Brian Hayes point in injury time helps Cork hurlers see off All Ireland champs Limerick

MUNSTER SENIOR HURLING LEAGUE ROUND 2

Cork 0-20

Limerick 1-16

Cork got one over on All Ireland Champions Limerick in Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday afternoon winning their MSL Round 2 game by a single point after what was a thoroughly enjoyable mid-January encounter.

A huge score deep into injury time from former inter-county footballer Brian Hayes proved to be the difference on the day as Cork battled back to take the spoils on what was a near perfect day for winter hurling.

Cork, like Limerick didn’t go too strong on the starting line-up but players of the quality of Shane Barrett, Luke Meade and Seán O’Donoghue all held their places with Conor Cahalane, Conor Lehane, Ciaran Joyce and Robert Downey also there to bring familiarity to what was a fresh Cork starting 15.

For Limerick, Dan and Tom Morrissey as well as Darragh O’Donovan were the standout starters as John Kiely gave the vast majority of his big names the day off.

A couple of early excursions into the Limerick scoring zone led to Cork’s first score of the game, Conor Lehane slotting over from close-in with less than three minutes on the clock.

It took less than 30 seconds for the visitors to level things up with David Reidy slotting over his side’s first score of the year from a placed ball.

Early on, both sides struggled to find their men as players chose to front up to their opponents in the middle third rather than take to the channels – both sides missed the target early on as the game struggled to find something like fluidity.

Lehane put Cork back in front on nine minutes, which was followed by a point almost immediately from Kanturk’s Brian O’Sullivan. Limerick had a couple of chances to equalise but a pair of placed ball wides from Reidy kept Cork in front.

Conor Cahalane opened up the game’s first three point advantage while on the run as Conor O’Callaghan from Dromtarriffe looked really good in defensive.

Shane O’Brien showed his talents with a point to settle the men in green before Cork shipped the first goal of the game - a long range effort from Darragh O’Donovan found its way past Patrick Collins – Limerick surprisingly in front by 1-2 to 0-4 as the game passed 15 minutes gone.

Cork dug in around the middle third which seemed to upset the Shannonsiders leading to a nice score from Cormac Beausang. Brian Hayes added Cork’s sixth point, with Lehane again raising a white flag before Meade made it four in-a-row for Cork pushing them three clear.

O’Brien managed a brace to cut the gap for Limerick with Reidy levelling the game up as the game approached the half hour.

Beausang did well to bag his second of the day with Lehane again scoring while on the run to push Cork up two as the half-time whistle approached, but another Reidy free followed by a massive Lehane point sent Cork in at the break up by one – 0-11 to 1-07.

Limerick will have been happy enough with the first half, but eight wides will have frustrated Kiely and his charges, which resulted in Kiely keeping his side in for quite a long time at the interval to outline what he required for the second half.

Reidy hit the target for his fourth and Limerick’s ninth score just after the restart which was cancelled out by a Lehane free moments later.

Reidy and Lehane traded another pair of frees – with a further pair from Reidy, his third and fourth inside 10 minutes of the second half, putting his side in front for the first time in 25 minutes.

Oisín O’Reilly put a little daylight between the sides with his first of the game - another from Reidy had Limerick a goal to the good and looking most likely to be the side that pushes on.

Barry Murphy received a brilliant pass from Tom Morrissey to make the gap four between the sides – Shane Barrett got a point to settle the nerves around the old city ground.

Lehane cut the gap to two, again from a free, but as was the way of this game, Cork conceded a free straight from the restart and Reidy punished once more.

Declan Dalton came into full-forward with Lehane also taking up residence in the full forward line – a decision that seemed to pay dividends straight away as Cork had a chance to goal but had to settle for a Lehane 65, a long-range effort from play and a huge free had Cork level on 65 minutes.

Some nice play had Limerick back in front and Cork had the chance to goal again but a poor decision when the major looked-on killed the chance for a green flag – Lehane did level the game up again a minute into injury time.

The ever-running Brian Hayes popped up with a game winning point on 74 minutes to seal the deal, edging Limerick by a point confirming Cork’s place in the Munster Senior League Final for 2023.

Cork should take great credit from the way they battled back when they looked a beaten docket while for Limerick, a dead rubber with Kerry awaits – Cork will face Tipperary next weekend for the Munster Senior League honours.

CORK: P Collins (Ballinhassig); C O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe), R Downey (Glen Rovers), S O’Donoghue (Inniscarra); C Cormack (Blackrock), C Joyce (Castlemartyr), C O’Brien (Newtownshandrum); T O’Connell (Midleton), B O’Sullivan (Kanturk) 0-1; C Cahalane (St Finbarr’s) 0-1, C Lehane (Midleton) 0-12 (0-7f, 0-1.65), L Meade (Newcestown) 0-1; C Beausang (Midleton) 0-2, B Hayes (St Finbarr’s) 0-2, S Barrett (Blarney) 0-1. Subs: S Quirke (Midleton) for O’Sullivan (half-time), P Horgan (Glen Rovers) for Meade, B Roche for Cahalane (both 52), D Dalton (Fr O’Neills) for Barrett (57), C Walsh (Kanturk) for O’Connell (62), E Downey (Glen Rovers) for Quirke (64, injured)

LIMERICK: D McCarthy; R English, F O’Connor, A Costello; M Quinlan, D Morrissey, C Barry; D O’Donovan 1-0, R Hanley; A O’Connor 0-2, D Reidy 0-9f, T Morrissey; S O’Brien 0-2, B Murphy 0-1, O O’Reilly 0-1. Subs: R Duff for Hanley, M Houlihan for O’Connor (both 53), R Connolly for Barry (57), J Quilty for O’Connor, D O’Connell for O’Reilly (both 62), C O’Grady 0-1 for O’Donovan (64)

REFEREE: J Mullins (Clare)