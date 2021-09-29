Big Mallow win leaves Clyda Rovers needing big result against Fermoy

Mallow's Kieran O'Sullivan turns away from Clyda Rovers' Seamus Ronayne during last weekend’s Cons Secours Senior A Football Championship game in Glantane Photo by Eric Barry

COUNTY SAFC ROUND 2

Mallow 1-10

Clyda Rovers 0-4

The final score-line may suggest that Mallow dominated Clyda Rovers in their SAFC Round 2 fixture last Sunday, but that narrative couldn’t be further from the truth – this was a game in the melting pot for 55 of the 60 plus minutes played.

When it comes to local derbies few games in Cork GAA circles can generate more local anticipation and comment than when Mallow and Clyda Rovers face off.

The Avondhu clubs squared up in Glantane with the winners almost certainly through to the knockout stages of this season’s SAFC while for the vanquished side there would be one more chance at redemption in Round 3.

As it turned out on this day it was the 2020 SAFC finalists that would take the spoils seeing off their neighbours by 1-10 to 0-4 on a very difficult day for football – much to the pleasure of their manager Keith Moynihan.

“You could see yourself really that it was only the last five or six minutes that we got the few extra scores that killed it off.

“We were very worried there in the last quarter that they were coming at us and one lapse could have seen them through.

“Having said all that it’s a win. Happy with the win and now it’s on to round 3 where we have another job to do.”

The manager’s job may well be to find the areas that need improvement but Moynihan was still able to take pleasure from the win.

“Delighted of course. It may well be a cliché but a win is a win and we now have two. At this level you just have to win your games so for us it is now on to play Bantry and we will first look to win that and then see where that takes us.

In the Clyda camp Barry O’Leary also felt the conditions didn’t help however he is clear his side are still in this year’s championship.

“Of course it was tough today. The scoreboard may say nine points between us at the end but it wasn’t really like that.

“I am really proud of all the lads here. They battled all the way in tough conditions and while the result didn’t go our way you couldn’t blame the effort. Of course we need to improve on our accuracy at times but hopefully that will come.

“We have three weeks now to get ready for another big game – it’s an all or nothing championship game [against Fermoy] that we have to win. If we win we are through if we don’t we are not. We would have taken that at the start of the year.”

Despite the large number of handling errors that were more than excusable on the day the sides served up a quality championship tie in Glantane

In a game that was always likely to be a low scoring affair break Mallow leading by 0-3 to 0-2 defences were going to be key and in this one Mallow’s defensive set really did shine – keeping Clyda to just one point from play and four points overall.

A point in the opening minute from Mallow’s Darragh Moynihan was cancelled out on 10 minutes by a free from Conor Flanagan.

Clyda hit the front less than 60 seconds later with a classy finish from Fionn O’Shea, but Mallow dug deep and points from Kevin Sheehan and McDonnell had the men in red in front by the minimum.

The second quarter was another dogged affair with a couple of big frees from Eoin Walsh keeping Clyda close.

Mallow were growing in confidence and bagged 1-1 in less than a minute turning this one on its head.

A classy score from Ryan Harkin was followed by a soccer style goal from the ever willing Kieran O’Sullivan. O ‘Sullivan looked to have spurned his chance to goal but reacted quickest to slot the only major of the game past a helpless John O’Sullivan in the Clyda goal. Mallow led by 1-4 to 0-4 at the break.

Clyda struggled against the breeze in the second period and failed to score but for Mallow some classy scores from McDonnell, Seán Hayes Ryan Harkin, Matty Taylor and Peter Attridge secured what ultimately turned out to be a solid win.

Mallow will now take on a winless Bantry in their final game of the group stages while for Clyda – a winner takes all clash with Fermoy awaits – it will be progression for two out of the three Avondhu sides in this highly competitive group.

MALLOW: K Doyle; B Myres, E Barry, O Carroll; S O’Callaghan, S Merritt, M Taylor 0-1; D Moynihan 0-1, R Harkin 0-2; M O’Rourke, E Stanton, J Dillon; K Sheehan 0-1f, S McDonnell 0-2, K O’Sullivan 1-0 Subs: S Hayes 0-2 for M O’Rourke (40), P Attridge 0-1 for J Dillon (45), P Lyons for K Sheehan (54), E Crone for B Myres ((inj)(59), P Hennessy for E Stanton (bs)(60)

CLYDA ROVERS: J O’Sullivan; A Walsh, B O’Connor, C Buckley; F O’Shea 0-1, P Kissane, C O’Sullivan; C Flanagan 0-1f, D Walsh; K Coffey, P Cronin, N Hanley; E Walsh 0-2f, S Ronayne, C Kelly Subs: M Forde for C Buckley (inj)(7), D Cooney for F O’Shea (40), S O’Connell for P Cronin (inj) (54)

REFEREE: C Lane (Banteer)