Ballygiblin’s experience should carry them home against Wexford’s Horeswood

ALL IRELAND JUNIOR CLUB HURLING SEMI-FINAL

Ballygiblin v Horeswood (Wexford)

Sunday, December 18

Fraher Field, Dungarvan 1pm

Such are the levels of success being enjoyed by Ballygiblin over the last 18 months or more that I seem to have been either previewing or waxing lyrically about the Avondhu side for more weeks than I care to remember at this stage.

After making it all the way to the All-Ireland Junior Hurling Final in 2021 – that showpiece game was played early in 2022, the boys in red and white are back at it again in the 2022 competition after first securing the inaugural Cork Premier Junior Hurling Championship before then heading in the provincial competition for the second year on the bounce.

It was just over 10-months between Ballygiblin winning the 2021 edition of the Munster championship and the North Cork side claiming the same title (at the same venue, Mallow) which put them back into the All Ireland series once more where the Cork champions will take on Horeswood (Wexford) in Fraher Field, Dungarvan at 1pm this Sunday.

The Rebel side’s win over Colligan of Waterford in the Munster semi-final was followed two weeks later by a wonderful 3-12 to 0-11 win over Limerick’s St Kierans – Ballygiblin back on the winning trail and looking well placed to make it all the way back to Headquarters in early 2023.

The men in red and white were magnificent in their defence of the county and Munster junior crowns but they will need to go back to the well again this weekend as the Leinster Champions won’t be turning up in Fraher Field to make up the numbers.

Horeswood come into this weekend’s clash just a week after beating Commercials of Dublin by 1-18 to 3-11.

The Wexford side had to dig deep in the Leinster final to secure their place in the last four of the All Ireland series fighting back from eight points down mid-way through the second half to ultimately take the spoils by the minimum.

That success, while deserved, showed more about the Horeswood character and their never-say-die attitude than their abilities, however those abilities are not in question either as the provincial title they have secured would suggest.

Horsewood did show something of a weakness at the back in that Leinster Final, with three goals conceded inside 40 minutes, but a goal of their own and some sensational points went along way to securing the win on the day.

No question that the Wexford side have class all over the field, but they will also be gearing up for the challenge that they will face, particularly from a Ballygiblin front line that are more than capable of goaling multiple times in a 60-minute period.

Cathal Parker showed in the Leinster Final that he knows where the net is and that quality will again be called upon this weekend against a Ballygiblin side that have a very respectable defensive set.

Seán Nolan and Conor Foley will also be key for the men from the South East with Foley in particular one to watch – the team’s talisman is well capable of doing some damage this Sunday.

For Ballygiblin, the names just seem to roll off the tongue at this stage with the likes of inter-county stars Mark Keane and Cathail O’Mahony always going to attract the attention, but this, as has been said before may times, is a Ballygiblin side with plenty to offer and the players that don the red and white jersey have all shown their worth as far back as the start of last year’s competitive season.

Away from those with inter-county jerseys in the lockers players of the quality of Joseph O’Sullivan (The side’s main talisman), Seán O’Sullivan and Darragh Flynn (who also provides a serious goal threat going forward) will all have a lot to say this weekend as will team captain Fionn Herlihy – who has been magnificent all this year.

Herlihy also captained this side in the 2021 campaign and will be keen to see his charges go one step further this year after losing the All Ireland Final.

The hugely talented dual player, Shane Beston, is another serious positive for Ballygiblin. The number 12 went on a solo run, trying to win the Munster Final all on his own the last day bagging 3-3 on the day. Three goals coming in the first half.

That impressive display was all the more impressive when one considers the star forward only got married less than 24 hours before guiding his side to their second provincial crown in a row.

Beston will be a huge player again this weekend – if Horsewood can stop Beston they have every chance of causing what at this stage would be considered something of an update.

Both sides come into this weekend’s All Ireland semi in very good shape with plenty positives to latch on to.

Both have shown they can go deep when required, they each have the players to do damage and they will all feel that this could and maybe should be their year.

The good times just seem to keep rolling on for the golden generation of Ballygiblin hurlers but every game they play brings forward stiffer opposition and at this stage of the competition it is more likely to come down to an error than any kind of magic.

Goals will again be key and after Beston’s exhibition the last day I find it hard to believe that Ballygiblin wont go looking for some majors.

Tough, cold hurling conditions are likely to be the backdrop for this game – but Ballygiblin have been here before and nothing to me suggests they won’t make it back to Croke Park.

Verdict: Ballygiblin