Boherbue fancied to better Lyre in Duhallow JAFC opener

The ball throws up for the Castlecor Potatoes Duhallow JAFC this weekend with a run of fixtures as Boherbue set out their stall in quest of a five in a row at domestic level. Of course, Boherbue endured a strong dose of pain in a disappointing performance to Iveleary in the recent county final, Boherbue’s hopes of a first time title evaporated in a below par showing. Not the best of preparations for Boherbue given injuries to key players and with the return of a new championship, its all about getting back into a routine and possibly securing another chances of going the distance without a fatal blow. First up for Boherbue is a meeting against Lyre, a familiar pairing though contrasting outcomes during the past two campaigns. When the sides clashed in the 2019 final, Boherbue possessed a greater range to their game with a number of stand-out performances linked to superior teamwork seeing the champions hold the edge for the greater portion of the hour, matters fell nicely into place for Boherbue once Gerry O’Sullivan netted a third goal. The sides renewed rivalry in an opening round last season, Boherbue never remotely troubled by Lyre in a clinical display of attacking football that yielded six goals. Indeed Lyre were unable to cope with the relentless power and energy unleashed by the champions. Currently, Lyre are going through a transitional spell yet they are hopeful of a much better performance on this outing. Both Lyre and Boherbue are hindered by injuries going into the game though hardly surprising, Boherbue wear the favourites tag to get off to a winning start. For the second consecutive season, Cullen and Knocknagree meet in the opening round on returning to Kiskeam on Sunday evening. Not too much in the 2020 contest, Cullen produced a performance of grit and determination, refused to be ruffled after Knocknagree threatened to snatch the early initiative. Having been outplayed during the opening 10 minutes, the game’s defining score arrived in favour of Cullen when Conor Kearns forced the ball to the net from close range, that score ultimately divided the sides. Currently Cullen are going great guns, unbeaten in the Ducon Cup with Cormac Hickey, Alan Regan, Luke Murphy, Colin Walsh and the Twomey brothers offering a mixed blend of experience and young emerging talent. Knocknagree’s second team can play attractive football, their line up not confirmed until the conclusion of the SFC encounter against Kiakeam earlier in the day though Damien Browne, Andrew Sheehan, Karl Daly and Tadgh Long are not short of experience. Though Knocknagree won’t be broken down too easily, Cullen’s form is impressive and they are capable of asserting their dominance here. For good measure Castlemager and Kanturk take to the field on a meeting in Kilbrin on Sunday. The latter’s make up is uncertain given that their first team involvement in county championships on Saturday with St. Nicks. Still clubs possess good numbers, Kanturk looking to Adam Murphy, Gavin Kenehan, Paul Leahy, Conor Breen and Eoghan Geaney. Castlemagner have reserved some of their best play for the championship, that confirmed last season, a terrific showing evident against Knocknagree, nine points adrift, they battled gamely and two goals on the resumption provided the launchpad for a splendid fightback. Indeed, the outcome remained up for grabs right up to the last whistle, Castlemagner searched for a reprieve only for their gallant efforts come up short. Subsequently, Castle’ ran Kiskeam close as they look to Donal Gayer, Danny Linehan, Seán Falvey and Timmy Murphy for encouragement. Its likely to be a close affair though Kanturk enter the fray as slight favourites.

Wins for Robert Emmets and St Peters in Duhallow U-21 Cup

Duhallow U-21 Football Cup

Robert Emmets 1-20

Boherbue 2-13

Robert Emmetts answered the questions to overcome a gritty Boherbue to an exciting Central Sports Stores Duhallow U-21 Football Cup at Newmarket.

Crucially, the Newmarket and Lismire line up offered spirit, resolve and a helping of excellent finishing to deny the visitors after an entertaining hour’s football.

Emmets began on a lively note, county Hugh O’Connor emmerged a shining light to deliver all of his side’s six points by the initial water break. Boherbue warmed to the challenge through the strong play of Brian Murphy, Darragh Ducey and Liam Moynihan before a Dan Sheehan goal helped force parity 1-6 to 0-9 at the interval.

Again Emmets took up the running on the restart, O’Connor and Adam Birtley delivered a pair of points each. In fairness, Boherbue discovered a spark, Alan O’Connor and Moynihan pointed prior to Sheehan netted his second goal for a 2-11 to 0-14 advantage.

However Emmets made light of the setback, wrestling the initiative from the towering play of Mikie Browne, James Moynihan, David Cottrell, Rory Sheehan and O’Connor.

As the game aged, Emmetts possessed a greater step to their game, Sheehan, substitute Jamie Finn, Paudie O’Sullivan and O’Connor reeled off a sequel of points before county minor O’Connor applied the icing on the cake to drill a cracking shot to the net to confirm Emmets emmergence as worthy winners.

ROBERT EMMETS: B Newman; E Hayes, M Browne, J Moynihan; S Murphy, D Lynn, P Goggin; D Cottrell, P O’Sullivan 0-2, H O’Connor 1-13, M Lane, R Sheehan 0-2; J Kenneally, A Birtley 0-2, D Reidy. Subs. E Hourigan, J Finn 0-1.

BOHERBUE: B J Dunstan; B Guiney, F O’Connor, Anthony O’Connor; C Hartnett, D Ducey, F O’Hanlon; B Murphy, L Deane; Alan O’Connor 0-2, L Moynihan 0-7, A Lenihan; A Kenouche, C Ducey 0-1, D Sheehan 2-2.Sub: E Enright.

Referee: D O’Leary (Kiskeam)

Duhallow U-21 Football Cup

St. Peters 6-16

Dromtarriffe 1-14

St Peters gathered a richly deserved victory over Dromtarriffe in the Central Sports Stores Duhallow U-21 Football Cup played at Dromtarriffe.

The better balance of Rockchapel and Freemount carried the day particularly their attack that thrived in the plentiful supply of ball. Indeed the winners featured a sprinkling of Rockchapel players that featured in their Co. IFC Final triumph, the play of Pat Curtin, Michael McAulliffe and Jack Curtin showed no effects from the post match celebrations and victory over Mitchelstown.

A well contested opening half saw Peters grab goals from Martin Murphy and Jack Curtin to forge ahead 2-6 to 0-7 at the interval. Dromtarriffe threw down the gauntlet on the restart,boosted by a wonder goal from Tomás Howard.

St. Peters regained the initiative through the dominance of John Walsh and Pst Curtin in defence with Michael McAulliffe and Jack Curtin ever so enterprising. And there was no stopping the brilliant workrate and pace of Jimmy McAulliffe on bolting away from defenders to blast home a hat trick of goals.

Dromtarriffe attempted to rally through the encouraging play of Howard, Killian O’Sullivan and Conor O’Callaghan found the range with excellent points. However St. Peter’s held enough in the tank and closed out the game with a fine goal from Cormac Curtin.

ST. PETERS: J Murphy; B Carroll, S Curtin, D Carroll; J Walsh, M Murphy 1-0, P Curtin; Cormac Curtin 1-0, M O’Callaghan; D Buckley, M McAulliffe 0-4, Ciaran Curtin 1-1; J Curtin 1-5, J McAulliffe 3-4. Subs: C Broderick 0-1, D Dineen, Cian Curtin.

DROMTARRIFFE: D Hartnett; P Buckley, M Sheehan; J Kelleher, R Daly 0-2, J O’Connell; C O’Callaghan 0-5, T Howard 1-2; D O’Leary, K O’Sullivan 0-3, D Buckley; B Murphy, I Buckley 0-2, D Browne.

REFEREE: G Kelleher (St. John’s).