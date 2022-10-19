Banteer/Lyre hit goal trail against Urhan for county triumph in Under-15 Division 3 final

REBEL ÓG COUNTY U15 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION 3 FINAL

Banteer/Lyre 6-4

Urhan 2-5

Banteer/Lyre deliver stylish showing to overcome Urhan in the Rebel Óg County U15 Football Division 3 Football Championship Final played at Castletown Kinneigh.

At their productive best, Banteer/Lyre were an impressive sight, moving forward in powerful waves to land a decisive victory.

The Beara side had made the early running with good work from Paddy Crowley, Frank O’Sullivan and Sean O’Neill delivered lead scores. However Banteer/Lyre managed to take the wind out of Urhan sails, good work by Cian Cashman allowed Eoin Looney to net.

Now Banteer/Lyre got moving with a purpose in the driving wind and rain, availing of good work from Cian O’Keeffe, Aaron O’Shea and Cathal Foley. That allowed good ball into attack to exploit, Jack Finnegan and Gearóid Tully netting before Looney converted from the penalty spot for a commanding 4-1 to 1-2 advantage at half time.

Tough conditions made constructive football difficult, Banteer/Lyre remained on top and rewarded on goals to Jack Finnegan and Kaylum O'Donoghue. That allowed Banter/Lyre to hold the initiative and allow team captain O’Keeffe accept the silverware.

BANTEER/LYRE: O O'Leary, D Dugdale, C O'Keeffe, M Reidy, A O'Shea, C Foley, O Twomey, R Kiely, E Looney, C Cashman, B Philpott, G Tully, J Finnegan.

URHAN: J O’Donovan, J Sullivan, R Elphick; J Sheehan, N O’Shea, K O’Shea, R McCarthy, C Duggan; C Leary, P Crowley, D O’Sullivan, F O’Sullivan, S O’Neill.