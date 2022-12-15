Brolly heads Duhallow Night with Legends

Pictured at the launch of A Night with the Legends hosted by the Duhallow Over 35 Football team supporting the Mick Cronin Fund were John Doody, Gearóid Murphy, David Angland (sponsor of jerseys). Aidan Walsh (sponsor of sports wear); Jerry Healy; Jimmy Murphy, Donncha O'Connor. Kryle Holland, Billy Dennehy and Michael Hourigan, Safari's, Newmarket Photo by John Tarrant

Entertaining pundit Joe Brolly heads an impressive cast of names that will appear at a much-anticipated fundraising event A Night with the Legends in Safari's, Newmarket on Saturday, January 21.

The former Derry All Ireland medalist will be joined on the night by Kerry captain from the Millennium All Ireland triumph of 2000 Seamus Moynihan alongside Cork captains Billy Morgan, Larry Tompkins, Graham Canty, Rena Buckley, Seán Óg Ó hAlpín and Jimmy Barry Murphy.

Master of ceremonies is Colin Parkinson, host of the hugely popular Smaller Fish Podcast and a former Laois footballer will generate plenty of lively discussion.

Organising spokesperson Gearóid Murphy expected a full house with all 400 tickets expected to be sold out ahead of the event.

“Amongst the topics up for discussion, the panel will give their views on the current state of Gaelic games and the direction in which it is heading, while attendees will be invited to submit questions to the panel to provoke plenty of interesting debate,” he said.

Behind the staging are the Duhallow O35 Football panel that enjoyed a terrific win in the Tommy Griffin Tournament in Dingle.

“There was a huge response from players, those that turned up really enjoyed the occasion. Thanks are extended to David Angland of Kanturk Physiotherapy for donating the jerseys and to Aidan Walsh Sports for supplying additional gear,” said Gearóid.

Proceeds from the Night with the Legends will go to the Mick Cronin Fund, the Kiskeam native living in Bishopstown suffered a life changing injury in an accident.

The Mick Cronin Support Group was formed in Bishopstown involving close friends from Duhallow, Kerry, Galway, and Chicago where Mick had worked for a duration in the mid-90s.

For the Cronin family and Mick, the assistance and kindness of so many has only bolstered the incredible mental strength he has shown to fight for a recovery that included a lengthy stay in the National Rehabilitation Centre in Dun Laoghaire.

Tickets for A Night with Legends are available, priced at €50 each from Gearoid Murphy 086-0437068, Donncha O'Connor 086-4141664, John Doody 086-8290321, Jimmy Murphy 087-6679507 and Vincent Angland 087-2227389.