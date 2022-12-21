Ballygiblin’s ability to see a game out came to the fore yet again

Seven points of a scoring difference is more than a significant gap between two hurling sides at this stage of a season.

December is hardly known as a time for expressive, open hurling so it is no surprise to see sides only managing tallies between high single and low double-digit scoring, and that was again the case last Sunday for the Ballygiblin and Horeswood teams as both went in search of a place in the AIB All Ireland Junior Hurling Final.

In less than ideal conditions – a heavy pitch one of the major elements to contend with – the side’s served up the best encounter they could muster at Dungarvan’s Fraher Field.

No question but the thoughts of losing out at the semi-final stage would have been lurking around both sets of players and fans – nothing worse than going out one round short of a trip to Croke Park.

To see sides adopting a conservative approach to semi-finals is nothing new, but in fairness to both sides last Sunday, the willingness to attack was there, even if the conditions limited that approach.

Ballygiblin have shown plenty over the last two years to suggest that they can cope with pressure situations and again that ability came to the fore in Waterford last weekend as they goaled at the right time, snuffed out their opponent’s three point chances and out pointed what had proved to be a side very capable of bagging significant scores – Ballygiblin did what was required and got their reward.

Darragh Flynn’s 19th-minute goal proved to be the difference in the opening half and was enough to keep his side far enough in front as the game came down to the business end of things.

The north Cork side led by 1-5 to 0-5 at the turn after a half where both sides showed plenty promise but neither could create land anything close to a killer blow.

On more than one occasion in recent years the plaudits for Ballygiblin successes have gone towards players of the quality of Cathail O’Mahony, Shane Beston and Joseph O’Sullivan as that trio, along with many other attacking stars have been consistent in showing the way, but while all did really well last Sunday, this one was won from the rear with Cork star Mark Keane, team captain Fionn Herlihy and point scorer Ryan Donegan all making their presence felt as this game caught fire.

The rear-guard were magnificent on the day with Keane in particular putting in a dominant display at centre-back. Credit also to Herlihy who cuts an imposing figure at full-back – little likely to get through the middle with that pairing on point.

Neither side would have been overly happy with how the game started and by the break the sides had as many wides as scoring efforts between them but again the conditions and the importance of the occasion meant that players were tighter than they would likely be on another day.

Ballygiblin started slightly the better with Horeswood hitting back soon after. The Munster champions led by a single point after quarter one and as things looked to be settling into something of a tit-for-tat encounter the superb move that resulted in Darragh Flynn’s brilliant 19th minute goal looked like it might drive the Cork title holders on to a situation of dominance but credit to the Wexford men, they battled back with just the goal between the sides at the interval.

The sides traded points after the restart with Ballygiblin edging the third 15 by two – the men in red headed into the last quarter with a five-point cushion.

In the summer months, five points up in a hurling game with 15 to go would never be considered a slam-dunk but on this occasion, as has been the case over the last 18 months Ballygiblin knew how to see this one out.

Ballygiblin have shown over and over again that when the game needs to be seen out Keane, Herlihy, O’Mahony and Co are the right men to get the job done.

Ballygiblin can now enjoy the festive season before getting back into preparing for what is yet another huge day for the men from Avondhu.

Croke Park will have to wait for another few weeks as the players and management take some time to enjoy their achievements so far.

All eyes will be on the Cork men to see if they can go one step further this year however, few would argue that Ballygiblin haven’t earned the right to be called All Ireland Champions – now all the north Cork men have to do is go and make sure they win their final championship game of the season – their 13th of 2022 – puts their achievements to date in some context.