Ballygiblin’s ability to see a game out came to the fore yet again

Diarmuid Sheehan

Horeswood were worthy opponents and battled gamely, but the Avondhu men always had them at arm’s length

Ballygiblin's Seán O'Sullivan holds off the attention of Horeswood's Shane O'Hanlon during the AIB GAA Hurling ALL-Ireland Junior club championship semi-final which was played in Fraher Field Dungarvan last weekend Photo by Eddie Dee

Ballygiblin's Seán O'Sullivan holds off the attention of Horeswood's Shane O'Hanlon during the AIB GAA Hurling ALL-Ireland Junior club championship semi-final which was played in Fraher Field Dungarvan last weekend Photo by Eddie Dee

Ballygiblin's Seán O'Sullivan holds off the attention of Horeswood's Shane O'Hanlon during the AIB GAA Hurling ALL-Ireland Junior club championship semi-final which was played in Fraher Field Dungarvan last weekend Photo by Eddie Dee

Ballygiblin's Seán O'Sullivan holds off the attention of Horeswood's Shane O'Hanlon during the AIB GAA Hurling ALL-Ireland Junior club championship semi-final which was played in Fraher Field Dungarvan last weekend Photo by Eddie Dee

Seven points of a scoring difference is more than a significant gap between two hurling sides at this stage of a season.

December is hardly known as a time for expressive, open hurling so it is no surprise to see sides only managing tallies between high single and low double-digit scoring, and that was again the case last Sunday for the Ballygiblin and Horeswood teams as both went in search of a place in the AIB All Ireland Junior Hurling Final.

