Ballygiblin manager Dwane puts victory down to first half goals from newlywed man of the match Beston

Ballygiblin’s success last Sunday in Mallow is down to many factors with many people in line for commendation however few deserve more credit for the successes Ballygiblin have had than their manager Ronan Dwane.

The man charged with bringing last year’s beaten All Ireland finalists back to Croke Park was thrilled with his side’s win over St Kierans and is looking forward to the challenges ahead.

“We’re delighted. Absolutely delighted” said Dwane standing on the Carrigoon pitch moments after the full-time whistle. “We knew coming up here that it was going to be tough and I can tell you it was.

“The first half we were playing into the wind but we got those first half goals and that was key.”

Winning out by 10-points may have given the impression that Ballygiblin were comfortable throughout the game but the man steering the Avondhu side was clear it was anything but easy – it flattered Ballygiblin at the finish.

“Yes of course it did. You could see there that we got a couple of late scores but we really did have to dig in there, particularly in the first half.

“We had scored just 2-2 until we got that late goal before the break and we didn’t really have anything other than that – we had 15 minutes there where we didn’t score at all.

“They (St Kierans) on the other hand had some wides but they had the ball a lot. The score line in no way does justice to St Kierans today.”

Playing into the wind in early December one could be forgiven for thinking that Ballygiblin may have been targeting the net but Dwane pointed out that this avenue wasn’t exactly his side’s main objective.

“It’s just the way it worked out really. You are always targeting goals but really today it is just the way it worked out.

“With the likes of Cathail (O’Mahony) and Sean (O’Sullivan) inside you have major pace in there and obviously with Shane (Beston) coming in behind you have a major threat.

“All the lads played their part in the goals and as I said you are always looking for them but some days you get them and some days you don’t – today we got three.”

Leading at the break heading to play with the wind is always a good place to be but Dwane was quick to point out the job wasn’t done and chipping away at the scoreboard was key to his sides win.

“The second half, after leading by four at the break, you are conscious of not giving up a goal. You know that if you can keep chipping away at the points they would find it hard to catch us.

“We have defended well in the last few games and again today. The County Final against Tracton and then the two games since we didn’t give up any goal and that was hugely important.

“At this time of the year scores are hard to come by and every score is key so if you don’t concede a goal and get one or two yourself you always have a good chance.”

While managers are rarely happy to single out an individual player on this occasion few would blame Dwane for his comments about goal hero, Shane Beston.

“Sure, it was brilliant. A fairy-tale really for Shane. Gets married one day and scores 3-3 in a Munster Final the next day, you would be delighted for him.

“The sacrifice that he has made you have to admire that. I am delighted for him as he is a top-class fellow – I am also delighted for the team.”

The win in Mallow sees Ballygiblin move one step closer to another trip to Croke Park – something that isn’t to the forefront of Dwanes thoughts now.

“Just two weeks’ time - we can now look forward to the next game on the 19th of December. We will be playing the winners of Leinster. We are under no illusions that it will be really tough again. It will be another tough day but we will prepare for that from now.”