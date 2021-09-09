Buttevant eventually see off gallant Ballyclough in Junior A contest

Ballyclough's Mary Morrissey tries to get a handpass away as he is swarmed by Buttevant players during last weekend’s Synergy Fermoy Credit Union Junior A Football Championship game in Churchtown. Photo: Eric Barry

Avondhu JAFC

Buttevant 3-13

Ballyclough 0-11

A strong last quarter saw Buttevant eventually get the better over a gallant Ballyclough side in the Synergy Fermoy Credit Union JAFC at Churchtown on Sunday last. The game was a lot closer than the scoreline suggests. They were level at 0-7 each at the interval.

On the changeover despite exchanges being very close for long periods the winners struck for two crucial goals-their second goal coming just before the water break and they never looked back to emerge victors in the end by a 11-point margin.

The opening stages saw Buttevant start in a very positive manner with Mark Lenahan, Seamus Madigan, Niall Crowley and John Buckley figuring on the scoresheet as they moved into a 0-5 to 0-2 lead by the 12th minute – the Ballyclough points coming by Aaron Finnegan.

For the rest of this half Ballyclough gained control with Mark Buckley, Eoin Kelleher, Dylan Finnegan, Shane Buckley, Adam Finnegan, Thomas O'Neill and Aaron Finnegan playing leading roles. At the water break a point each by Thomas O'Neill and Adam Finnegan reduced the margin to 0-5 to 0-4.

When play resumed Mark Lenahan with a free restored a two point cushion. However Ballyclough were in the ascendency at this juncture and a point each by Aaron Finnegan and Colm O'Neill had them level for the second time at 0-6 each by the 23rd minute.

Two minutes later Ballyclough hit the front when they won a vital break at midfield and it resulted in Aaron Finnegan kicking over a great point. Buttevant levelled matters just before the half time whistle when Mark Lenahan kicked over a fine point that left it all to play for when tied at 0-7 each.

On the changeover despite Ballyclough edging in front when Thomas O'Neill kicked over it was Buttevant that came out a much improved side with Kevin Crowley, John Buckley, Michael Walsh, Michael O'Neill, Seamus Madigan and the Lenahan brothers featuring strongly.

In the 33rd minute Mark Lenahan set up John Buckley for a well taken goal with Mark Lenahan getting their second goal just before the second water break after he received a great pass from Michael O'Neill that moved them 2-8 to 0-8 in front. The last quarter saw Barry Morrissey, Michael Walsh, Adam Finnegan and Seamus Madigan swap points by the 50th minute that made it 2-10 to 0-10.

In the end there was no denying Buttevant victory and helped by a third goal by Mark Lenahan in the 54.th minute they ran out winners in the end by a 11-point margin.

BUTTEVANT: D Doody, M Walsh 0-2, J Whelan, K Crowley, J Buckley 1-1, C Cole, C Kennedy, K Lenahan, N Crowley 0-1, D Walsh, M O'Neill 0-1, Seamus Madigan 0-2, B O'Shaughnessy, M Lenahan 2-6 (0-2f), C O'Toole. Subs: B O'Connor for N Crowley, G Carey for B O'Shaughnessy, K O'Keeffe for C O'Toole, S O'Callaghan for K Crowley (in), N Crowley for J Buckley (inj),

BALLYCLOUGH: C O'Neill 0-1f, D Ludgate, M Buckley, M Hayes, S Buckley, E Kelleher, D Finnegan, B Morrissey 0-1, Adam Finnegan 0-2 (1f), Aaron Finnegan 0-5 (4f), T O'Neill 0-2, T Healy, R Buckley, D Buckley, S Smyth. Subs: S Walsh for D Buckley (inj), K McDonnell for R Buckley, C Duffy for T Healy.

Referee: Dave O'Farrell (Mitchelstown)

Fermoy have a goal to spare over Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels

Avondhu JAFC

Fermoy 1-9

Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels 0-9

Fermoy got their Synergy Credit Union JAFC season back on track when a good second half showing saw them defeated Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels in a vital game at Buttevant on Sunday evening.

Despite Fermoy getting the scoring underway when Ronan O'Callaghan pointed in the second minute it was Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels that shaded matters for long periods of the opening half. Gearoid Healy had them level when he pointed a free. Two minutes later they were denied a certain goal when Sean Killeen cut through the Fermoy backline only to be denied by a great save from keeper Rory Clancy at the expense of a '45'.

Nevertheless Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels continued to surge forward and some well taken points by Josh Hudner (2), Gearoid Healy, Colin Healy and Sean Killeen moved them into a comfortable 0-6 to 0-1 lead by the 19th minute. As the half went on Fermoy got to grips. In the 22nd minute a vital interception by hardworking Seamus O'Callaghan from Luke Aherne denied a goal scoring opportunity. In the 28th minute David Chambers kicked a great point from a tight angle that closed to margin to 0-6 to 0-2 at the interval.

On the changeover Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels were quick off the mark with Seamus O'Callaghan and Gearoid Healy combining well to set up Shane Coleman for an early score.

The Gaels were unable to push on from here and instead it was Fermoy that thundered back into the contest with Jack Scannell, Ger Murphy, Luke Aherne, Cian Condon, Sean McCarthy, David Chambers, David Lardner, Ronan O'Callaghan and keeper Rory Clancy playing leading roles in their sides revival.

A very good spell saw Ronan O'Callaghan (3), Ross O'Sullivan and David Lardner with points force level at the water break. In the 47th minute Fermoy struck for the decisive score of the game when David Chambers finished to the net following a goal mouth scramble. Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels refused to give in. Vincent Daly was denied by a great save from Rory Clancy before two points in quick succession by Shane Coleman and Josh Hudner left the minimum between the teams.

Try as they might the Gaels were unable to force level with a solid Fermoy backline holding firm in the closing moments. At the other end late scores by Ronan O'Callaghan and David Lardner helped them emerge winners by a three point margin.

FERMOY: R Clancy, L Clancy, J Scannell, R O'Sullivan 0-1, G Murphy, L Aherne, C Condon, S Power, S McCarthy, D O'Callaghan, D Chambers 1-1, D Lardner 0-2 (1f), M Flynn, R O'Callaghan 0-5 (2f), E Healy. Subs: R O'Brien for M Flynn, Craig Roche for S Power, M Flynn for G Murphy (inj), E Canty for E Healy,

LISCARROLL/CHURCHTOWN GAELS: P Morrissey, S Hayes, T Fehin, T Morrissey, C Healy 0-1, S O'Callaghan, V Daly, J Hudner 0-3 (1f, 1 '45'), M Hedigan, L Campbell, S Coleman 0-2, E Barrett, E Coleman, G Healy 0-2 (1f), S Killeen 0-1. Subs: D Jones for E Barrett, J Kelly for S Killeen (inj), E Evans for C Healy,

Referee: Dwaine Collins (Charleville)

Impressive win for Ballyhooly

Avondhu JAFC

Ballyhooly 2-9

Mallow 0-8

Ballyhooly with an outstanding performance took the points in this Synergy Fermoy Credit Union JAFC game at Killavullen on Sunday.

Scorers were scarce in the first quarter. Good play by Seamus Roche led to an opening point by Denis Kiely. Richard Lombard replied from long range for Mallow. Mallow edged ahead with a Peter Attridge free. By the 12th minute Kevin Kiely levelled. Just before the water break a foul on Darragh O'Reilly led to a Ballyhooly point by Kevin Kiely.

Both sides exchanged a point on the restart. Ballyhooly had a goal in the 18th minute when Dan Roche worked well for Denis Kiely who opened up a lead 1-4 to 0-3. Both sides were off target. Ballyhooly hit their second goal in the 26th minute when Dylan Collins's effort struck the post with Denis Kiely on hand to goal from the rebound 2-5 to 0-3.

Peter Attridge had a pointed free for Mallow who trailed at half time 2-5 to 0-4.

Peter Attridge pointed on the resumption. Ballyhooly's James Roche worked well for Denis Kiely who pointed. A foul on Kevin Taylor led to another pointed free by Peter Attridge. Mallow were unable to get any closer, their keeper Josh Murphy saved well from Darragh O'Reilly. By the second water break the winners held a two goal lead 2-7 to 0-7.

Good play by Richard Lombard led to a Mallow point by Charlie Carroll. A foul on Dan Roche produced another pointed free by Kevin Kiely 2-8 to 0-8. Mallow were reduced to 14 players. Eoin Twomey worked well for Diarmuid Linehan who kicked over. Ballyhooly introduced Fionn Hess who did very well. The winners defence held firm and they ran out victors by a seven point margin.

BALLYHOOLY: A O'Driscoll, C O'Keeffe, F O'Connell, D O'Brien, C Crowley, S Roche, P Aherne, S Linehan, E O'Riordan, D Collins, J Roche, D Roche, D O'Reilly, D Kiely 2-2, K Kiely 0-6 (4f). Subs: E Twomey for D O'Brien (inj) D Linehan 0-1 for F O'Connell, F Hess for D Roche, E O'Reilly for P Aherne (inj)

MALLOW: J Murphy, T Doyle, E Krone, E Hennigan, T Woulfe, A Cahill, D O'Sullivan, M Fitzpatrick, R Lombard 0-1, J O'Keeffe, E Murphy, E Kelleher, P Attridge 0-6 (4f), C Carroll 0-1, K Taylor. Subs: R Kelleher for T Woulfe, A Lenighan for C Carroll, A Noonan for E Hennigan, A Hogan for M Fitzpatrick.

Referee: Denis Motherway (Ballygiblin)