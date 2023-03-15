Boherbue lay groundwork in opening half for league win over Ballinora

Kevin Cremin (Boherbue) evades a Ballinora challenge during the Credit Union Co. FL Division 5 game in Boherbue Photo by John Tarrant

CORK CREDIT UNION COUNTY SFL DIVISION 3

Boherbue 1-9

Ballinora 0-4

A productive opening half paved the way for Boherbue to overcome visiting Ballinora. Favoured by the elements in the opening half, Boherbue performed with an intensity and purpose to build up a sizeable advantage at the break.

And though Ballinora enjoyed more possession on the turnover, they failed to convert chances into scores. After the sides traded early points, Boherbue put an authoritative stamp on the game through the determined play of Denis O’Sullivan, Kevin Cremin, John Corkery and Gerry O’Sullivan.

In attack, Brian and David O’Connor were regularly seen to good effect, highlighted by a goal netted by O’Connor to build a 1-6 to 0-1 advantage. Conditions made productive play difficult, Boherbue adding to their tally from the shot selection of O’Sullivan, O’Connor and Dan Sheehan.

Ballinora battled on, substitutes Ben Aherne and James Byrne posted consolation points that failed to halt Boherbue from chalking up a second win in the campaign.

BOHERBUE: D Cremin; C J O'Sullivan, D Buckley, C O'Keeffe; D O'Sullivan, K Cremin, A O'Connor; J Corkery, G O'Sullivan; L Moynihan, D O'Connor, B Murphy; B Herlihy, A O'Connor, C Ducey Subs: D Sheehan

BALLINORA: T Connolly; J O'Regan, N Davis, R Barrow; C Flynn, J Keohane, I Wycherley; J Lordan, A Laverty; T Burns, N Lordan 0-1, L Lyons; I Quirke, C Quirke, D Ruby Subs: B Aherne, J Byrnes

REFEREE: B Newman (Newmarket).