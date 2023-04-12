Boherbue lay down early marker to Dromtariffe in County Division 5

All eyes on the ball in Boherbue and Dromtariffe tussle in the Co. FL Division 5 at Rathcoole Photo by John Tarrant

CORK CREDIT UNION COUNTY SFL DIVISION 5

Boherbue 2-17

Dromtariffe 1-8

A flying start proved crucial for Boherbue to maintain an unbeaten run in the County FL Division 5 when overcoming Dromtariffe.

Certainly, the visitors meant business and all through the hour, the table toppers carried a greater threat highlighted by consecutive scores in the opening half that yielded a 2-8 tally.

Boherbue made their intentions from the off with points to David O'Connor, Jerry O'Sullivan and Denis O'Sullivan. Though Dromtariffe answered thanks to a pair of Daniel O'Keeffe point, Boherbue continued to show promising aspects to their game.

That sprung from the impact of Kevin Cremin, Mikie O'Gorman, Liam Moynihan and Brian Murphy. In quick time, Boherbue translated their dominance on the scoreboard with goals netted by O'Connor and Jerry O'Sullivan helped gain a 2-12 to 0-3 interval advantage.

Dromtariffe improved on the restart with Jamie Kelleher and Adam Buckley encouraging a response, their hopes brightened from a goal netted by O'Keeffe. Undeterred, Boherbue quickly erased the concession of the major with points from O'Connor and O'Sullivan.

As the contest fizzled out, Dromtariffe added to their tally from consolation points gathered by Con O'Callaghan, O'Keeffe and Seán Howard.

BOHERBUE: D Cremin; D Buckley, J Daly, C O’Keeffe; D O’Sullivan 0-1, K Cremin 0-1, M O’Gorman; J Corkery, L Moynihan 0-1; B Murphy, D O’Connor 1-5, C Ducey; A O’Connor, J O’Sullivan 1-5, D Sheehan 0-2 Subs: P Daly, A Murphy, D Murphy, D Ducey

DROMTARIFFE: D Mann; A Daly, S Howard 0-1, C O’Callaghan 0-1; A Healy, J Kelleher, B O’Keeffe; A Buckley 0-1, B Murphy; K Murphy, E Murphy, M O’Connor, K O’Sullivan , D O'Keeffe 1-5, D O’Leary Subs: S O’Riordan, P Buckley

REFEREE: D O’Leary (Kiskeam)