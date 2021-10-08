Blarney’s Barrett nominated for Young Hurler of the Year award

Blarney's young star Shane Barrett has been nominated for the Young Hurler of the Year award at the PwC All-Star awards 2021

The corner-forward will be pitched into competition with last year’s Young Hurler of the Year, Eoin Cody from Kilkenny, as well as Clare’s Aidan McCarthy.

In all Cork have taken a very respectable haul of nine PwC Hurling All-Star nominations – not including Barrett’s Young Hurler nod – following their run to the All Ireland final, in which they lost out to a fearsome Limerick outfit.

The all-conquering Shannon-siders, not surprisingly, have topped the list of nominees taking a record-equalling 15 nominations matching Kilkenny in 1983, 2000 and 2008 in the process.

Cork are next with nine, followed by Waterford with seven, Kilkenny on five, Clare and Tipperary on three each, while Dublin, Laois and Wexford all have one each.

Patrick Collins get the nod in goals for Cork, while Tim O’Mahony, Seán O’Donoghue, Mark Coleman, and Robert Downey have all been nominated in defence.

With no midfielder nominated the remaining four Cork nominees are all forwards with Seamus Harnedy, Patrick Horgan, Shane Kingston, and Jack O’Connor all getting honoured.

Congratulating the nominees, Uachtarán CLG Larry McCarthy said: “I want to congratulate all of those who have been chosen among this distinguished list of nominees for the PwC All-Stars.

"To be recognised and shortlisted as being among the cream of the crop from what was yet another thrilling hurling summer is a significant achievement for all the players, and is shared by their families, clubs and the communities they represent.

"I also congratulate the contenders announced for the PwC Hurler of the Year and the PwC Young Hurler of the Year. Since 1971 the All-Stars has been synonymous with excellence. Our thanks to PwC for their continuing support of this wonderful scheme”

The nominees are chosen by a panel of GAA reporters and writers across print, digital and broadcast organisations, which is chaired by the GAA President.

The winners will be announced live in a ceremony, which is due to take place on Friday, December 10. It will be broadcast live on RTÉ.

PWC ALL-STAR HURLING NOMINATIONS 2021

Goalkeepers

Patrick Collins (Cork)

Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny)

Nickie Quaid (Limerick)

Defenders

Seán Finn, Dan Morrissey, Barry Nash, Diarmaid Byrnes, Kyle Hayes, Declan Hannon (all Limerick)

Tim O’Mahony, Seán O’Donoghue, Mark Coleman, Robert Downey (all Cork)

Calum Lyons, Kieran Bennett, Conor Prunty (all Waterford)

Huw Lalor, Paddy Deegan (all Kilkenny)

Cathal Barrett, Ronan Maher (all Tipperary)

Rory Hayes (Clare)

Midfielders

Will O’Donoghue, Darragh O’Donovan (all Limerick)

Cathal Malone, Tony Kelly (all Clare)

Jamie Barron (Waterford)

Paddy Purcell (Laois)

Forwards

Gearóid Hegarty, Cian Lynch, Tom Morrissey, Peter Casey, Seamus Flanagan, Aaron Gillane (all Limerick)

Seamus Harnedy, Patrick Horgan, Shane Kingston, Jack O’Connor (all Cork)

Stephen Bennett, Austin Gleeson, Dessie Hutchinson (all Waterford)

Eoin Cody, TJ Reid (Kilkenny)

Danny Sutcliffe (Dublin)

Jason Forde (Tipperary)

Lee Chin (Wexford)

PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year nominees

Seán Finn, Kyle Hayes, Cian Lynch (all Limerick)

PwC GAA/GPA Young Hurler of the Year nominees

Eoin Cody (Kilkenny)

Shane Barrett (Cork)

Aidan McCarthy (Clare)