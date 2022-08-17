Ballyhea ease past Kilworth to qualify for JBHC(2) final

McAULIFFE HURLEY’S JBHC(2) SEMI-FINAL

Ballyhea 1-24

Kilworth 0-7

Ballyhea were never troubled by Kilworth in the McAuliffe Hurley's (Charleville) Junior BHC (2) semi-final at Castletownroche on Sunday last. The winners with a good blend of youth experience certainly set the tone from the offset and helped by five points on the spin by the impressive Liam O'Connor they moved 0-5 to no score in front before Kilworth registered their opening score when Daniel O'Regan pointed in the 13th minute. Over the next couple of minutes Daniel O'Regan (3), Jordan Morrissey, Liam O'Connor and Adam Horan traded points as Ballyhea led by 0-10 to 0-4.

In the run to the break Ballyhea finished strongly. In the 26th minute a huge puck-out by keeper Gearoid O'Shea set up Sean O'Kelly who pointed. Moments later Stephen Walsh and James Horgan linked up well to set up Liam O'Shea who sent over. In Injury time Stephen Walsh completed the first half scoring for the winners who held a 0-13 to 0-4 interval lead.

On the changeover Ballyhea introduced Neil Ronan for the injured Liam O'Connor and he was quick to make his presence felt in the half forward line. Neil Ronan and Daniel O'Regan traded a point before a well taken point by Ballyhea's Michael Mortell moved his side 0-15 to 0-5 in front by the 37th minute.

Kilworth created a goal scoring opportunity soon after when a quickly taken free by Daniel O'Regan found Brian Tobin whose effort at goal was cleared on the line. The resultant clearance down the field saw Michael Mortell being brought down in the square and a penalty awarded to Ballyhea that Neil Ronan dispatched to the net to make it 1-15 to 0-5.

The last 20 minutes saw the winners add points through Neil Ronan (4), Diarmuid O'Shaughnessy (2), Michael Mortell, Sean O'Kelly and Stephen Walsh as they ran out easy winners.

BALLYHEA: G O'Shea, John Horgan, C Crowley, O O'Sullivan, W Shanahan, A Horan 0-1, M Crowley, K Copps, W Carroll, Jordan Morrissey 0-1, L O'Connor 0-7 (3f), S O'Kelly 0-2, M Mortell 0-2, L O'Shea 0-1, James Horgan 0-1. Subs: S Walsh 0-2 for K Copps (inj), N Ronan 1-5 (1-0 pen, 0-1f) for L O'Connor (inj), D O'Shaughnessy 0-2 for L O'Shea, S Dennehy for O O'Sullivan, E Copps for James Horgan.

KILWORTH: K Heggtveit, J Tobin/Allen, J Horgan, T Collins, C Hynes, S O'Brien 0-1, James McCarthy, S Beecher, D O'Regan 0-5f, D Gill, B Tobin 0-1, B Casey, R McCarthy, R O'Riordan, J Aherne. Subs: A Sheehan for J Aherne, C Donnellan for D Gill, O Collins/O'Mahony for R McCarthy, E Donnellan for C Hynes.

Referee: Alec Morrissey (Newtownshandrum)

SYNERGY FERMOY CREDIT UNION JAFC QUARTER-FINAL

Buttevant 3-16

Kilshannig 0-2

Buttevant were always in control in this Synergy Fermoy Credit Union JAFC game at Mourneabbey on Saturday evening. From the start the winners gained control in the half backline and midfield sectors ensuring a plentiful supply to their attack who took some great scores.

Kilshannig had the first point by Dermot Twomey. Buttevant piled on the pressure with some good short passing. They had rapid points by Michael O'Neill, Mark Lenahan and Kevin Lenahan 0-3 to 0-1 after six minutes. Good play by David Keane led to a Mark Lenahan point. John Buckley worked well for Michael O'Neill who added another in the 23rd minute. The winners first goal came in the 27th minute when Kevin Lenahan placed his brother Mark who scored a cracking goal 1-6 to 0-1 at half time.

On the resumption the trend was much the same. Kilshannig created a few chances but they lacked scoring power up front. They had their only score of the second half in the 41st minute when Conor Casey worked well for Barry O'Shea who pointed from long range. Buttevant followed with their second goal when Sean Madigan placed Mark Lenahan who opened up a lead 2-9 to 0 -2. Michael O'Neill followed with a point and he goaled from a penalty 3-11 to 0-2.

The winners introduced Ryan Fowley who did very well. Points by Kevin Lenahan, Ryan Fowley, Mark Lenahan, and John Buckley gave Buttevant a lead 3-15 to 0-2 by the 56th minute. Mark Lenahan completed with a late point. Buttevant are now through to meet Fermoy in the semi-final.

BUTTEVANT: R Donovan, J O'Brien, N O'Riordan, A Carey, J Whelan, Seamus Madigan 0-1, K Crowley, D Keane, M O'Neill 1-5 (0-2f), C O'Toole, M Lenahan 2-6 (0-2f), J Buckley 0-1, K Lenahan 0-2, K Bowles, Sean Madigan. Subs: S O'Callaghan for C O'Toole, K O'Keeffe for K Lenahan, R Fowley 0-1 for M O'Neill, C Hanlon for Sean Madigan. B O'Connor for D Keane.

KILSHANNIG: C O'Dea, C Casey, C O'Shea, D McCarthy, S O'Riordan, P Walsh, A Sheehan, S O'Connell, D Clogan, T Brennan, B O'Shea 0-1, Evan O'Sullivan, V Kiely, D Twomey 0-1, D Kearney. Subs: J O'Hanlon for C O'Shea, C Taylor for C Casey, S Ring for V Kiely, V Kiely for C Casey, C Casey for V Kiely.

Referee: Alec Morrissey (Newtownshandrum)