Ballygiblin hope to march past St Kierans and claim second Munster Club hurling title in 11 months

MUNSTER CLUB JHC FINAL

Ballygiblin v St Kierans (Limerick)

Sunday, December 4

Mallow at 1pm

Referee: Conor Doyle (Tipperary)

Ballygiblin head to Mallow this Sunday in search of their second provincial junior hurling title on the bounce.

Just over 11 months since Ballygiblin won the 2022 edition of this competition (at the same venue) the North Cork side head back into action, this time a hugely respective St Kierans of Limerick will bring the challenge.

The men in red and white were magnificent in their defence of the county title this season and now are looking to become the first junior side to retain the Munster junior hurling crown.

The returning provincial champions took out the a highly fancied Tracton at Pairc Uí Chaoimh in the county final before heading down the provincial road where Grangemockler/Ballyneale caused them many problems but ultimately ran out of steam against a side that are now well versed in how to get the job done when the pressure comes on.

Colligan of Waterford fell to the reigning Munster Champions in the round of last four setting up what is likely to be a classic showpiece game this Sunday at 1.00pm.

As was the case all season, most eyes will be trained on the likes of inter-county stars Mark Keane and Cathail O’Mahony, but this is a Ballygiblin side with plenty to offer and the players that don the red and white jersey have all shown their worth as far back as the start of last year’s competitive season.

Players of the quality of Joseph O’Sullivan (who claimed 10 points in the County Final), Seán O’Sullivan and Darragh Flynn (who provide a serious goal threats going forward) and team captain Fionn Herlihy all have plenty to offer the Cork champions again this weekend.

Herlihy also captained this side in the 2021 campaign and lifted this title back in January of this year - he and his side will look to go one step further this year after losing the All Ireland Final.

Herlihy in particular is another one worthy of significant mention as he will again look to lead his charges by both words and deeds to what would be yet another magnificent achievement.

The hugely talented dual player, Shane Beston, is another serious positive for Ballygiblin who will look to secure their fifth final place on the bounce – the only blemish was that narrow defeat in the All Ireland Final of 2022.

St Kierans head into Munster for just the third time in their 50-year history. This season the Limerick champions saw off Dromcollogher/Broadford in the County Junior Final – a game that was played in Newcastle West.

The junior county in Limerick is one of the most challenging competitions in Limerick with no less than 24 clubs vying for the title in 2022.

St Kierans followed up that win with an extra-time triumph over Clare side Banner, a contest that goes a long way to showing just how competitive St Kierans are likely to be this Sunday.

Donie Nolan was the hero of the hour in the provincial semi-final with a late game defining score and the veteran will again be called upon this time round, as will the returning Darragh Treacy who wasn’t available for the Munster semi.

Ian Mackessy will again captain St. Kieran’s this weekend and while the Limerick side will enter the fray as underdogs, it is hard to imagine any Limerick hurling side being overawed by the chance of collecting some serious silverware.

Both sides can make a credible case for their chances to win while this one but both will be keen to play up their opponents (to the masses at least).

For Ballygiblin, the exciting times just keep rolling on for what is their golden generation of hurlers but every game they play brings forward stiffer opposition and in Munster right now few sides will be as tough as the Treaty champions.

Both sides come into the game with a nice blend of youth and experience but when it comes to this level of competition, and the pressures that can be associated with that, Ballygiblin should just may have the edge.

Ronan Dwane’s side know how to win and more importantly know how to win at this level and that could be crucial on this day.

Goals will again be key and Ballygiblin and Ballygiblin have shown they are well-capable on that front. Big day for both sides but Ballygiblin seem to me to be a side that feel the job isn’t done yet – Ballygiblin by a couple – unlikely to be more than that.