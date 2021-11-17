Boherbue survive Urhan test to earn swift return to County Final

Boherbue's Patrick Daly and Jerry O'Sullivan seek out the ball against Urhan's Alan O'Donoughue in the County JAFC semi-final at Cloughduv. Photo by John Tarrant

COUNTY JAFC SEMI-FINAL

Boherbue 1-9

Urhan 0-11

For the second time in 16 weeks, Boherbue return to a County Junior A Football Championship Final after overcoming a gritty Urhan in a titanic battle at Cloughduv on Tuesday night.

This semi final developed into a bit of a dogfight but from the first whistle until an extended spell of injury time, no quarter was asked or given, both sides went about their task with honesty that gladdened the big attendance.

As it transpired, Boherbue emerged marginally the better side but highly relieved after a searching examination from the Beara representatives, the winning point delivered from a Jerry O’Connor pointed free at the end of regulation time.

Despite their outsider tag, Urhan embraced the challenge with confidence and conviction. Indeed the peninsula men were determined not to fold too easily, that persistence meant the contest remained up for grabs until the last of the action.

However Boherbue enjoyed key pockets of possession and reflecting on the game, they will identify failings to capitalise on scoring opportunities as a key factor with 14 wides kicked as compared to just four for their opponents.

A change of personnel to the Boherbue starting line saw Andrew O’Connor ruled out and in stepped John Corkery, obliging with a lead score inside the opening minute.

Urhan threw down the gauntlet in no uncertain terms, against the breeze, they troubled the Boherbue defence for Conor Lowney and Philip O’Shea point from frees.

On a demanding surface, clear chances were difficult to arrive, the best fell to Boherbue, Alan O’Connor attempt from distance took a ricochet in behind the Urhan cover and in nipped Denis McCarthy only to screw his effort narrowly wide of the right hand post.

McCarthy had pointed from play for parity at 0-2 apiece before Urhan nudged ahead for the only occasion courtesy of an O’Shea point. Boherbue came out of their shell and held a purpose to their game, prompted by the telling contributions of Niall Murphy, Gerry O’Sullivan, Kevin Cremin and Jerry O’Connor featured more out the field.

At times, a sloppy edge in poor finishing overshadowed Boherbue’s play before a productive spell yielded three points in quick succession from Liam Moynihan, McCarthy and Ross O’Connor.

Urhan managed to claw their way back, rewarded somewhat for their persistence on Ciarán O’Sullivan and Lowney finding the range, Boherbue incurring a let off with a Lowney effort saved by Boherbue ’keeper Kevin Murphy.

All square at the interval at 0-5 to each side, Boherbue made a lighting start to the second half for the game’s only goal. And a brilliant effort too, Jerry O’Sullivan won possession from the throw in, embarking on a darting up through the Urhan defence and parted to the perfectly placed Gerry O’Connor to blast to the net with typical aplomb.

One suspected a takeover by a fancied Boherbue but Urhan’s spirited efforts were epitomised in a fiery response. Digging their heels, Urhan responded to the challenge, driven on by Joe O’Shea, Alan Elphick and Philip O’Shea.

Substitute Conchubhar Harrington led the way with a point and two from brilliant centre back Joe O’Shea forced deadlock. O’Shea’s penetrating runs from deep caused Boherbue problems, his second point came at a price, taking a heavy knock and out of the action.

Again Boherbue clicked into gear with a scoring burst, McCarthy pointed a free, Dan Sheehan placed Alan O’Connor for a good point with Cremin providing the spadework for O’Connor to add a third.

Maybe at times, Boherbue’s finishing failed to do justice to their approach work. Still Boherbue looked nicely positioned only for Urhan to refuse to yield, Lowney pointed a 45 and Harrington landed a massive effort from distance for parity.

It was anybody’s game at this stage, Boherbue grabbing a priceless winner, a foul on MaCarthy won a free and O’Connor did the needful to convert from a favourable position. Given a number of lengthy injuries, there were a sufficient number of minutes yet to play, Boherbue enduring some anxious moments but a resilient rearguard held out.

Tough on a battling Urhan but clearly Boherbue are keen to erase the memory of a hefty defeat to Iveleary in early August to the delayed 2020 Final. Now they stand a hour away from making amends on facing Ballinhassig in next week’s decider.

BOHERBUE: K Murphy; N Murphy, J Daly, M O’Gorman; G O’Sullivan, D Buckley, D K Cremin; D O’Keeffe, P Daly; L Moynihan 0-1, J Corkery 0-1, R O’Connor 0-1; A O’Connor 0-1, J O’Connor 1-2 (0-1f), D McCarthy 0-3 (2f). Subs: D Sheehan for J Corkery (38), B Murphy fot L Moynihan (52), A Murphy for R O’Connor (52), T Murphy for M O’Gorman (60).

URHAN: G Dunne; E Shea, K Shea, D Elphick; A Elphick, J O’Shea 0-2, M O’Shea; A O’Donoghue, Conor O’Sullivan; A O’Sullivan, P O’Shea 0-3 (1f), Ciarán O’Sullivan; C Crowley, C Lowney 0-3 (2f, 1 ‘45’), S O’Shea. Subs: C Harrington 0-2 for C Crowley (ht), J O’Neill for J O’Shea (46).

Referee: Pat O’Leary (Kilmurry)