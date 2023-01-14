Brilliant Ballygiblin power past quality Easkey side to claim a famous All Ireland title

AIB ALL IRELAND JHC CLUB FINAL

Ballygiblin 1-16

Easkey 0-11

They weren’t going to be denied, not this time, not after last year. This time was theirs. This time is theirs. Ballygiblin champions of Ireland. The only tears this time of joy.

Eleven months after their heart-wrenching loss to Kilkenny’s Mooncoin, Ballygiblin are top of the heap, cock-a-hoop and utterly worthy All Ireland champions.

When they had to they found that extra gear, when they had to they closed down their opponents, when they had to they delivered the big scores, the big plays. In the end that’s what stood they apart from their gallant rivals, that little bit of extra class, that cutting edge.

Indeed, they demonstrated it right from the off, showing a determination not to let this one slip them by. This was a team out to put their stamp on this All Ireland final.

An early goal is an early goal. Important for sure, not always decisive admittedly. It can, of course, be the ultimate tonic. Something that gives an underdog a boost of confidence, and if it comes the other way around, as it did here, it can have the effort of demoralising an underdog.

Coming in as warm favourites, Ballygiblin arguably didn’t need it. Not that they were going to look a gift horse in the mouth when it arrived right from the throw-in. The ball breaking to Mark Keane who shipped it beautifully to Darragh Flynn. The wing-forward in turn dispatching it low and hard to the back of the net. No chance Easkey keeper Jimmy Gordon.

With it one could practically feel the confidence surge through the Cork men, as Easkey snatched at chance after chance after chance following an early score from the placed all by their full-forward Andrew Kilcullen two minutes in.

Maybe it was the case that the early goal rattled the Sligo men. Either way Easkey wides were being matched by Ballygiblin scores from the likes of Shane Beston, Dean Barry, and a couple of placed balls by the impressive Joseph O’Sullivan.

With sixteen minutes gone on the clock everything was looking hugely encouraging for Ballygiblin, six points clear (1-4 to 0-1) with an opponent who had racked up six wides by then (plus a shot dropped short).

The thing was, though, all those missed chances told a story of their own, that Easkey were actually moving quite nicely, that they were creating chances, getting in behind the Ballygiblin cover.

Easkey just needed that first score to give them the confidence they needed to push on and with a lovely score from corner-forward Joe McHugh on 17 minutes (assist Thomas Cawley) they got just that.

Rory McHugh was moving really nicely on the half-forward line and assisted the next for Kilcullen. Ballygiblin did get on the score-sheet next, a ‘65 from O’Sullivan after a chance of goal for Seán O’Sullivan following a Barry effort, which dropped short.

Easkey, though, were by now on top and with three minutes to go in the half had it back to a three point game, 1-6 to 0-6. Late scores from O’Sullivan – a massive effort – and Cathail O’Mahony (finding his range after some early wides gave Ballygiblin a decent cushion at the break, 1-8 to 0-6.

All the same such was Easkey’s level that they would have known they were in a game. First out of the dressing rooms for the second half, playing into the Canal End, they laid down an early marker with a point from Beston just a minute in.

Nevertheless Easkey just wouldn’t go away, not immediately at any rate as they kept on fighting the good fight.

What they struggled to do, however, was to close that gap which the Ballygiblin men had fashioned early in the half, with that their confidence dipped noticeably as the Avondhu men’s surged.

Ballygiblin then began to stretch the margin. Slowly at first, then all at once as the saying goes. Eight minutes into the second half following another pair of points from O’Sullivan it was out to a seven-point game, 1-11 to 0-8.

Ten minutes after that again the lead was out to nine, thanks to further scores from O’Sullivan and O’Mahony (with a Kilcullen point in between on 42 minutes) to leave it 1-15 to 0-9 with ten minutes on the clock.

Now Ballygiblin looked masters of all they surveyed, the space that Easkey were able to find early on, closed down and closed down quite ruthlessly, Ballygiblin celebrating a block down on 50 minutes nearly as vociferously as their first-minute goal.

Ballygiblin limited Easkey in the end to just eight chances in the second half in stark contrast with the fifteen they created in the first and even that was boosted by a couple of late scores from Thomas Cawley and Joe McHugh with Ballygiblin running the bench.

The victory was well in hand, two hands on the cup with more than ten minutes to go. A massive achievement, a famous win. As man of the match Joseph O’Sullivan said on the pitch after the match, ‘hon the crossroads’.

BALLYGIBLIN: Christopher Noonan, Lorcan Finn, Fionn Herlihy, James Mullins, Barry Coffey, Mark Keane, Michael Lewis, Ryan Donegan, Killian Roche, Darragh Flynn (1-0), Joseph O’Sullivan (0-10, 5f, 1 ‘65), Shane Beston (0-2), Cathail O’Mahony (0-3), Seán O’Sullivan, Dean Barry (0-1) Subs: Kieran Duggan for D Barry, 33, Dylan Sheehan for S O’Sullivan, 54, Patrick Molloy for S Beston, 59, Aaron O’Brien for K Roche, 61, Cian O’’Brien for L Finn, 62

EASKEY: Jimmy Gordon, Fionn Connolly, James Weir, Shane Molloy, Ronan Molloy, Eoghan Rua McGowan, Dónall Hanley (0-1), Finnian Calwey, Niall Kilcullen, Rory McHugh (0-1), Michael Gordon (0-1), Thomas Cawley (0-1), Fionn Moylan, Andrew Kilcullen (0-5, 3f) Joe McHugh (0-2) Subs: Gavin Connolly for D Hanley, 45, Éanna Moylan for F Moylan, 50, Bernard Feeney for S Molloy, 54, Luke Reddy for R Molloy, 60, Thomas Rolston for F Cawley, 63

REFEREE: Caymon Flynn (Westmeath)