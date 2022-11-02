Ballyphehane simply have too much for Glanworth at Páirc Uí Chaoimh 4G

BON SECOURS COUNTY JBFC SEMI-FINAL

Ballyphehane 2-15

Glanworth 1-3

Ballyphehane were deserving winners over Glanworth in the County JBFC quarter-final at the Páirc Uí Chaoimh 4G Grounds on Friday night.

The game was played in very good weather conditions. From the start the winners gained control in the half-back line and their attack in regular supply took some great scores.

Early points by Danny Moore, Robert Wyse, and Craig Murphy were followed by Glanworth's opening score in the 11th minute when Liam Cotter pointed a free.

Cian O'Brien and Liam Cotter exchanged a free as the City side led 0-4 to 0-2 at the end of the first quarter. Troy O'Sullivan had a goal for the Seandun side.

Further pressure saw Craig Murphy add a point with Wayne Hogan having a goal after a four man attack that opened up a lead 2-5 to 0-2. Jamie Geasley with two late points had the winners 2-7 to 0-2 clear at half-time.

Glanworth had a goal by Marc Moloney on the restart after good play by Ciaran Murphy and Robert O'Driscoll. Glanworth had their last score in the 33rd minute by Aaron Noonan.

Ballyphehane recovered very well. They used the short passing at speed to great effect. They had eight points on-the-trot by Craig Murphy (two), Seán Fielding, Brian O'Leary, Cian O'Brien and Aaron West (two) as they ran out easy victors.

They now meet either Lismire or Fr O'Neill's in the county semi-final.

BALLYPHEHANE: D Sweeney, J O'Brien, E Sweeney, D Holland, D Moore 0-1, J Geasley 0-2, R Wyse 0-1, M Barry, C O'Brien 0-3 (0-2f), T O'Sullivan 1-0, A Cummins, E Hill, C Murphy 0-3, W Hogan 1-0, J Thompson Subs: S Fielding 0-1 for E Hill, B O'Leary 0-2 for A Cummins, A West 0-2 for W Hogan, D Young for J Thompson, D Walsh for C Murphy

GLANWORTH: W Jackson, C Whelton, M Blackburne, D Curran, J Blackburne, B O'Keeffe, N Fogarty, R O'Driscoll, C Murphy, H McGrath, M Moloney 1-0, S Sheehan, A Noonan 0-1, B Gallagher, L Cotter 0-2f Subs: D O'Sullivan for D Curran (inj). I O'Dwyer for H McGrath, S Coleman for S Sheehan, L Brennan for L Cotter

REFEREE: David Butler (Carrigtwohill)