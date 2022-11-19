Ballygiblin should have too much for Waterford’s Colligan in Munster semi-final

MUNSTER CLUB JHC SEMI-FINAL

Ballygiblin v Colligan (Waterford)

Sunday, November 20

Páirc Uí Rinn, 1.15pm

Ballygiblin hurlers, the gift that keeps on giving, continue their quest for a second Munster Junior Hurling title in a row this weekend when they square up to Colligan of Waterford this Sunday at Páirc Uí Rinn.

The little club on the outskirts of Mitchelstown are back in the semi-final of the same provincial competition that they won last season thanks in part to the rebranding of the Cork junior setup, but mainly because they have been immensely impressive bagging the inaugural Cork Premier Junior crown before then seeing off Tipperary’s Grangemockler / Ballyneale by 2-10 to 0-11 two weeks ago.

The men in red and white have been magnificent in their defence of the county title this campaign and now are looking to become the first junior side to retain the Munster junior hurling crown.

The returning provincial champions took out the a highly fancied Tracton at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in the County Final before heading down the provincial road where Grangemockler / Ballyneale caused them many problems but ultimately ran out of steam against a side that are now well versed in how to get the job done when the pressure comes on.

As one might expect, all eyes will naturally be trained on the likes of inter-county stars Mark Keane and Cathail O’Mahony, but this is a Ballygiblin side with plenty to offer and the players that don the red and white jersey have all shown their worth as far back as the start of last year’s competitive season.

Players of the quality of Joseph O’Sullivan (who claimed 10 points in the County Final in a deserved Man of the Match performance), Seán O’Sullivan and Darragh Flynn (who provide a serious goal threat going forward) and team captain Fionn Herlihy all have plenty to offer the Cork champions again this weekend.

Herlihy in particular is another one worthy of significant mention as he will again look to lead his charges by both words and deeds to what would be yet another magnificent achievement step forward.

The hugely talented dual player, Shane Beston, is another serious positive for Ballygiblin who will look to secure their fifth final place on the bounce – the only blemish was that narrow defeat in the All Ireland Final of 2022. On the opposite side of this weekend’s conundrum for Ballygiblin stands a Colligan side that are flying high in the Deise charts.

The Waterford side saw off Ballygunner to win their first county junior title since 1984 – that win seeing them straight into the last four with a gigantic spring in their step.

After entering the record books at home, Colligan will have no fears as they square up to the reigning champions with the trip to Leeside likely to make this game even more special for the boys in black and amber.

A brace of goals from Gavin Whelan proved to be crucial against Ballygunner, but the corner-forward brings much more to the party than his ability to goal. The ever-young Johnny Wall top scored the last day with eight and while all came from frees his ability to do damage at this level goes unquestioned.

Déise senior Colin Dunford was as one would expect lively the last day out and will; be again this weekend as he goes in search of some significant silverware.

Joe Booth and his brother Dan are another pair of players that will not only show their worth this weekend, but according to Ballygiblin manager Ronan Dwane, will be on the scene with their club and county for the foreseeable future.

Ross Brown is another that will make a difference this weekend as will the talents of keeper Seánie McGrath, who pulled off a host of serious saves in their County Final success.

Heading into this weekend’s game both sides can make a credible case for their chances to win while also playing down their chances in favour of the opposition.

For the Cork side, the exciting times just keep rolling on for what is their golden generation of hurlers as they continue to defy the odds while representing Cork junior hurling.

Both sides come into the game with a nice blend of youth and experience but when it comes to this level of competition, and the pressures that can be associated with that, Ballygiblin should have the edge.

Last time round we went for a Ballygiblin win and nothing has changed to make us back away from the North Cork side.

Ballygiblin to win – it may be close again, but Dwane’s side know how to win – and that could be crucial. Goals will again be key and Ballygiblin will need one or two – but lucky for them they do have the players to get them. Keep the Booth brothers quiet and Ballygiblin to win by five.

Verdict: Ballygiblin