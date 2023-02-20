Battling Cork push Dublin all the way in Páirc Uí Chaoimh thriller

19 February 2023; Daniel O’Mahony of Cork reacts after his side's defeat in the Allianz Football League Division Two match between Cork v Dublin at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

ALLIANZ NFL DIVISION 2 ROUND 3

Dublin 0-18

Cork 2-10

Despair for Cork after giving everything only to come up short to hot favourites Dublin in a dramatic Allianz National Football League Division 2 encounter at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last Sunday.

Indeed Cork team manager John Cleary will look back on the outcome as a one that got away, his charges more than holding their own in the possession stakes and if Cork had shown a little more composure, they would have snatched a victory and thrown the group wide open.

The Dubs were put to the pin of their collar to retain an unbeaten run, surviving a late scare when man of the match Brian Hurley’s effort for a match winning Cork goal was touched off the crossbar by Dublin ‘keeper David O’Hanlon.

As clashes go, the appealing meeting of these rivals didn’t disappoint a 10,232 attendance in a marvellous encounter adorned by excellent play, terrific Cork goals and a fair degree of controversy.

Match referee Seamus Mulhare issued double yellow cards to Cork midfielder Ian Maguire and Dublin defender Lee Gannon that from a distance neither offence warranted the severest of sanctions.

Initially Maguire’s dismissal appeared to take the wind out of the Cork sails when conceding four consecutive points. However, when playing numbers were balanced, Cork rallied brilliantly, highlighted by a cracking goal from Mattie Taylor and it made for edge of the seat fare right to the end of eight minutes of injury time played.

Ultimately, the outcome sees Dublin join Derry at the top of the Division 2 table on full points, the pair fancied for promotion, for Cork, they will need results to go in their favour to retain an interest, more pressing over the coming weeks is to obtain positive results to rubber stamp a place in the All Ireland series.

From the off, there was no quarter asked or given, a pair of Dean Rock pointed frees offset by Cork flags to Hurley and a splendid effort from Eoghan McSweeney. The first goaling opportunity to Cork fell and Chris Óg Jones following a promising build up involving Maguire and Hurley, the Iveleary representative thwarted by Dubs net minder O’Hanlon.

Though Hurley edged his side ahead twice, points from Rock and Con O’Callaghan levelled matters for the fourth occasion at 0-4 apiece at the end of the closing quarter. Cork had cause for optimism, defenders Daniel O’Mahony, Tommy Walsh and Taylor performing exceptionally well in a tight area.

For the most part, restarts went short and uncontested which made for a midfield stalemate. Upfront, Dublin subdued Cork dangerman Steven Sherlock yet the energy of Hurley and McSweeney, well supported by Jones and Brian O’Driscoll allowed the hosts to showcase their talents.

A breakthrough surfaced on 21 minutes, Taylor’s long direct ball found Jones to feed the ideally placed McSweeney to fire home and a green flag. Dublin answered with a pair of points to Daniel Newcombe and Cian Murphy only to incur a let off when a Jones centre was flicked home by defender Maurice Shanley only to be ruled out for a square infringement.

A virtuoso attacking display saw Hurley oblige with a mark yet Dublin against the run of play enjoyed a productive five minutes to the opening half, points from O’Callaghan, Rock and Cormac Costello helped secure a narrow 0-10 to 1-6 grip at the interval.

On the restart, Cork operated against the breeze and the sheer scale of the task grew increasingly intimidating when Maguire collected a second yellow for an innocuous foul on Rock. That allowed Dublin to assert their authority with four points putting daylight between the sides.

However, playing numbers were balanced eight minutes after Maguire’s dismissal, Gannon booked for the second time following a late shoulder on Powter.

Cork desperately needed a break, Hurley offered hope with back to back points and an equalising goal arrived in the 54th minute, Taylor took a return pass from substitute Ruairí Deane to brilliantly blast to the roof of the net.

Dublin threw experienced James McCarthy and the returning Jack McCaffrey into the fray, points from Brian Fenton and McCarthy regained the lead for the visitors. Hurley kept Cork in touch before the Castlehaven player passed up a chance of an equalizer from a rare wide in a favourable position.

Dublin were largely content to hold possession during the latter stages, McCaffrey made a trademark break to slot over a point.

Trailing by two, Cork attempted to pull themselves back from the brink, Taylor and Conor Corbett involved to set up danger man Hurley, ever so close to snatching a dramatic winner only to be denied by the woodwork.

DUBLIN: D O’Hanlon; C Murphy 0-1, P O Cofaigh Byrne, M Fitzsimons; L Gannon, J Small, D Newcombe 0-2; B Fenton 0-1, T Lahiff; N Scully, C Kilkenny, R McGarry 0-1; C Costello 0-1, D Rock 0-6 (0-4f), C O’Callaghan 0-4 (0-1f) Subs: J McCarthy 0-1 for P O’Cofaigh Byrne 44, D Byrne for N Scully 55, C Basquel for R McGarry 55, J McCaffrey 0-1 for Murphy 57, L O’Dell for C Costello 69

CORK: M A Martin (Nemo Rangers); M Shanley (Clonakilty), D O’Mahony (Knocknagree), T Walsh (Kanturk); L Fahy (Ballincollig), R Maguire (Castlehaven), M Taylor (Mallow) 1-0; C O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), I Maguire (St Finbarr’s); E McSweeney (Knocknagree) 1-1, S Powter (Douglas), B O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaighs); B Hurley (Castlehaven) 0-8 (0-3 f, 0-1 mark), C Og Jones (Iveleary), S Sherlock (St Finbarr’s) 0-1f Subs: R Deane (Bantry Blues) for S Sherlock 43, C Corbett (Clyda Rovers) for C Óg Jones 55, J O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers) for E McSweeney 61, K O’Hanlon (Kilshannig) for S Powter 62, F Herlihy (Dohenys) for B O’Driscoll 72

REFEREE: S Mulhare (Laois)