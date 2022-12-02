Cork

Ballygiblin manager Dwane not paying a ‘blind bit of notice’ to defending champions being favourites

Dwane: ‘I don’t consider who is favourites has any relevance at this time of year. A sending off, a goal or a mistake by someone will have much more of a factor’

Ballygiblin manager Ronan Dwane

Ballygiblin manager Ronan Dwane

Ballygiblin manager Ronan Dwane

Ballygiblin manager Ronan Dwane

corkman

Diarmuid Sheehan

Ballygiblin head to Mallow this Sunday standing just one step away from securing their second junior provincial hurling title in two years.

The Avondhu side, guided by manager Ronan Dwane, yet again go into the tie as favourites – a position that Dwane and his team are comfortable with.

