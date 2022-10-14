Ballygiblin boss Ronan Dwane buzzing ahead of final showdown with Tracton

Ballygiblin head into their second Junior County Final in a couple of years full of the joys of life after an impressive run through the league and knockout stages of the 2022 competition.

After going all the way to the All Ireland Junior Final in 2021, the North Cork side are now looking to win the inaugural Premier Junior title which would again see them head into the provincial competition and perhaps even another shot at national glory.

In their way this Saturday evening will be a Tracton side that also have their eyes on first then see what happens – and Ballygiblin manager Ronan Dwane is only too aware of the challenges that Tracton will bring this weekend.

“We are under no illusions but this game with Tracton is going to be a huge test. They are scoring goals in all their games so we are going to have to bring our A Game this weekend. We need to perform all over the pitch, but as you said, they have plenty goals so we need to try to cut out that threat as much as possible.”

Despite the obvious challenges that are ahead Dwane is quick to point out that he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It is a massive weekend coming up. It is great for the club and the surrounding area. It is beyond our wildest dreams really that we are back in another County Final.

“Back at the start of the year you are hoping really to first preserve your status and then maybe see can you push on a bit. Then you are trying to see if you can get out of the group – a very tough group with Dripsey, Argideen Rangers and Ballygarvan – and fortunately we were able to get out of that group.

“After getting through all that you start to think about the knock-out stages and so far that has gone well and so we find ourselves back in the final and are obviously thrilled to be there. There will be no looking past this weekend’s game with a side that have all the qualities required to beat us.”

Dwane knows that his side, despite impressing with their scoring rate have failed to trouble a green flag since their opening day encounter with Dripsey, however, the man charged with carrying on the good times is prepared to sacrifice goals as long as the results keep coming.

“You would always like to be getting a few goals but I suppose up to now that hasn’t cost us. We still managed to get the results so on that score it is okay.

“The day you don’t get the result you will look for the reasons you didn’t and then perhaps that becomes more of a concern but really it is better to get the result than the goals because goals don’t guarantee you the result.

"Of course, we would like to score a few more goals as it makes it a bit easier to get a win but once we get the result that really is the main thing.”

Getting a side back onto winning ways after a long season is often described as one of the greatest challenges by successful managers however Dwane was happy that lifting the side to go again wasn’t his greatest test.

“While we stayed in Junior we were really leaving the North Cork division and heading into the County so that in itself was a huge plus for the lads. As soon as the league came back you are playing new teams in new venues so there is a whole novelty thing in that and that obviously helps players to get up for the long season again.

“We did quite well in early league games so that helped to get the momentum going so from that point on it wasn’t really difficult at all. Players were excited and happy to take on the challenges of going up the grades.”

While most of the attention may fall upon the likes of Mark Keane and Cathail O’Mahony, Dwane was happy to extol the virtues of what is an impressive side from front to back.

“We have a strong side, a strong panel and there is a lot of good work going on underage for the last number of years and that is all helping us to bring in younger players as we go on. These lads have all benefitted from playing in big games and hopefully that will be a big plus for us again this weekend.”

While the attention can often be focussed on the players, and rightfully so, the backroom team are also hyped up for these big games and the Ballygiblin manager is no exception to that. Dwane has been around Cork GAA teams for many years and is really excited to be involved with this successful and up and coming Ballygiblin club.

“It is fantastic to be involved with Ballygiblin GAA Club and all the lads that are here. The excitement of the last 12 months has been infectious – it is hard to beat it. To see teams winning things is inspiring.

"To see the likes of Fr O’Neills winning their county last week after three finals is fabulous and here in Ballygiblin it is no different.

“We will go into next weekend’s County Final against Tracton happy that we are in it but intent on coming out on the right side of the result.”