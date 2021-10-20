Big win not enough for Ballincollig

BON SECOURS PSFC ROUND 3

Ballincollig 2-17

Ilen Rovers 0-10

Ballincollig’s senior football campaign for 2021 may well have come to an end last weekend, but they do leave the stage on a high after easily seeing off IIen Rovers by all of 13 points.

The city side came into this one with the prospect of a relegation battle firmly on their minds, after losing their two opening encounters with St Finbarr’s and Clonakilty, but there was to be no mistake here as ';Collig stole the show from the first to the final minute.

Cian Dorgan and Darren Murphy were the stars of the show up front with Evan Cooke and Sean Kiely holding court in the middle third of what was a very congested middle third.

Ballincollig hit the front with a goal from JP Murphy in the first couple of minutes to settle the side down into a pretty comfortable flow.

IIen took some time to settle but had the gap down to just two approaching the interval however two late scores had four between the sides (1-8 to 0-8) as the teams went for the oranges.

Ballincollig's second goal came on 35 minutes – this time it was Mark Oldham that did the damage. Collig had more scores from Sean Kiely and Dorgan as they looked to pull away from an llen side that were beginning to flounder.

The second major came after one of the moves of the game saw Luke Fahy driving with the ball – passing to Darren Murphy who in turn set up Oldham for the green flag.

Dorgan continued to cause problems with the likes of Darren Murphy and Cian Kiely causing all kinds of problems.

Seán O'Donovan fought back late on with a score for IIen but honestly this one was done with 25 minutes still on the clock.

IIen will now need to bounce back quickly if they are to avoid a drop to the lower grade of senior football while for Ballincollig, time to rest and reflect is the order of the day before they look to go again in one of the toughest divisions of Cork football.

BALLINCOLLIG: J Gibbons; G O'Donoghue, C Moore, N Galvin; C Kiely 0-1, L Jennings, JP Murphy 1-0; E Cooke 0-1, L Fahy 0-1; M Oldham 1-0, R Noonan, S Kiely 0-2; D Murphy 0-4, P Kelly, C Dorgan 0-8 (5f, 0-1 mark) Subs: C O'Sullivan for E Cooke (36), D Dorgan for R Noonan (38), P O'Neill for M Oldham (41), D O'Mahony for L Jennings (48)

ILEN ROVERS: D O'Sullivan; P O'Driscoll, P Minehane, S Minehane; D Hegarty, J Collins, D Collins; C O'Driscoll, Peadar O'Driscoll; Peter O'Driscoll 0-3 (2f), A Holland, M Sheehy; S Leonard 0-2, D McEoin 0-2 (1f, 1.45), S O'Donovan 0-3 Subs: K Lynch for A Holland (ht), D O'Driscoll for P O'Driscoll (34), C Harrington for D Hegarty (48), A O'Driscoll for S O'Donovan, H O'Neill for D Collins (both 58)

REFEREE: B Sweeney (Erins Own)