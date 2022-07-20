Buttevant have four-goal win over Ballyclough to secure place in knockout stage of Avondhu JAFC

Buttevant's Diarmuid Doody turns away from Ballyclough's David Ludgate during last weekend’s Synergy Fermoy Credit Union Junior A Football Championship clash in Churchtown. Photo by Eric Barry

Ballyclough goalkeeper, Colm O'Neill, fires over a first half free against Buttevant during last weekend’s Synergy Fermoy Credit Union Junior A Football Championship clash in Churchtown. Photo by Eric Barry

Ballyclough's Kevin McDonnell and Buttevant's Diarmuid Doody in action during last weekend’s Synergy Fermoy Credit Union Junior A Football Championship clash in Churchtown. Photo by Eric Barry

SYNERGY FERMOY CREDIT UNION JAFC

Buttevant 4-10

Ballyclough 0-10

This win for Buttevant over Ballyclough in the Synergy Fermoy Credit Union JAFC ensures the winner a place in the knockout stages. On Sunday evening in Churchtown they proved worthy victors, although exchanges were close in the first quarter with the sides level four times up to 0-5 each after 17 minutes. Gradually Buttevant got on top with Michael O'Neill very impressive on the '40'. Both defences were very solid. The winners had a goal by Mark Lenahan in the 26th minute as they led at half time 1-5 to 0-5.

Buttevant had a second goal on the restart when Michael O'Neill placed Mark Lenahan who opened up a lead 2-5 to 0-5. Damian Buckley pointed a Ballyclough free. Good play by Sean Madigan led to a Chris O'Toole point 2-6 to 0-6. Barry Morrissey pointed for Ballyclough. From here on Buttevant dominated in vital sectors. Sean Madigan pointed and they had their third goal in the 40th minute when John Buckley, Mark Lenahan, and Kevin Lenahan worked very hard for the inrushing John Buckley who goaled 3-7 to 0-7. Kevin Lenahan added a point for the winners.

Conor Duffy replied for Ballyclough 3-8 to 0-8. Kevin Lenahan had the winner’s fourth goal. Shane Buckley pointed for Ballyclough with Adrian Carey placing Michael O'Neill for an excellent point. Buttevant forced a penalty in the 55th minute. Colm O'Neill saved well from Mark Lenahan's effort. In the closing moments Michael O'Neill and Shane Buckley swapped a point.

Best for the winners Jamie O'Brien, Adrian Carey, Seamus Madigan, Michael O'Neill, Mark Lenahan and Diarmuid Doody. For Ballyclough Colm O'Neill, David Ludgate, Adam Finnegan, Damian Buckley and Shane Buckley were best.

BUTTEVANT: R Donovan, J O'Brien, N O'Riordan, A Carey, M Walsh, Seamus Madigan, K Bowles, D Keane, M Lenahan 2-2 (0-2f), C O'Toole 0-1, M O'Neill 0-4 (1f), J Buckley 1-0, K Lenahan 1-1, D Doody 0-1, Sean Madigan 0-1. Subs: S O'Callaghan for Sean Madigan, B O'Connor for M Walsh.

BALLYCLOUGH: C O'Neill 0-2f, D Ludgate, M Buckley, K McDonnell, C Moynihan, E Kelleher, J O'Mahony, B Morrissey 0-1, Adam Finnegan, D Finnegan 0-1, D Buckley 0-3, T Healy, S O'Leary, S Buckley 0-2, Aaron Finnegan. Subs: D O'Sullivan-McCarthy for E Kelleher (inj), C Duffy 0-1 for C Moynihan.

Referee: Brian Murphy (Churchtown)

Charleville 5-11

Kilworth 0-8

Four goals in the last ten minutes set Charleville on their way to a comfortable win over the defending Synergy Fermoy Credit JAFC champions Kilworth when they clashed at Ballyhea on Wednesday evening. The opening stages saw both teams into the action with the sides level for the second time at 0-2 each by the eighth minute when Darren Casey, Brian Sheehan, Conor Buckley and Eoin Carey were on target.

The remainder of the half saw Charleville get to grips. They worked the short passing to great effect and it resulted in some well taken points by Jack O'Callaghan (2) Darren Casey and Mark Kavanagh that moved them double scores in front 0-6 to 0-3.

In the 28th minute they struck for the first of their five goals when David Forde and Conor Buckley combined well to set up Danny Flynn who netted. In the closing moments Kilworth got themselves right back into contention when Luke Carey and Brian Sheehan reeled off late points that closed the margin to 1-6 to 0-5.

On the changeover despite Eoin Carey and Jack Doyle swapping an early point it was Kilworth who had some good displays by Kieran Lane, David Twomey, Eoin McGrath, Eoin Carey, Jamie and Brian Sheehan that shaded matters during the entire third quarter as they reduced the margin to 1-7 to 0-8 by the 46th minute. Just when they seemed back in the tie it was Charleville that weathered their opponents second half surge. Jack Doyle pointed a free before they went on a goal scoring spree in the last ten minutes.

Jack Barry, Jack O'Callaghan and Darren Casey linked ip well to set up Sean Buckley in the 50th minute. They added a further 3-3 before the final whistle the goals by Darren Casey (2) and Darren Butler that helped set them on their way to the knockout stages.

CHARLEVILLE: J Smith, O O'Connell, B O'Connell, M O'Flynn, D O'Sullivan, J Meade, J Doyle 0-2 (1f), J Buckley, C Buckley 0-3, D Forde, D Casey 2-2, D Flynn 1-0, M Kavanagh 0-1f, S Buckley 1-0, J O'Callaghan 0-2. Subs: S Gleeson for D Forde, J Kavanagh for M Kavanagh, J Barry for O O'Connell, S O'Sullivan for J O'Callaghan, D Butler 1-1 for S Buckley.

KILWORTH: K Heggtveit, D O'Regan, K Lane, A O'Hara, M Gowen, D Twomey, R Jordan, E McGrath, E Carey 0-4f, J Sheehan 0-1, N McNamara, M Sheehan, N Byrne, B Sheehan 0-2 (1f), L Carey 0-1. Subs: L Coffey for M Sheehan, D Jordan for M Gowen, C Hynes for N Byrne, B Condon for D Twomey (inj).

Referee: Dave Twomey (Shanballymore)

Fermoy 2-17

Kilshannig 1-10

This win for Fermoy in the Synergy Fermoy Credit Union JAFC at Castletownroche on Friday over Kilshannig ensures both a place in the knockout stages. Fermoy dominated from the start and led for most of the game. The sides were level 0-1, 0-2 and 0-3 each after nine minutes.

From there on Fermoy gained supremacy at midfield and their forwards in regular supply took some good scores. Daniel Flynn, Ronan O'Callaghan and David Lardner with points opened up a lead 0-6 to 0-3 after 18 minutes. Owen O'Sullivan and David Lardner swopped a point. Darragh Daly and impressive Garry O'Callaghan with points made it 0-9 to 0-4. In injury time Alan O'Sullivan pointed 0-9 to 0-5 at half time.

Early on the restart Garry O'Callaghan goaled for Fermoy. Dermot Twomey had a goal for Kilshannig in the 35th minute 1-9 to 1-5. Arlene Aherne and Ben Creedon exchanged a point before Dermot Twomey pointed for the Glantane side 1-10 to 1-7. Kilshannig looked like closing the gap. However, they were unable to get any closer. Fermoy worked the short passing out of defence to great effect. They added a further 1-7 in the final quarter while Kilshannig had three points by Jack Kearney (2) and Eoin Healy.

Fermoy's second goal came from James Molloy in the 48th minute following good play by Alan O'Connor, Arlene Aherne and Garry O'Callaghan. They followed with a series of well taken points by David Lardner (3), Arlene Aherne, James Molloy, Garry O'Callaghan and Conor de Roiste.

Both sides will now progress to the knockout stages. Best for Fermoy Ronan O'Callaghan, Liam Clancy, Luke Aherne, Sean Power, Garry O'Callaghan Daniel , David Lardner, and Darragh Daly. For Kilshannig Shane O'Connell, Joseph Cronin, Owen O'Sullivan, Jack Kearney, David Kearney, Eoin Healy and Dermot O'Sullivan did well.

FERMOY: J Gallagher, R Corcoran, R O'Callaghan 0-1, L Clancy, J Callaghan, E Clancy, L Aherne, S Power 0-1, G O'Callaghan 1-2, J Molloy 1-1, A O'Connor 0-1, D O'Flynn 0-1, D Daly 0-2, D Lardner 0-4 (2f), A Aherne 0-3. Subs: C de Roiste 0-1 for D Daly, J O'Sullivan for R Corcoran, M Flynn for D Lardner, C Lane for A Aherne. K Fitzpatrick for D O'Flynn.

KILSHANNIG: C O'Dea, C Casey, S O'Connell, D Clogan, S O'Riordan, M Twomey, A Sheehan, J Cronin, Owen O'Sullivan 0-1, B Creedon 0-1, Evan O'Sullivan 0-1, A O'Sullivan 0-1, J Kennefick, D Twomey 1-2 (0-1f), D Kearney 0-1. Subs: J Kearney 0-2 (1 '45') for A O'Sullivan, D Guiney for J Kennefick, E Healy 0-1 for D Kearney, D McCarthy for B Creedon, V Daly for Evan O'Sullivan.

Referee: Justin Murphy (Castletownroche)

Kilworth 6-12

Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels 3-8

Kilworth secured their place in the knockout stages Synergy Fermoy Credit Union JAFC at Doneraile on Saturday evening having a comfortable win over Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels. The physical strength, team work of the defending champions proved decisive. Leo Coffey opened the scoring with an early point. The same player goaled from the penalty spot. In the eighth minute Jamie Sheehan goaled for Kilworth who were now 2-1 to 0-0 ahead.

Gaels picked up their game. Colin O'Brien pointed and Paraic O'Shea placed Liam Campbell for a goal. In the 15th minute Liam Campbell worked well for Colin O'Brien who goaled as Gaels moved 2-2 to 2-1 ahead. Noel McNamara levelled. Josh Quinn with a free kept Gaels in touch. Kilworth moved Eoin Carey from defence to attack where he played very well. Carey landed two points as Kilworth led at half time 3-4 to 2-3.

Kilworth dominated the second half. Their defence were very solid. Eoin Carey and Brian Sheehan landed points By the 45th minute Kilworth led 3-9 to 2-5. Colin O'Brien and Eoin McGrath exchanged good points. Noel McNamara had a Kilworth goal after good play by Michael and Jamie Sheehan. In the 51st minute a long delivery by Noel McNamara was finished to the net by Eoin McGrath. Eoin Carey had the winner’s sixth goal in the closing moments. Kilworth and Charleville will now go through from the group.

Best for Kilworth were Austin O'Hara, Eoin Carey, Eoin McGrath, Kieran Lane, Leo Coffey, Nathan Byrne, Michael Sheehan, Jamie Sheehan and Noel McNamara.

For Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels Josh Hudner, Seamie O'Callaghan, Colin O'Brien, Josh Quinn, Liam Campbell and Sean Killeen were best

KILWORTH: K Heggtveit, D O'Regan, D Twomey, M Gowen, A O'Hara, E Carey 1-4, R Jordan, E McGrath 1-1, K Lane, L Coffey 2-1 (1-0 pen), N Byrne, M Sheehan 0-2, B Sheehan 0-2f, J Sheehan 1-1, N McNamara 1-1. Subs: L Whelan for D Twomey (inj), C Hynes for L Coffey, B Condon for B Sheehan.

LISCARROLL/CHURCHTOWN GAELS: M Fitzpatrick, O Hudner, J Hudner, T Morrissey, V Daly, S O'Callaghan, E Coleman, C O'Brien 2-3 (1-0f), D Jones, J Quinn 0-4f, S Killeen, L Campbell 1-0, N O'Callaghan, S Coleman, P O'Shea 0-1. Sub: E Barrett for D Jones.

Referee: Dwaine Collins (Charleville)