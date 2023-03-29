Bandon withstand second half fight-back from Mitchelstown in Division 4

CORK CREDIT UNION COUNTY SFL DIVISION 4

Bandon 2-10

Mitchelstown 1-9

An injury-time goal by Mark O'Regan helped Bandon eventually see off a stern second half revival by Mitchelstown when they met in the County Football League Division 4 at Mitchelstown on Sunday.

The opening stages saw Bandon start in a very determined manner with Aidan O'Mahony and Tim Twohig heavily involved at midfield as they took the game to the hosts from the offset. Their early authority on proceedings was reflected as they raced into a 0-5 to 0-1 lead by the 22nd minute.

As the half went on Mitchelstown got to grips. Shane Beston and Dylan Reidy-Price linked up well to set up Shane Cahill for a point and they were back on level terms in the 25th minute when Shane Beston and Shane Cahill combined well to set up James Sheehan who netted from close range 0-5 to 1-2.

Just when Mitchelstown were right back in the tie it was the Carbery outfit that finished the half strongly. Darren Crowley and Tim Twohig had a point each before a great pass by Cathal Lynch set up Charlie Long for a well taken goal that helped Bandon hold a 1-7 to 1-2 interval lead.

On the changeover both teams were quick into the action during the opening sequences with Shane Cahill and Aidan O'Mahony trading an early point. Bandon added another point from a free in the 37th minute by Charlie Long as they moved 1-9 to 1-3 clear.

Then came a very good spell by the home side with Fionn Herlihy, James Mullins, Ryan Donegan, James Sheehan, Killian Roche, Dylan Reidy-Price, Shane Cahill and Shane Beston thundering into the game.

Mitchelstown surged forward at every given opportunity that resulted in the Bandon backline conceding a number of frees that were duly punished by James Sheehan as they closed the margin to 1-9 to 1-7 by the 53rd minute.

Bandon lifted the siege slightly when Darren Crowley pointed but Mitchelstown refused to yield. James Sheehan added another free while in the 58th minute Dylan Reidy-Price and Shane Cahill worked well for Shane Beston to cut in from the end line only to see his effort at goal from a tight angle go narrowly over the crossbar for a point to leave the minimum between the teams.

At this stage it was felt that Mitchelstown would secure the equalising score but it was not to be with Bandon breaking down the field in stoppage time with substitute Mark O'Regan scoring a crucial second goal as they emerged victors by a four point margin.

BANDON: O Doyle, D Crowley, E Twomey, N McCarthy, J Callinan, P Murphy, E McSweeney, A O'Mahony 0-3, T Twohig 0-1, D Crowley 0-3, P Calnan, R Desmond, C Long 1-3 (0-2f), C Lynch, A O'Reilly Subs: R Long for P Calnan (inj), M O'Regan 1-0 for C Lynch, J Mulcahy for E McSweeney, S Aherne for J Callinan

MITCHELSTOWN: L Hanna, L Finn, F Herlihy, O Hanrahan, J O'Sullivan, J Mullins, L Keane, R Donegan, P Magee, S Kenneally, J Sheehan 1-6 (0-5f), K Roche, D Reidy-Price, S Cahill 0-2, S Beston 0-1 Subs: K Finn for L Keane, K Cotter for O Hanrahan, E Flynn for P Magee, A O'Brien for S Kenneally

REFEREE: Pat O'Driscoll (Bride Rovers)