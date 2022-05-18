Banteer see off Millstreet to book place in Duhallow Cup Hurling decider

Banteer's Kevin Tarrant checked by Millstreet during the Hannon's Mace/Maxol Duhallow Cup Hurling semi-final at Castlemagner. Photo by John Tarrant

DUHALLOW CUP HURLING SEMI-FINAL

Banteer 0-17

Millstreet 0-12

Banteer displayed a sharper cutting edge to overcome Millstreet in the Hannon's Mace & Maxol Duhallow Cup Hurling semi final at Castlemagner.

Sharper stickwork paved the way for Banteer, their calm and composed play summed up a decent showing. Millstreet stayed with their opponents for a lengthy stage yet when it came to the crunch, they struggled to match more attractive Banteer play.

Straight from the off, Banteer laid down a marker through the solid presence of Alan Coughlan, Richard O'Connor, Kevin Tarrant and Denis Roche. Scoring wise, Donal Wilson led the way, well supported by Luke Philott, Banteer holding a 0-6 to 0-2 advantage by the close of the opening quarter.

Millstreet came more into the picture Tomás Sheehan, Darragh Cashman and John O'Mahony on target.

However Banteer regained the initiative, Liam O'Brien, Roche and Wilson helped secure a 0-11 to 0-5 grip at the interval. Millstreet improved on the restart, Beircheart O'Connor, Luke O'Donoughue, Michael Vaughan, substitute Muiris O'Connor and Cashman to the fore.

A spell of pressure yielded points to Cashman, O'Donoghue and Vaughan, the margin cut to three yet Millstreet lamented poor shooting from play and placed balls. Crucially, Banteer weathered the storm as Wilson and Roche tacked on insurance points to allow Banteer progress into the decider against Intermediate side Meelin.

BANTEER: K Roche; R O'Connor, J McSweeney, C Coughlan; A Coughlan, B Withers, R O'Connell; C Shine 0-1, T Sexton; D Barrett, K Tarrant 0-1, L Philpott 0-2; D Roche 0-4, D Wilson 0-8, L O'Brien 0-1. Subs: C O'Keeffe, E Wilson, E O'Brien.

MILLSTREET: P Dineen; B O'Connor, A Murphy, T Healy; L O'Donoughue 0-1, P Sheehan, E O'Mahony; J O'Mahony 0-1, T Sheehan 0-1; B O'Flynn, D Cashman 0-6, D Buckley; D Kelleher, M Vaughan 0-2, D O'Donovan. Subs: M O'Connor 0-1, K Sheehan, B Cremin, J O'Riordan.

Referee: D Carroll (Kanturk)