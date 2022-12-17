Ballygiblin to play game number 21 against Wexford’s Horeswood in All-Ireland JHC semi-final

This Sunday, Ballygiblin play game number 21 in championship hurling over the past two years. In that period they have suffered just one defeat in last years All Ireland JHC final to an excellent Mooncoin side in the All Ireland final by a single point.

This year Ballygiblin due to a change of the format by the County Board have another chance competing in the County Premier grade, which replaced the Lower grade County IHC. Of the 21 games played to date, it was all against different opposition.

Sunday's All Ireland JHC semi-final is fixed for Fraher Field, Dungarvan with a 1pm start. Opponents on Sunday are Horeswood (Wexford).

Horeswood won the County JAHC title in 2021. This year they competed in the County IAHC. In their County IAHC final they overcame Liam Mellows by 2-15 to 1-17. A little like Ballygiblln, Horeswood earned two Co titles and two promotions in successive years.

They now have a Leinster title with Ballygiblin having two Munster titles. Their line-out in last Saturday's Leinster final at the Centre of Excellence Ferns, County Wexford against Commercials (Dublin) was Eoin Mythen, David Murphy, Shane O'Hanlon (Capt) Danny Byrne-Murphy, Sean Hunt, Barry Hearn, Joe O'Sullivan, Declan Murphy 0-2, Conor Foley 0-5 (0-4f) Cathal Parker 1-1, Sean Stafford 0-1, Jack Kehoe 0-1, Jamie Myler 0-2, Michael O'Hanlon 0-1f. Sean Nolan 0-4. Subs : Darragh Flannelly 0-1 for Danny Byrne-Murphy, Adam Harris for Michael O'Hanlon.

A look at the Leinster final last Saturday. In the opening half Dublin champions Commercials were well on top and led at half time 2-9 to 0-9. They looked like winners at half time. Horeswood had an early point on the restart by Jack Kehoe.

Commercials struck for their third goal by Adam Drewett after good play by the outstanding Diarmuid Ó Dulaigh (grandson of the late Donncha Ó Dulaing) to make it 3-9 to 0-10.

For some unknown reason Commercials who led 3- 9 to 0-10 lost their way with Horeswood coming very strong. They had six points in a row as they were level 1-16 to 3-10 after 53 minutes.

Late points by Seán Nolan and Conor Foley helped the South East side to a one point win 1-18 to 3-11. Both Foley and Nolan have played for Wexford at underage level. Foley for the County Minors and Under 20s, while Seán Nolan better known as a footballer has played at county level in Under 16 and Minor hurling.

Ballygiblin who have a full bill of health will be on the road early on Sunday as they face Horeswood in what should be a thrilling All Ireland semi final at the Fraher Field, Dungarvan venue.