Blarney full value as they secure quarter-final spot

CO-OP SUPERSTORES COUNTY SAHC

Blarney 1-21

Bandon 0-12

Full value for a five-point lead at the interval, Blarney raised their performance to a level Bandon couldn’t match in the second-half of the Co-Op Superstores county senior ‘A’ hurling championship clash at Ballyanly last Sunday.

It enabled them to romp to a victory that secured their ticket to the knock-out stages where they will throw down the gauntlet to Bride Rovers in a quarter-final tie.

It was a compelling performance from last year’s premier intermediate kingpins, who, on this evidence, are quite capable of garnering county championship glory in successive seasons.

They carried a widespread threat up front, with five of their forwards as well as substitutes Eoghan Kirby and Conor Power getting on the score sheet from play, while it’s a measure of their dominance in defence that Bandon were forced to rely primarily on flawless free-taker Aidan O’Mahony for penetration.

Not surprisingly, Cork star Mark Coleman, ably supported by Denis McSweeney, was the most influential midfielder on view, unveiling his rich array of talents to the full over the course of the second-half.

Having picked up three points from their two previous outings in Group A, Blarney were entitled to fancy their chances against a Bandon side that had already lost to both Kanturk and Fermoy.

Never headed over the hour, they made a major breakthrough in the 10th minute when Keith Costello was on hand to bag an opportunist goal after Mark Coleman had pumped a long-range free into the danger-zone.

Points from Pádraig Power and Declan Hannon soon followed to push them 1-3 to 0-1 in front, and they appeared to hold most of the aces at that juncture.

Power was quick to make an impact at full-forward, they clearly enjoyed the better of matters at midfield, while Paul O’Leary and Peter Philpott manned the central berths with authority in a Blarney rear-guard that looked rock-solid as a unit.

Just when it seemed as if Blarney were likely to get the job done with the minimum of fuss, Bandon enjoyed a good spell which yielded a hat-trick of points, allowing the Carbery side to cut the deficit to two with 20 minutes gone.

As if to punish Bandon for their audacity, Blarney responded with five points on the trot, shared by Pádraig Power, Patrick Crowley (2), Denis McSweeney and Shane Barrett, before Bandon’s O’Mahony broke the sequence with a brace of converted frees in stoppage time.

Turning over 1-8 to 0-6 to the good, Blarney moved up the gears in no uncertain manner on the resumption, outscoring Bandon by eight points to one during the third-quarter.

In finding the target from distance after completing a powerful run from deep in defence, wing- back Alan McEvoy posted the best score of the match early in the second-half, while Mark Coleman’s effort from a sideline was another highlight.

Having built up an unassailable 1-16 to 0-7 lead, Blarney remained firmly in the driving seat during the last quarter when Bandon’s tale of woe was completed with the dismissal of Adam Murphy, their best forward, approaching the last five minutes.

BLARNEY: P Hallissey; S Crowley, P O’Leary, D Walsh; O Hegarty, P Philpott, A McEvoy 0-1; D McSweeney 0-1, M Coleman 0-7 (5f, 1sideline); S Barrett 0-2, M O’Leary, D Hannon 0-1; P Crowley 0-3, P Power 0-3 (1f), K Costello 1-1 Subs: E Kirby 0-1 for O’Leary 40, C Power 0-1 for Crowley 46, R Murphy for Hannon, 53, D Murphy for Hegarty 54, S Mulcahy for Costello, 54.

BANDON: P Barry; E McSweeney, P Murphy, T Twohig; C Calnan, J Walsh, M McNamara; J Harrington, D O’Donovan; M Cahalane, J Hickey, C Long; A Murphy 0-2, D Crowley, A O’Mahony 0-9 (6f, 1’65) Subs: R Desmond 0-1 for Long, 43, C McCarthy for Harrington, 51

REFEREE: Brian Murphy