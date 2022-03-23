Board vice-chair Horgan hopes Cork ‘kick on from here’ after victory over Mourne men

Colm O'Callaghan of Cork is tackled by Darren O'Hagan of Down during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Cork and Down at Páirc Uí Chaoimh Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Something to be pleased about at last for the Cork footballers in this season’s National League.

That it had been a traumatic campaign for the fledgling management prior to last Sunday’s clash with Down is beyond dispute, with the team coming away empty-handed from four of their five previous outings.

A home draw with Clare prevented a complete whitewash hitherto, and it’s fair to say there was no overwhelming confidence in the team’s ability to get their first win on the board at the expense of fellow-strugglers Down in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The panel has been decimated by injuries, making it difficult to get anything resembling a settled team in place, so it’s been a long time since Cork’s rating was as low prior to the commencement of the championship.

That a few experienced players opted to exit the inter-county stage prematurely wasn’t a healthy sign, as, regardless of how poor Cork’s prospects might have appeared, the honour of wearing the Red jersey was never passed up lightly in the past.

The perception is the management, headed by Keith Ricken, was keen to put the emphasis on youth in any case, given the success Ricken achieved when filling the hot seat at under-age level in recent years.

Things obviously haven’t gone as well as might have been hoped in the league so far, not least because of the hefty injury list, which currently includes Kiskeam’s Seán Meehan, who has built up a reputation as a quality defender over the past few seasons, and Clyda Rovers’ attacker Conor Corbett, who captained Cork to All-Ireland minor glory in 2019 and is rated as a tremendous prospect.

While it’s understandable that expectation levels are fairly low at the moment, it would have to go down as a major setback in terms of the team’s development should they fail to retain their Division 2 status in the league.

Their fate will be decided when they take on Offaly in Tullamore on Saturday, and it goes without saying the victory over Down last weekend has been a timely boost ahead of the do-or-die assignment with the Faithful County side.

It wasn’t an especially convincing win over the Northerners, but it was fully merited at the same time, prompting County Board Vice-Chairman Patrick Horgan to conclude it will work wonders for the confidence of Cork’s tender-aged team.

With Keith Ricken absent due to illness, Horgan was tasked with providing an assessment of Cork’s performance to the media corps in attendance.

He felt one of the most encouraging aspects of it was the enthusiasm displayed by the players, adding the character they showed to get over the line when the game was there to be won in the closing stages was another major positive.

“It was squeaky bum there in the last few minutes, but the lads dug deep to pick off three or four points and ease to safety.

“It’s very important for this young team to get a win under the belt, and I expect they’ll kick on from here, but at the same time I accept it’s going to be tough to get the result we require on the road against Offaly next Saturday,” he remarked.

Horgan thinks it’s more or less a case of ‘building from the bottom’ for the new selection committee, and that it might take some time before significant progress can be made.

“I’m in no doubt the talent is there to get us moving in the right direction, and, while we’re not ready to compete in Division 1 by any means yet, I think it’s very important that we stay in Division 2 in order to find our feet.

“As I’ve said, I’m confident we can drive on after the win over Down, and, to be honest, I don’t think our form in the league overall is a fair reflection of the team’s potential.

“It’s a very tight and very competitive group, so once you lose a game you’re automatically under a bit of pressure.

“You could see today both sides, going into the game without a win, were a bit nervous, but once Stephen [Sherlock] got our goal just before half-time, I thought we looked much more comfortable for the next 20 minutes,” Horgan suggested, stressing that the team will now be full of confidence ahead of the winner-take-all clash with Offaly.

Nobody should get carried away by how it unfolded last Sunday, of course, and Offaly can be relied upon to provide Cork with a stern test, bearing in mind they also shaded the issue in their encounter with Down and shared the spoils with a Meath side that put the Rebels to the sword emphatically two weeks ago.

Still, it’s a contest Cork would be quite capable of winning if such as Stephen Sherlock and Cathal O’Mahony up front, Ian Maguire and Colm O’Callaghan at midfield, and John Cooper and Mattie Taylor at the back replicate the form that was instrumental in paving the way for the triumph over Down.

The seasoned John O’Rourke also had a share of useful moments in attack, but it was basically a determined team performance that earned Cork the laurels on a day when ace attacker Brian Hurley never got into the game.

It means the Castlehaven clubman will be on a mission of atonement in the Offaly tie, which has to augur well for Cork’s bid to prevail.