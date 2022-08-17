Boherbue possess too much scoring power for Millstreet

Adrian Murphy fired home Boherbue's second goal against Millstreet in the Bon Secours County IAFC at Cullen. Photo by John Tarrant

COUNTY INTERMEDIATE ‘A’ FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Boherbue 2-13

Millstreet 0-11

Boherbue quelled the intentions of a disappointing Millstreet in round 2 to the Bon Secours County Intermediate Football Championship at a sun-splashed Cullen.

When it mattered, Boherbue came up with the answers, crucial goals either side of the interval key to the destination of the spoils. In truth the reigning county Junior A champions looked a much sharper outfit and with two games played in their maiden voyage in the grade, they have the satisfaction of securing a place in the quarter finals much to the pleasure of team manager Conor O'Riordan.

“With a team going down from every group this year, there was pressure on us, we had a big turn over of players, it was great to get the win three weeks previously against Glanmire. Some players were involved in hurling championship, that meant, it was a stop start preparation for us, this was going to be a serious challenge but we fortunate to take the goal chances that proved the difference between the sides”, he said.

Little separated the sides in the opening exchanges, Millstreet nudged ahead from a Michael Vaughan points only for Boherbue to offer a sharp response with rapid points to Andrew and Jerry O'Connor.

With both set of defences on top, hot temperatures made it difficult to create openings though Millstreet regained the lead from points to Darragh Cashman and Vaughan for a 0-3 to 0-2 lead by the close of the opening quarter. Steadily Boherbue were building up the better of the two teams, sourcing plenty of energy from Kevin Cremin, Colin O'Keeffe, Daniel Buckley and Andrew O'Connor in defence with Denis and Gerry O'Sullivan springing forward from the centre.

The latter initiated a key turning moment in the 20th minute, a quickly taken free found Jerry O'Connor to net from close range. Though Millstreet replied with a Vaughan point, Boherbue consolidated their position with snappy back to back points from David O'Connor.

Millstreet had the closing say to the opening spell, Vaughan ploughing a lone furrow up front bisected the uprights to reduce the margin 1-4 to 0-5. On the restart, Boherbue put themselves in the driving seat on pulling away from their neighbours.

Initially, a promising Millstreet raid came to naught, Boherbue turned over the ball and quick as a flash, Jerry O'Connor found Adrian Murphy to blast home a well taken goal.

The verve and intent that Millstreet brought to the proceedings earlier was desperately lacking on failing to trouble the umpires. That contrasted to Boherbue, points added by Jerry O'Connor, David O'Connor and Gerry O'Sullivan extended their position 2-7 to 0-5.

Though Millstreet andswered on a pair of points to Tomás Sheehan, their cause wasn't helped on a black card picked up by defender Ryan Murphy. In fairness , Millstreet chipped away at the deficit with Vaughan and Donagh Murphy finding the target but they failed to come anywhere near towards engineering a goal chance.

Boherbue continued to hold the better of the exchanges, Gerry O'Sullivan and Jerry O'Connor doing no wrong on rounding off another good day at the office with late scores.

With maximum points on the table, Boherbue and Mitchelstown are assured of places in the last eight. The pair meet in the concluding game to the group format in two weeks, a much different scenario for Millstreet, given an inferior scoring aggregated. a must win is required against Glanmire if they are to avoid relegation.

BOHERBUE: K Murphy; M O'Gorman, K Cremin, C O'Keeffe; D Buckley, Andrew O'Connor 0-1, B Murphy; D O'Sullivan, G O'Sullivan 0-3; L Moynihan, A Murphy 1-0, Alan O'Connor; J O'Connor 1-5 (0-3f), J Corkery, D O'Connor 0-4. Subs: J Daly for D O'Sullivan, D Sheehan for L Moynihan.

MILLSTREET: D Twomey; D Buckley, O Murphy, A Murphy; L O'Donoughue, S Hickey 0-1, R Murphy; P Dineen, J O'Mahony; T Sheehan 0-2, D Cashman 0-1, E O'Mahony; N Flahive, M Vaughan 0-5 (4f), M Murphy 0-1. Subs: P Moynihan for J O'Mahony, D Murphy 0-1 for R Murphy.

Referee: C Murphy (Glanworth).