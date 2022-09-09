Buttevant claim Under-17 Division 2 Hurling League title after impressive win over Croke Rovers

REBEL OG NORTH U-17 DIVISION 2 HURLING LEAGUE FINAL

Buttevant 5-11

Croke Rovers 1-5

Buttevant took the Rebel Og North Under-17 Division 2 Hurling League title at Freemount on Wednesday evening. From the start the winners gained a foothold. They did well in midfield and team captain Edmund O'Donoghue was excellent on the '40'. Croke Rovers opened with a pointed free by Fionn O'Connor. Edmund O'Donoghue levelled from a free. Cormac O'Sullivan edged the Duhallow side ahead again.

Buttevant took control. Their half backs were very solid and they hit the front with a goal by Pat O'Neill, Further pressure led to a goal by Josh Lehane as the winners were 2-3 to 0-2 after 19 minutes. A sideline cut by Anthony O'Leary found Cormac O'Sullivan who pointed. Conor O'Brien added a goal and a point for Buttevant who led 3-6 to 0-3 at half time.

The second half was much the same with Buttevant continuing to do well. Fionn O'Connor pointed an early free for the Castlemagner-Kilbrin side. Buttevant replied with a very good point by Josh Lehane. Conor O'Brien with a goal and a point opened up a 4-8 to 0-4 lead entering the final quarter. Both sides made a number of substitutions. Jack McCarthy had a goal for Rovers. Edmund O'Donoghue pointed with Conor O'Brien adding another goal in injury time.

After the game Paddy Ryan presented the cup to the winning captain Edmund O'Donoghue.

BUTTEVANT: A O'Callaghan, T J McCarthy, J Salvin, K Whelan, B O'Riordan, A Trimm, J Dunlea 0-1, D Hanlon, H Spratt, L Maher, E O'Donoghue 0-5 (2f, 1 '65'), A Horgan, J Lehane 1-1, C O'Brien 3-4 (0-1f), P O'Neill 1-0. Subs: J Spratt for L Maher, K O'Shea for T J McCarthy, D Ryan for K Whelan, L O'Mahony for P O'Neill.

CROKE ROVERS: E Aherne, C Taylor, R O'Leary, D Breen, M O'Brien, T Fitzmaurice, M O'Sullivan, J O'Riordan, C O'Sullivan 0-2, F O'Connor 0-2f, S Cronin, J McCarthy 1-0, A Lynch, C Cronin, A O'Leary. Subs: F O'Leary for A O'Leary. J O'Neil for C Taylor (inj) M Dennehy for M O'Brien.

Referee: Michael Sheehan (Liscarroll)

REBEL OG U-17 DIVISION 2 HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

Buttevant 4-14

Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels 1-7

A well balanced Buttevant side were deserving winners over Liscarroll-Churchtown Gaels in the Rebel Og Under 17 Division 2 Hurling Championship semi-final at Buttevant on Friday. The winners had the aid of the slight breeze in the opening half which was very evenly contested. Good play by Aaron Horgan led to the opening point by Hughie Spratt. Jason Daly levelled in the third minute. Buttevant edged ahead with a '65 by Edmund O'Donoghue. Further Buttevant pressure saw Billy O'Riordan work well for David Hanlon who pointed. Conor O'Brien gave a good pass to O'Donoghue who made it 0-4 to 0-1.

Gaels followed with a point by Oier O'Callaghan before Kieran Daly (free) left just a point between them after 20 minutes. Edmund O'Donoghue with a long range point was followed by a goal by Oier O'Callaghan after being put through by Michael Murphy 1-3 to 0-5. Both sides missed some chances before Edmund O'Donoghue levelled with a point 1-3 to 0-6 at half time.

The second half was completely dominated by Buttevant. They gained control in the half backline and up front they took some very good scores. In this half Buttevant added 4- 8 to just 0-4 for the Gaels. Luke Maher had the first goal. Killian O'Shea who came on as a sub having two goals. Their 4th goal came from Conor O'Brien. Over the hour the winners had nine scorers as they emerged deserving victors.

Buttevant will now meet either Croke Rovers or Millstreet in the final.

BUTTEVANT: A O'Callaghan, T J McCarthy, J Savlin, K Whelan, B O'Riordan 0-1, A Trimm, J Dunlea, D Hanlon 0-1, A Horgan 0-1, H Spratt 0-1, E O'Donoghue 0-9 (1f, 1 '65'), L Maher 1-0, J Lehane 0-1, C O'Brien 1-0, P O'Neill. Subs: K O'Shea 2-0 for P O'Neill, M O'Brien for J Lehane, D Ryan for T J McCarthy, J McNamara for L Maher, J Spratt for H Spratt.

LISCARROLL/CHURCHTOWN GAELS: D Crowley, D Lee, C McCarthy J Barrett, S Marrion, H Thompson, C Dillon, J Healy, J Rafferty, M Murphy 0-1, O O'Callaghan 1-1, K Daly 0-4f, M Delee, J Daly 0-1, C Barrett. Subs: S Carroll for M Murphy, H Feehan for D Lee.

Referee: Dwaine Collins (Charleville)

COUNTY U-19 HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

'Shandrum 2-32

Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels 1-10

'Shandrum were easy winners over Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels in the County Under 19 HC North semi-final at Kildorrery. Gaels were short the injured Josh Quinn and centre back Sean Killeen had to retire with an injury midway through the first half.

Gaels opened with a Caelem O'Callaghan point. Sean Killeen added a pointed '65’ with Darren Fehin with a very good point opening up a three-point lead. Robert Troy pointed for 'Shandrum with Kieran Murphy with an 11th minute goal levelling. 'Shandrum now on top had three wides with Kieran Murphy giving his side the lead in the 15th minute.

'Shandrum now doing well in vital sectors added a series of points by Colin Quaid, Kieran Murphy (3) Robert Troy and Cillian Quinn as they moved 1-10 to 0-4 ahead. Gaels had a point by Oier O'Callaghan but it was the better balanced Newtown/Dromina side that tagged on four more points by Rory Troy, Kieran Aherne, Robert Troy and Kieran Murphy that were well on their way to the final at half time when ahead 1-14 to 0-6.

Gearoid Healy had a goal for Gaels on the resumption. 'Shandrum continued to do very well. Eoin O'Mahony at centre forward was in great form. Kiernan Daly had a point for the Liscarroll/Churchtown side who trailed 1-18 to 1-7 entering the final quarter. Points by Eoin O'Mahony (2), Kieran Murphy and Mark Buckley stretched the lead 1-25 to 1-7. Luke McInerney had a goal and a point for the winners.

Gaels had two late point by Seamie O'Callaghan. In the end there was no denying 'Shandrum their place in the final against Ballygiblin.

'SHANDRUM: D O'Connell, T McCarthy, S O'Leary, P Twohill, S Minihane 0-2, B Collins, E O'Connor, M Buckley 0-2, Rory Troy 0-2, C Quinn 0-1, E O'Mahony 0-5, Robert Troy 0-4, K Aherne 0-1, K Murphy 2-12 (0-8f, 0- 1 '65'), C Quaid 0-1. Subs: C O'Brien for Rory Troy, C Dunne for C Quinn, J Murphy 0-1 for Robert Troy, T O'Neill for T McCarthy, L McInerney 1-1 fore C Quaid

LISCARROLL/CHURCHTOWN GAELS: C McCarthy, J Buckley, G Healy 1-0, J Healy, O Hudner, S Killeen 0-1 '65', J Rafferty, S O'Callaghan 0-2, B O'Connor, M Murphy, D Fehin 0-1, K Daly 0-1, C Barrett, C O'Callaghan 0-4 f,, O O'Callaghan 0-1. Sub: J Barrett for S Killeen (inj)

Referee: Dave Twomey (Shanballymore)