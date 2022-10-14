Cork

Ballygiblin boss Ronan Dwane buzzing ahead of final showdown with Tracton

It is fantastic to be involved with Ballygiblin GAA Club,’ manager says

Dean Barry of Ballygiblin Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

corkman

Diarmuid Sheehan

Ballygiblin head into their second Junior County Final in a couple of years full of the joys of life after an impressive run through the league and knockout stages of the 2022 competition.

After going all the way to the All Ireland Junior Final in 2021, the North Cork side are now looking to win the inaugural Premier Junior title which would again see them head into the provincial competition and perhaps even another shot at national glory.

