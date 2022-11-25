Berhanu goal threat should carry Kilmurry past Thurles Sarfields and into Munster JFC final

MUNSTER CLUB JUNIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

Kilmurry v Thurles Sarsfields (Tipperary)

Saturday, November 26

In Templetuohy, Co Tipperary at 1pm

Referee: Jonathan Hayes (Limerick)

Muskerry side Kilmurry head back into action this weekend as they prepare to take on Tipperary’s Thurles Sarsfields for a place in the Munster Junior Football Club Final of 2022.

Kilmurry came through the junior grade in Cork with a three-point win over St James early on before then seeing off Urhan by four points later in the competition.

Those two wins set-up an all or nothing clash with Cobh in the county final which turned out to be Kilmurry’s most impressive performance with a seven point win over the sea siders.

Thurles Sarsfields got into the quarter-finals of this competition thanks to winning their own county title but they secured their semi-final spot after a five-point win over Clare’s Liscannor.

Thurles have a host of quality players in their squad with Liam McCormack and Paddy Creedon the ones most likely to trouble the scoreboard.

Aidan Ryan and Jock Fogarty are also likely to feature with the latter securing a goal late on against Liscannor to put the quarter final to bed. Credit to Thurles Sarsfields for the way they got through to the final against an impressive Liscannor side that were in the game till the very end – five points flattered the victors on the day.

For Kilmurry, Fionn Warren and William Ronan are big players at the back with Kyle Kelleher and James O’Mullane very solid at midfield. At the scoring end Rory Duggan, Liam Wall and Padraig Berhanu were key up to this point and will likely be again as Kilmurry push for a place in the provincial showpiece game.

Berhanu knows where the goal is and will be needed to show his strengths in front of the posts if his side are to advance to the showpiece game.

Jason McDonnell in the Kilmurry goal will be another key man for them this weekend as the boys in green and gold look to make the most of what for many of their players is the sporting opportunity of a life time.

Lawerence Aisling has showed in the past that he too knows where the posts are with joint captain Fionn Warren likely to continue his defence stranglehold on whatever attacker has the misfortune to be marked by him.

This is a hard one to call as Kilmurry haven’t played in Munster yet this campaign. Kilmurry have risen to every challenge so far this season and have shown that they can go to the well if required – that said, they now face the Tipp champions who took out the Clare winners already this campaign.

Kilmurry have the players to win this one, the question as to whether they can rise to the level required for provincial honours is yet untested – all that said, heart says Kilmurry’s season isn’t done yet and they will have what it takes to get the job done this weekend in Templetuohy.

Verdict: Kilmurry to win by two points