Boherbue battle past Adrigole to take Division 3 semi-final berth

Boherbue's Denis O'Sulliivan gets the ball away against Adrigole in the Credit Union Co. FL Division 3 quarter final at Boherbue Photo by John Tarrant

CREDIT UNION COUNTY SFL DIVISION 3 QUARTER-FINAL

Boherbue 3-7

Adrigole 2-4

Boherbue put together a highly efficient dismantling of visiting Adrigole.

Apart from a brief spell approaching half time, the reigning County Junior A champions looked by far the more productive side, operating comfortably within themselves. Showing more composure in their play, Boherbue offered better scoring options in attack, confirmed in a series of well struck goals.

Boherbue sprang from the traps early and gained reward from points to Alan O’Connor, David O’Connor and Jerry O’Connor. Indeed the hosts were really tuned into what they were doing with excellent movement, Denis McCarthy on hand to goal.

Having endured a long trek, Adrigole settled into the proceedings, taking encouragement from the play of Fergal Carey, Conor O’Shea and Jason Harrington. And the Beara men were right back in the hunt after Harrington goaled to trim the arrears 1-3 to 1-1 at the interval.

Boherbue enjoyed a big start to the start, Gerry O’Sullivan pointed prior to David O’Connor placing McCarthy for his second goal. Effectively, Boherbue enjoyed a dominance through the effective play of Mikie O’Gorman, Kevin Cremin, Andrew O’Connor and Jack Daly.

Going forward, the winners attacking flair was too hot to handle, Jerry O’Connor applying the finishing touch to a sweeping move for a third green flag. That summed up the contrasting efficiency levels of the teams on duty.

Adrigole interrupted the onslaught briefly through a well taken Ger O’Shea goal to offer a flicker of hope. Try as they did in a bid to create further inroads, Adrigole failed to engineer any further scoring opportunities with Boherbue determined to avoid a tight finish.

The outcome sets up Boherbue nicely into a semi final and an appealing showdown against Iveleary on this Saturday in a repeat clash to the 2020 County JAFC Final.

On that occasion, the Mid Cork side landed the spoils only for Boherbue to bounce back and go one step further by bettering Ballinhassig in the 2021 decider.

BOHERBUE: K Murphy; O Healy, M O’Gorman, C O’Keeffe; D O’Sullivan, K Cremin, Andrew O’Connor; B Murphy, L Moynihan; A Murphy, G O’Sullivan 0-2, Alan O’Connor 0-1; D O’Connor 0-1, J O’Connor 1-2 (1f), D McCarthy 2-1 Subs: J Daly, D Sheehan, M Murphy

ADRIGOLE: W O’Sullivan; D Crowley, F Carey, Conor O’Shea; D O’Sullivan, C O’Neill. S Sullivan; N O’Sullivan, K Crowley; C Carey, J Harrington 1-2, Cian O’Shea 0-1; C O’Sullivan, D Harrington 0-1, G O’Shea 1-0 Sub: P Greene

REFEREE: M J O’Keeffe (Dromtarriffe)