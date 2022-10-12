Banteer’s gritted efforts against Freemount secures Singleton Cup

Banteer thrilled to win the Singleton Cup following a win over Freemount. Photo by John Tarrant

DUHALLOW JUNIOR B HURLING LEAGUE FINAL (Singleton Cup)

Banteer 1-12

Freemount 1-10

BANTEER absorbed a second half rally from Freemount to collect the Duhallow Junior B Hurling League for the Singleton Cup in the Dromtarriffe hosting.

Despite operating the better hurling in the opening spell, Banteer holding a seven point interval advantage were forced to withstand a spirited surge from Freemount that forced parity entering the latter stages . Banteer were placed in a tight corner yet they recovered and two late points from Luke Philpott delivered the silverware.

Favoured by the elements, Banteer dominated the opening half, owing much to the superiority generated by James McAulliffe, Alan Coughlan and Richard O'Connor in defence with Damien Kearney, Donal Wilson and Philpott catching the eye further up the field.

Points to Philpott, Wilson and Darren Murphy pushed Banteer ahead, their position boosted significantly from a Brian O'Keeffe goal. The one way traffic continued, Philpott adding a pair of points before Freemount produced their best move in a quick exchange of passes involving Cathal Broderick and Michael McSweeney for Sean Fehin to point and cut the leeway 1-6 to 0-2 at half time.

Freemount, without six players from their county winning side, enjoyed a positive start to the second half, points from Denis Curtin,Tommy Nunan and Fehin ensured a competitive tussle was on the cards. For a spell , Banteer appeared good enough to weather the storm, Philpott obliged with a pair of points.

Freemount mounted a telling response, taking encouragement from the play of Jason Ballentyne, Nunan and Feehin. Faulty shooting impacted before Freemount were right back in the hunt once Feehin netted to narrow the arrears to the minimum.

Banteer answered on a point by substitute Alan Kearney yet Freemount continued to hold the majority of possession, points to Jack Sheahan and Ballentyne squared up the contest. However Banteer's response was impressive, Philpott pointed a free. During the latter stages, Banteer steadied themselves and navigated the closing minutes positively, Philpott pointed the insurance score to ensure possession of the silverware.

BANTEER: T O'Keeffe; J Archdeacon, J McSweeney, C O'Keeffe; A Coughlan, R O'Connor, R O'Connell; C Shine, D Kearney; E O'Brien, D Wilson 0-1, E Wilson; B O'Keeffe 1-0, L Philpott 0-9, D Murphy 0-1. Sub: A Kearney 0-1, B O’Connell.

FREEMOUNT: J Morrissey; S McSweeney, J Walsh, R McAulliffe; C Broderick, J Ballentyne 0-3f, M Ballentyne; T Nunan 0-2, D Curtin 0-1; K O'Connor, S Fehin 1-3, P Curtin; S Broderick, M McSweeney, J Sheahan 0-1. Subs: M Lynes for S Broderick, G Kennedy for P Curtin.

Referee: B Newman (Newmarket)