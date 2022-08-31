Boherbue footballers simply too good for Millstreet

Duhallow Junior B Football Championship

Boherbue 1-13

Millstreet 0-5

Boherbue encountered few problems on accounting for Millstreet in the Duhallow Junior B Football Championship in Millstreet.

The visitors dominated proceedings and had the game wrapped up by the interval and though Millstreet improved on the restart, the deficit was all too much to erase. A sharp and efficient Boherbue made their intentions known in the opening half with Bryan Herlihy, Shane Flynn and Stephen Ahern on target.

The one way traffic continued, Boherbue in the driving seat once Cathal Ducey netted for a 1-10 to 0-0 advantage at half time. Millstreet provided stouter resistance on the restart and found the range from points to Jack O’Riordan, Donagh Murphy and Diarmuid McCarthy.

However Boherbue were always equipped to remain dominant and they saw their task to a successful conclusion.

BOHERBUE: D Cremin; T Guerin, L Daly, B Guiney; O Healy, B Buckley, A O’Connor; S Flynn, D Ducey; A Kenouche, T Murphy, S Ahern; L O’Keeffe, C Ducey 1-2, B Herlihy. Subs. K O’Connell, P Murphy.

MILLSTREET: J O’Riordan 0-2; C Corkery, P O’Connor, C Casey; T Cronin, D Murphy 0-1, C Murphy; B Murphy, S Murphy; C Twomey, M O’Connor, E Murphy; D McCarthy 0-1, D Kelleher, B Murphy 0-1.

Referee: D O’Leary (Kiskeam)