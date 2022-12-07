Brilliant Ballygiblin make it back to back Munster hurling titles

Ballygiblin captain Fionn Herlihy, left, lifts the cup with man of the match Shane Beston, who scored 3-3 the day after he got married, after the north Cork team beat St Kieran’s in the Munster Club JHC final in Mallow

MUNSTER CLUB JHC FINAL

Ballygiblin 3-12

St Kieran’s (Limerick) 0-11

Ballygiblin made it back to back Munster Junior HC titles when three goals at crucial stages by Shane Beston during the opening half helped set the North Cork side on their way to overcoming Limerick champions St Kieran’s in the final at Mallow on Sunday. Indeed it was a very busy weekend for Beston. On Saturday he celebrated his marriage to his wife Emma Coughlan and 24 hours later he gave a ‘man of the match’ display when finishing with a personal tally of 3-3 as he played a leading role as his side ran out comfortable winners.

Sunday’s game was played before a large attendance. St Kieran’s with the aid of the wind were quick into the action. In the third minute Johnny McCarthy and Ian Mackessy linked up well to set up Darragh Treacy for a well taken point. Ballygiblin levelled when Joseph O’Sullivan landed a ‘65’ two minutes later.

Over the next couple of minutes there was a hold up in proceedings owing to an injury sustained to St Kieran’s James Muckell who had to retire early due to a leg injury and was later taken by ambulance to hospital. When play resumed both teams found the going tough. Ian Mackessy who was St Kieran’s top marksman added another point from a free in the 11th minute.

In Ballygiblin’s next attack they struck for the first of their three goals. A puckout from Christopher Noonan was picked up by Barry Coffey whose delivery saw Cathail O’Mahony cut through the St Kieran’s defence to offload to Sean O’Sullivan with O’Sullivan’s pass across the square being finished to the net by the inrushing Shane Beston. Before the end of the first quarter both teams traded a point as Ballygiblin held a 1-2 to 0-3 advantage.

Played in heavy underfoot conditions Ballygiblin created another goal scoring chance soon after when a delivery by Mark Keane set up Cathail O’Mahony and he was denied by a fine save by the St Kieran’s keeper Cillian Ambrose. Ballygiblin made amends for that miss two minutes later when a delivery from midfield by Darragh Flynn set up Shane Beston who soloed through to finish to the net 2-2 to 0-3.

St. Kieran’s response was immediate. Team captain and accurate freetaker Ian Mackessy added a point from a ‘65’. Playing with the aid of the wind in this half the Limerick side struck a number of wides in the run up to the break. Nevertheless Ian Mackessy added another point from a free and in injury time he had a point from play after receiving a good pass from Cathal McEnery 2-2 to 0-6.

St Kieran’s accounted for two more wides in quick succession before Ballygiblin’s Shane Beston struck for this hat trick of goals deep in stoppage time. Cathail O’Mahony’s effort for a point came back off the post with the alert Beston on hand to win possession and billow the St Kieran’s net that moved the winners 3-2 to 0-6 in front. Ian Mackessy completed the first half scoring for the Limerick side when he landed a well taken free as they trailed at the interval by four point margin 3-2 to 0-7.

For the second half St. Kieran’s needed a big start if they were to have any chance of making a second half recovery. The Limerick side had some fine displays throughout by Mossie Shine, Brendan McCarthy, Cathal McEnery, Johnny McCarthy and Ian Mackessy. They needed to score an early goal to have any chance of getting back into the tie but it was not to be with the Ballygiblin backline holding their lines very well with Lorcan Finn, Fionn Herlihy, Mark Keane and Barry Coffey making an impression.

Instead it was Ballygiblin that got the scoring underway from the throw in when the hardworking Killian Roche set up Shane Beston who soloed through to score a fine point. The remainder of the third quarter saw Joseph O’Sullivan and Ian Mackessy tag on two frees each as the winners maintained a five point cushion at the midway stage 3-5 to 0-9.

The better equipped Ballygiblin outfit were finding scores that bit easier to come by from here on. Joseph O’Sullivan added another point from a free before good work by Darragh Flynn set up Shane Beston who sent over from distance in the 47th minute 3-7 to 0-9. St. Kieran’s stayed in touch when Mossie Shine set up Ian Mackessy for a point. However they needed a goal at this stage.

Instead it was Ballygiblin that stretched their lead further. Kieran Duggan and Sean O’Sullivan linked up well to set up the impressive Joseph O’Sullivan who pointed from long range. In the 51st minute a good clearance out of the backline by Michael Lewis set up Beston who sent over from distance and they surged 3-9 to 0-10 in front.

In the closing stages three more frees by Joseph O’Sullivan made it 3-12 to 0-10 as the game headed into stoppage time. In injury-time St. Kieran’s forced a close in free. Ian Mackessy’s effort in front of a crowded Ballygiblin goal line went narrowly over for a point. This was greeted by the final whistle with Ballygiblin emerging deserving winners.

BALLYGIBLIN: C Noonan, L Finn, F Herlihy, J Mullins, B Coffey, M Keane, M Lewis, R Donegan, K Roche, D Flynn, J O’Sullivan 0-9 (7f, 1 ‘65’), S Beston 3-3, C O’Mahony, S O’Sullivan, D Barry. Subs: K Duggan for D Barry (inj), D Sheehan for M Lewis.

ST KIERAN’S: C Ambrose, D Mulcahy, P McCarthy, A Heffernan, J B Hartnett, B McCarthy, C McEnery, S Ryan, M Shine, D Treacy, J McCarthy, C Mann, I Mackessy 0-10 (8f, 1 ‘65’), E McEnery, J Muckell. Subs: D Nolan for J Muckell (inj), A Molyneaux fort C Mann, M Flynn for D Nolan.

Referee: Conor Doyle (Tipperary)