

Just on a side note, Davy Fitzgerald watched the game from the stands after being shown a red in the game against Clare – Cork showed no ill effects from the coach’s absence from the line.

CORK: A Lee; M Murphy, L Coppinger, M Cahalane; L Hayes, L Treacy, S McCarthy; K O’Mahoney, A Thompson 0-2; C O’Sullivan, I O’Regan 1-0, C Healy 1-8 (2f); A O’Connor 2-2, S McCartan 1-2, K Wall Subs: C Sigerson 0-3 (1f) for C O’Sullivan, E Murphy for I O’Regan (h-t), O McAllen, A Hurley, M Ring for L Treacy, K O’Mahoney, A O’Connor (39), C Buckley for A Lee, C Dooley for M Cahalane, E Flannagan for K Wall (55)

LIMERICK: C Keating; E Kennedy, M Quaid, S Wolfe; M Creamer, M R Clooney, A Coughlan; O Kelleher, S O’Callaghan; M Curtin 0-3, A Scanlon, C Brennan; C Lyons 0-2, S O’Brien 0-1, C Ryan Subs: L O’Carroll for C Keating (h-t), A Neillegan for A Coughlan (42), N Curtin for C Ryan (43), N White for S Wolfe (50), E Doolan for M Curtin (inj, 58)

REFEREE: Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny)