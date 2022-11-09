Ballygiblin pushed all the way by Grangemockler-Ballyneale

MUNSTER CLUB JHC QUARTER-FINAL

Ballygiblin 2-10

Grangemockler-Ballyneale 0-11

Second half goals by Cathail O'Mahony and Darragh Flynn helped Ballygiblin do just enough to advance to the Munster JHC semi-final after they had five points to spare over Grangemockler-Ballyneale when they clashed at Semple Stadium Thurles on Saturday.

Whilst five points separated the teams at the final whistle the game was a lot closer than this score line suggests. The Cork side struggled for long periods particularly in the first half as they found it hard to adjust to the heavy underfoot conditions.

Despite the sides being tied early on at 0-1 each it was Grangemockler-Ballyneale who were beaten in the Tipperary county final by Upperchurch-Drombane that looked to stamp their authority on proceedings with Michael Meaney, Enda Fogarty, Darragh Shelley, Conor Hahessy and Mark O'Meara making an early impression.

Darragh Shelley was very accurate from frees but in truth the Tipperary side depended on him from placed balls over the hour where he accounted for 0-9 of their final tally. Shelley added two frees in as many minutes as they moved 0-3 to 0-1 in front by the 10th minute.

As the half went on Ballygiblin settled well with Mark Keane thundering into the game at centre back with Killian Roche also featuring strongly at midfield. Joseph O'Sullivan landed a long range free from back in his own half backline before they managed to get back on level terms at 0-3 each by the 18th minute.

A delivery by Dillon Sheehan from out near the sideline found the well placed Sean O'Sullivan whose effort for a goal was deflected over for a point. Moments later Ballygiblin created another goal scoring opportunity.

A free by Joseph O'Sullivan was kept from going out of play by Seán O'Sullivan. Cathail O'Mahony was quick to gather possession with his effort at goal striking the crossbar with the rebound falling Dean Barry who pulled first time with the sliothar going over for a point.

The lead was stretched to two in the 22nd minute when good work by Cathail O'Mahony saw Darragh Flynn score a good point from out near the sideline. Ballygiblin were unable to build on this lead and instead it was Grangemockler-Ballyneale that finished the half in a very positive manner.

Darragh Shelley added a point from a free before a loose Ballygiblin clearance saw John Lyons split the posts with a long range point that levelled matters at 0-5 each. In injury time Darragh Shelley and Conor Hahessy with a point apiece helped them hold a 0-7 to 0-5 lead at the interval.

On the changeover Ballygiblin in an attempt to keep their season alive came out a much improved side. In the 34th minute they struck for the first of their two goals. A sideline cut by Barry Coffey was collected by Sean O'Sullivan and he released the in-rushing Cathail O'Mahony to score the game’s opening goal 1-5 to 0-7.

Grangemockler-Ballyneale response was swift with Darragh Shelley pointing from a difficult angle to force parity at 1-5 to 0-8. However, as the half went on Ballygiblin were finding scores much easier to come by.

They regained the lead soon after when a quickly taken sideline by Darragh Flynn set up Joseph O'Sullivan for a well taken point. As the game headed into the last quarter Seán O'Sullivan had a goal scoring chance cleared off the line by the Grangemockler keeper David Power.

The sides were level again at 1-6 to 0-9 when Darragh Shelley pointed a free in the 46th minute before the Premier side hit the front when Shelley pointed after receiving a good pass from John Lyons.

The remainder of the game saw Ballygiblin get to grips. They moved Seán O'Sullivan to the '40 with Dillon Sheehan now operating at full-forward and this was a vital move that helped get them over the line.

Cathail O'Mahony with a sideline cut from a difficult angle had them level for the sixth and last time at 0-10 to 1-7 by the 48th minute. A minute later they struck for a crucial second goal.

A sideline cut by Joseph O'Sullivan saw Darragh Flynn, Cathail O'Mahony and Dillon Sheehan combine well to set up Darragh Flynn for a well taken goal 2-7 to 0-10.

Grangemockler-Ballyneale refused to give in. In their next attack Seán O'Meara was denied an equalising goal when the Ballygiblin keeper Christopher Noonan was forced to make a vital save with the rebound being cleared to safety by Fionn Herlihy.

In the last 10 minutes O'Sullivan and Shelley traded a free before Ballygiblin finally began to see off their opponents challenge. Darragh Flynn and Joseph O'Sullivan added a point each before the final whistle.

The Avondhu side now advance to meet Waterford champions Colligan in the semi-final at a Cork venue where a much improved performance will be required if they are to keep their season alive.

BALLYGIBLIN: C Noonan, L Finn, F Herlihy (Capt) J Mullins, B Coffey, M Keane, M Lewis, R Donegan, K Roche, D Barry 0-1, J O'Sullivan 0-5 (0-4f), D Sheehan, C O'Mahony 1-1 (0-1 s/l), S O'Sullivan 0-1, D Flynn 1-2 Subs: K Duggan for D Barry, A O'Brien for S O'Sullivan, C O'Brien for J Mullins (inj)

GRANGEMOCKLER-BALLYNEALE: D Power, J Daly, M Meaney, D Lambe, S Daly, E Fogarty, L Kennedy, D Shelley 0-9 (0-7f, 0-1 '65'), C Hahessy 0-1, B Comerford, J Lyons (Capt) 0-1, M O'Meara, S O'Meara, T Grinsell, M Lyons Subs: J Walsh for T Grinsell, A Millea for C Hahessy (inj) T Brett for M O'Meara, M Meaghar for J Daly

REFEREE: Nicky Barry (Waterford)