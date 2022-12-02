Ballygiblin manager Dwane not paying a ‘blind bit of notice’ to defending champions being favourites

Ballygiblin head to Mallow this Sunday standing just one step away from securing their second junior provincial hurling title in two years.

The Avondhu side, guided by manager Ronan Dwane, yet again go into the tie as favourites – a position that Dwane and his team are comfortable with.

Mallow is also a place that with great memories for Ballygiblin after winning the 2021 title there back in January.

“We had great memories there last year when we played against Skeheenarinky, it was a special day for us,” Dwane told The Corkman this week.

“It was a great atmosphere, it was sold out with two neighbouring clubs playing each other in a Munster Final – it was a unique occasion and a great day for us.

“It is also a great venue with a superb stand and our lads will be looking forward to getting back to Mallow and hopefully getting the same result again.”

Ballygiblin are in good shape personnel wise with no new players unavailable for this Sunday’s clash.

“On the personnel front we know who has been out long term and who wasn’t available so on that front we are picking from a full complement which is great at any stage of the year but particularly so late in the season.”

While Dwane is key to point out his focus will be on his own charges he has also taken time to check out this weekend’s opposition – and he is impressed by what the Limerick side bring to the table.

“I saw them (St Kierans) the last day against the Banner in the semi-final and you would have to say they are a good team. Very even all round team that are strong, physical and well organised. Obviously Limerick GAA is going very well at present with four of the six provincial finals having Limerick teams in them (two hurling and two football).

“GAA in Limerick as we all know is going very well so St Kierans aren’t going to be lacking in confidence so we know that the challenge that awaits us is massive.”

Despite the opposition coming from the all-conquering county of Limerick, Ballygiblin once more head in to this one as favourites, something that doesn’t phase Dwane one bit.

“Really, I don’t pay a blind bit of notice to that. Last year they were in their county final and lost but came back this year to win the county. They won all their group games in Limerick so we all know they are going really well. All that said, we have been going well too so I don’t think there will be anything between these sides this Sunday.

“At this time of the year scores will be at a premium. I don’t consider who is favourites has any relevance at this time of year. A sending off, a goal or a mistake by someone will have much more of a factor. Games at this time of the year and at this stage in a competition are always going to be tight and this one will be no different.

“You have two sides that have earned the right to be here will give everything they have and the side that plays better and gets that bit of luck will be the one that wins but again, there will be nothing in this one at the end.”

After winning the 2021 campaign one would forgive Ballygiblin players for feeling a bit jaded however while the manager admits that things are slightly different this time round the excitement levels remain high.

“I suppose that the pure excitement that was there last time round is a little different this year. That is not to take away from how the lads are approaching this year. Last year we would have all been saying this is a once in a lifetime chance but as things would have it we got the chance to defend.

“Of course this is the last chance for us. We will never be here again. We didn’t play that well against Grangemockler and lucky enough to get the win. We really did have to knuckle down for the Colligan semi-final game as we were really worried about that. We really got stuck into training for the semi-final and have pushed on from that so while things are different they are still very exciting – for the players, the management and for the locality and the fans.

“Sunday will be another huge day for Ballygiblin. We take this game very seriously and we want to defend the title. We are one of the only two Cork sides remaining in Munster and we take the fact that we are representing the county very seriously.

“We will do whatever we can to win this weekend and hopefully the result will take care of itself.”