Ballygiblin make it back-to-back county titles with comprehensive win over Tracton

Fionn Herlihy, Captain Ballygiblin lifts the cup and celebrates with his team mates after victory over Traction in the County PJHC Final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday evening Photo by Jim Coughlan

CO-OP SUPERSTORES COUNTY PJHC FINAL

Ballygiblin 2-19

Tracton 1-12

Ballygiblin's fairytale journey continues to go from strength to strength when a remarkable twelve months saw them claim back-to-back county titles when they captured the Co-Op Superstores Premier JHC title on Saturday evening at Páirc UíChaoimh.

Last year they clinched the County JAHC title with a win over Dromtarriffe and were later to go on to win the Munster JHC title and they contested the All Ireland final losing by a point to Mooncoin.

This year saw the introduction of the newly formed County Premier JHC. The Avondhu outfit were involved in some epic encounters against Dripsey, Ballygarvan, Argideen Rangers and Russell Rovers en route to the county final.

The final on Saturday evening drew a large crowd to the Cork venue. As the score line suggests Ballygiblin emerged convincing winners with Tracton dealt a huge blow in the 25th minute when they were forced to plan ahead without key player Michael O'Sullivan who was dismissed for a red card offence.

Indeed, it was Tracton aided by the wind in the first half that started at a blistering pace. Straight from the throw in John Good and Paul O'Riordan cut through the Ballygiblin defence to set up Michael O'Sullivan who finished to the net.

The South East side did very well early on with Rory Sinclair, Graham Webb and Tom McGuinness impressing in the Tracton backline. Ballygiblin quickly settled and in the fifth minute Shane Beston opened their account with a well taken point.

Mark Byrne responded for Tracton. It was Ballygiblin that were quickly getting up to the pace of proceedings with Barry Coffey, Mark Keane, Michael Lewis, Killian Roche and Ryan Donegan very effective in the key half backline and midfield sectors.

In the eighth minute Mark Keane set up Joseph O'Sullivan for a point. Darragh Flynn followed with a great point from a very tight angle and they were level in the 14th minute when Dean Barry and Killian Roche combined well to set up Joseph O'Sullivan for a long range point 0-4 to 1-1.

Over the next ten minutes exchanges were close with both teams enjoying their moments. They were level at 0-5 to 1-2 when Joseph O'Sullivan and Ronan Walsh traded a free.

The entire Ballygiblin's forward line worked very well as a unit as they tried to break down a stubborn Tracton defence. Joseph O'Sullivan who was later named 'man of the match' landed another free before the impressive Cathail O'Mahony got in on the scoring act when a great solo run produced a great point 0-7 to 1-2.

Tracton's response was swift with Rory Sinclair, Tom McGuinness, Graham Webb, John Good, Daniel O'Flaherty and Mark Byrne catching the eye. Points by David Byrne and Ronan Walsh had them level at 0-7 to 1-4.

At this stage Tracton were forced to go ahead without Michael O'Sullivan who was dismissed in the 25th minute. In the closing moments Ballygiblin edged ahead when Joseph O'Sullivan split the posts from distance.

At the other end good work by David Byrne set up Mark Byrne for a fine point that had the sides level for the 4th and last time at 0-8 to 1-5. From here on Ballygiblin gained a foothold.

In injury time Tracton's Tom McGuinness made a good interception to prevent a goal scoring chance with the clearance falling to Shane Beston who gave the North Cork side a lead they would not surrender. Joseph O'Sullivan had another point from a free deep in stoppage time as they held a 0-10 to 1-5 interval lead.

On the changeover despite Tracton opening the scoring when Ronan Walsh pointed a free it was Ballygiblin that prevailed from here. The South East side found scores hard to come by in this half with the entire Ballygiblin full-back line of Lorcan Finn, Fionn Herlihy and James Mullins along with keeper Christopher Noonan influential figures as they held their opponents to six more points.

In the 35th minute a good clearance by Michael Lewis set up Cathail O'Mahony for a point with Joseph O'Sullivan following with two more points by the 42nd minute that moved them 0-14 to 1-8 clear – the Tracton points by Ronan Walsh.

Ballygiblin were creating most of the running at this stage. In the 44th minute Ryan Donegan set up Cathail O'Mahony for a great point. David Byrne and Joseph O'Sullivan traded a free before James Mullins and Mark Keane worked the ball well out of defence to find Ryan Donegan whose delivery set up Darragh Flynn who sent over from a very tight angle.

Moments later The North Cork side sealed victory when they struck for the first of their two goals. Seán O'Sullivan picked up possession on the '40 and following a fine solo run he combined with Cathail O'Mahony with O'Sullivan on hand to finish to the net following a goalmouth scramble 1-17 to 1-9.

The last 11 minutes were merely going through the motions. Ballygiblin struck for a second goal in the 57th minute when Sean O'Sullivan turned provider for Darragh Flynn who billowed the Tracton net.

Tracton to their credit battled away against the odds. Mark Byrne (two) and Conor McGuinness had late points but there was no denying Ballygiblin the manner of the victory.

After the game Marc Sheehan Chairman of the County Board presented the cup to the winning captain Fionn Herlihy amongst a huge Ballygiblin following.

BALLYGIBLIN: C Noonan, L Finn, F Herlihy, J Mullins, B Coffey, M Keane, M Lewis, R Donegan, K Roche, D Flynn 1-3 (0-1f), J O'Sullivan 0-10 (0-5f), S Beston 0-2, C O'Mahony 0-4, S O'Sullivan 1-0, D Barry Subs: D Sheehan for D Barry, K Duggan for S Beston, C O'Brien for L Finn, P Molloy for J O'Sullivan,

TRACTON: K Lyons, D Good, T McGuinness, R Sinclair, K Webb, G Webb, C McGuinness 0-1, J Good, D O'Flaherty,. D Byrne 0-2f, M O'Sullivan 1-0, M Byrne 0-4 (0-2f), D Harrington, P O'Riordan, R Walsh 0-5f Subs: D Kidney for M O'Sullivan (blood) M O'Sullivan for D Kidney, C Quinn for P O'Riordan, D Kidney for M Byrne, J Kingston for R Walsh, M Byrne for D O'Flaherty, S O'Sullivan for C Quinn (inj) E Kingston for D Harrington ,

REFEREE: William Wallace (Aghada)