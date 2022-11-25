Boherbue handballer Carmel Kelleher named on Irish team for under-15 finals in USA

Carmel Kelleher from Boherbue Handball Club Cork will represent Ireland at the 15 & Under level in the USA.

Kelleher will travel with Team Ireland over Christmas to compete in the US Junior 4-Wall Nationals in East Bay, San Francisco between December 27 and 30.

Competitive Team Ireland trials 2022 took place last Saturday and Sunday in the prestigious Kingscourt Cavan Handball Club to select the team to represent Ireland, which will be made up of six players, comprised of one male and female representative at 15 & under, 17 & under and 19 & under.

A dedicated player to training and competition, Carmel is the current All Ireland Wall Ball Champion since earlier this month in Roscommon, the most recent of her long list of county, provincial and national achievements! A talented handballer across all codes of the sport.

Carmel defeated Orla Brophy (Laois), Laura Duff (Tyrone) on route to the final, booking her place on Team Ireland with a convincing Final win in two straight games defeating Caislean Tracey (Tyrone).